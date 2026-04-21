ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: What Are Track Machine Camping Coaches For Which Railways Has Issued A Safety Framework?

New Delhi: In response to two recent fire incidents involving track machine camping coaches, the Railway Board has introduced a stricter and more structured safety framework aimed at minimising electrical risks and improving operational discipline across zones.

The new measures involve tighter control over power connections. In future, electricity supply to any camping coach will only be permitted against a written requisition, submitted formally. To ensure accountability at every stage, not only must such a request originate from a competent authority, but also receive proper approval, before any electricity connection can be established.

The directive also emphasises better coordination among railway personnel. Whenever power is provided to a coach, the information should be promptly shared with all concerned officials. This step is expected to eliminate communication gaps, and enhance situational awareness on ground.

The Board has also advised that as far as possible, track machines and their associated camping coaches should be stationed at designated Track Machine (TM) Sidings, in order to centralise operations and create a safer, more controlled environment for the handling of equipment.

As per the Railways, electrical safety infrastructure has also been significantly strengthened. The guidelines call for a provision of distribution switchboards, proper earthing of all installations, padlocking to prevent unauthorised handling, as well as the use of industrial-grade sockets with correctly rated Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) to ensure that the system can effectively handle load variations and prevent overload-related hazards.

Collectively, these measures reflect a proactive approach by the Railway Board to reinforce safety standards, reduce fire risks, and ensure disciplined management of electrical systems in field conditions

What Are Track Machine Camping Coaches?

The Railways said that during maintenance, all its zones — including the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited — use modified passenger carriages redesigned as camping coaches that function as mobile accommodation units and workshops for staff during track maintenance operations, often in remote and inaccessible locations.

The camping coaches allow staff to move with the equipment and stay close to work sites for extended periods, ensuring faster response times, improved maintenance efficiency, and reduced delays. They include facilities like RO systems for drinking water, kitchens, ACs, basic living arrangements, and also serve as operational hubs for maintenance teams to coordinate planning and execution.

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