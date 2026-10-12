ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: What De-notification Of Jantar Mantar As Central Hub Of Protests Means

File photo of a protest at Jantar Mantar ( Etv Bharat )

New Delhi: For decades, Jantar Mantar has stood as a symbol of democracy, a place where people gathered in the hope that their voices would reach those in power. From Anna Hazare’s hunger strike in 2011 to the Nirbhaya protests in 2012 and the NEET paper leak agitation in July this year, this site has witnessed powerful expressions of public dissent.

Over the years, ironically, Jantar Mantar — whose towering instruments were designed to track time and the movement of celestial bodies — became a space to gauge the shifting tides of public sentiment. Now, following the Delhi Police's decision to de-notify it as a designated protest site and assigning Ramlila Maidan, Burari ground and CBD ground instead, this historic location risks losing its relevance as a space where people can make themselves heard.

Looking Back At Jantar Mantar's Protest History Over the years, Jantar Mantar, located in the heart of the capital and close to Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan and the North and South Blocks, has brought together people from all walks of life, united by their grievances, ranging from corruption and injustice to demands for accountability, women's safety, and social change. For many, Jantar Mantar served as a platform to draw the nation's attention to issues that might otherwise have gone unheard. One of the early significant protests at the site took place in 1993, when 33 organisations gathered for a 'Jail Bharo' programme against the economic policies of the Congress government of P V Narasimha Rao and communalism. The scale of this mobilisation was highlighted in Parliament by an MP, who noted that approximately 25,000 people had gathered to protest. Nearly two decades later, Jantar Mantar became the epicentre of the nationwide anti-corruption movement, led by activist Anna Hazare, who began an indefinite hunger strike on April 5, 2011, demanding a strong Jan Lokpal Bill to combat corruption. That movement had barely died down when the brutal gang-rape of 'Nirbhaya' on a moving bus in the capital in December 2012 brought protesters back to the site. As the UPA government gave way to the NDA government led by Narendra Modi, Jantar Mantar continued to provide space for protests, first against the death from assault of a student from Arunachal Pradesh, then in support of JNU students (2016). In 2017, farmers from Tamil Nadu staged a 41-day protest to highlight the agrarian crisis. Fast forward to 2023, when prominent wrestlers — including Olympic medalists — staged a sit-in protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the then-chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, accusing him of sexually harassing female athletes. In 2024, students gathered over the paper leak in the NEET-UG exam that year.