Explainer: What Are Track Machine Camping Coaches For Which Railways Has Issued A Safety Framework?
Camping coaches are modified passenger carriages for staff working in remote areas for days, providing lodging, kitchen, and workshop facilities, reports Chanchal Mukherjee.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 4:41 PM IST
New Delhi: In response to two recent fire incidents involving track machine camping coaches, the Railway Board has introduced a stricter and more structured safety framework aimed at minimising electrical risks and improving operational discipline across zones.
The new measures involve tighter control over power connections. In future, electricity supply to any camping coach will only be permitted against a written requisition, submitted formally. To ensure accountability at every stage, not only must such a request originate from a competent authority, but also receive proper approval, before any electricity connection can be established.
The directive also emphasises better coordination among railway personnel. Whenever power is provided to a coach, the information should be promptly shared with all concerned officials. This step is expected to eliminate communication gaps, and enhance situational awareness on ground.
The Board has also advised that as far as possible, track machines and their associated camping coaches should be stationed at designated Track Machine (TM) Sidings, in order to centralise operations and create a safer, more controlled environment for the handling of equipment.
As per the Railways, electrical safety infrastructure has also been significantly strengthened. The guidelines call for a provision of distribution switchboards, proper earthing of all installations, padlocking to prevent unauthorised handling, as well as the use of industrial-grade sockets with correctly rated Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCBs) to ensure that the system can effectively handle load variations and prevent overload-related hazards.
Collectively, these measures reflect a proactive approach by the Railway Board to reinforce safety standards, reduce fire risks, and ensure disciplined management of electrical systems in field conditions
What Are Track Machine Camping Coaches?
The Railways said that during maintenance, all its zones — including the Konkan Railway Corporation Limited and Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited — use modified passenger carriages redesigned as camping coaches that function as mobile accommodation units and workshops for staff during track maintenance operations, often in remote and inaccessible locations.
The camping coaches allow staff to move with the equipment and stay close to work sites for extended periods, ensuring faster response times, improved maintenance efficiency, and reduced delays. They include facilities like RO systems for drinking water, kitchens, ACs, basic living arrangements, and also serve as operational hubs for maintenance teams to coordinate planning and execution.
Shortcomings & Irregularities Revealed By Investigation
An investigation into one of the recent fire incidents involving a track machine camping coach has revealed multiple safety violations and procedural lapses, underscoring the need for stricter compliance with established norms. The inquiry found that the camping coach's power supply was not drawn from the designated supply point, nor was a formal requisition for a power connection submitted to the station authority, bypassing mandatory approval procedures.
The risk was compounded by excessive use of high-load electrical appliances, including ACs, induction cooktops, and water immersion heaters. This significantly increased the electrical load on a system that was already non-compliant. Fire safety preparedness was also found to be inadequate. Only two fire extinguishers were available in the coach, against the prescribed requirement of eight Dry Chemical Powder (DCP) type extinguishers.
Operational shortcomings were evident as well. Both the diesel generator (DG) set and the coach’s electrical panel were being handled by personnel who were not qualified as electricians, increasing the likelihood of unsafe practices. Serious deficiencies in electrical infrastructure were also observed, including the use of underrated cables, absence of adequate protective fuses, and exposed joints in electrical wiring. Additionally, weatherproof sockets were not provided, leaving the system vulnerable to environmental factors.
A key issue identified was the failure to follow prescribed schedules for electrical inspection and maintenance of fittings and equipment within the camping coaches. Regular checks, which are critical for early detection of faults and prevention of hazards, were found to be neglected.
The investigation also revealed a highly unsafe arrangement inside the coach: No physical partition between inflammable High-Speed Diesel (HSD) oil drums, the electrical distribution box/panel, and the DG set, raising the risk of fires.
Safety Measures Recommended
The Railway Board has allowed limited flexibility in stabling track machine camping coaches, while simultaneously tightening safety and maintenance requirements to prevent fire hazards. In unavoidable situations where a camping coach should be stabled at an un-designated or un-commissioned siding, power supply may still be provided — but only through the Electrical Department, and strictly against a written requisition.
The directive states that electrical appliances inside the coaches should be used strictly according to provisions, ensuring controlled and safe usage, by trained personnel.
The DG set and the coach’s electrical panel are to be handled exclusively by qualified electricians. For power supply, only properly rated cables without any joints are to be used, eliminating risks associated with faulty or makeshift wiring, and regular monitoring has been made mandatory.
A joint monthly inspection of all electrical systems, including safety-critical components like MCBs, wiring, switchboards, distribution panels, etc., is to be conducted by senior officials, and an intermediate overhaul of camping coaches must be completed every two years, along with periodic overhaul once in four years.