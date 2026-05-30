The Curious Case Of 'Infiltrators' In Seemanchal: Bihar Begins Deleting Aadhaar, Ration Cards Based On SIR
The government has begun removing names deleted by SIR from Aadhaar and ration card databases, allegedly to stop leakage in government schemes, reports Avinash Kumar.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 6:40 PM IST
Patna: The new Bihar government of Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary is quietly but firmly implementing its declared "pushback" policy against Bangladeshi and Rohingya "infiltrators", with the attention of officials now turned on the state's Seemanchal region. In an interaction with the media soon after assuming power, CM Chaudhary had asserted "we will expel every single infiltrator", adding that specific directives to this effect have already been issued to officials.
Although the government still lacks precise data on the actual number of infiltrators, measures it is taking are based on data derived from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that was conducted hastily before the state Assembly elections last year, which had struck-off 65 lakh names from the voter list. Based on this data, the Bihar government has now removed their names from Aadhaar and ration card databases, to stop them from enjoying government schemes.
Seemanchal, Muslim Demographics & "Infiltration"
For quite some time, the official narrative of the state's 'double engine' government has been that infiltration needs to be curbed to bolster national security. The target is Seemanchal, comprising the districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, and Purnia, because it borders West Bengal, that too, around the "chicken's neck", where the international border with Bangladesh is, at places, a mere 60 km away from Bihar's border with West Bengal.
Seemanchal is not just the state's, but perhaps India's poorest, most neglected area. It also has a high Muslim population, and is regularly called out by a section of politicians, and in their wake, the media, as being the primary conduit for illegal infiltration into the country. These politicians have also made the allegedly high population growth rate among Muslims of the region into a political flashpoint.
The issue was made into a major political plank during the Bihar Assembly elections, held in early November last year, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and new Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary leading the charge and pledging to expel "infiltrators" from Bihar.
Where Are The "Infiltration" Numbers?
Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Gyanesh Kumar had, in October 2025, cited migration, deaths, duplicate registrations, and the presence of foreign names among reasons for deleting names during the SIR. However, he too had refrained from acknowledging the presence of these "infiltrators", nor did he give any numbers.
An Election Commission note, titled "Facts Revealed from Bihar SIR", published just after the exercise was completed, only mentioned the removal of 1.8 million names due to deaths, 2.6 million due to migration, and 7,00,000 due to duplicate entries. Notably, the terms "infiltrator" or "foreigner" are nowhere mentioned in this document.
Recalling this curious omission, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that everyone who had claimed that infiltration is taking place, had failed to provide any supporting data or numbers. "From PM Modi to Home Minister Shah, everyone talks about infiltration. But why hasn't the EC provided data on how many individuals have actually been removed? The SIR has effectively turned into a citizenship test, disenfranchising lakhs of legitimate voters," Tiwari said.
SIR, Aadhaar & Ration Card Deletions
And yet, when asked, Ashok Choudhary, Bihar's Minister for Food and Consumer Protection, candidly said his government was removing anyone whose name had been struck off by the SIR, from the state's ration card database. He said, "If the population [of Muslims] is rising rapidly because of them [infiltrators], the true sufferers will be the genuine Indian Muslims; as their rights will be usurped. Why is there such an outcry over this issue?"
State BJP spokesperson Sumit Shashank echoed the sentiment, saying, "No matter how hard the INDIA bloc tries to turn infiltrators into voters, our government will not allow a single one. Action is currently being taken against infiltrators in the Seemanchal region. The Bihar government will not allow a single infiltrator to reside here; they will be apprehended and sent back to Bangladesh."
BJP Is Playing Politics: Opposition
On the issue, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has consistently maintained that the BJP is playing politics under the pretext of the infiltrator bogey. The state Leader of Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav has repeatedly issued statements asserting that "the government must release a list indicating exactly how many infiltrators are present in Bihar following the SIR".
Regarding the high-level committee formed by the Union Cabinet to study "unnatural demographic changes" caused by illegal immigration and unnatural population shifts in Bihar, RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed alleged this was done to manufacture a political narrative, ahead of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. "Even after the completion of the SIR, the government is unable to provide a concrete figure regarding the number of 'infiltrators'. It merely seeks to keep this issue alive to reap electoral benefits," said Ahmed.
Ajay Kumar, the CPI(M) MLA representing the Vibhutipur Assembly constituency, said the names of a significant number of living persons had initially been struck off by the SIR. They were primarily migrant workers who have moved to other states for employment, with many unaware that their names had been deleted from the rolls. However, following the Supreme Court's directive to the ECI to accept Aadhaar as a valid ID, a large number of these names were added back to the rolls. He also said there are many others who were unable to submit the form to the ECI within the stipulated deadline.
He also said individuals whose names have been removed from the electoral rolls are now effectively categorised as "suspects", and facing removal of their names from ration and Aadhaar card databases. But, he added, it is possible that, at a later stage, their names are reinstated after submitting requisite forms, in accordance with the ECI's guidelines.
He further said that within his own constituency, the names of over 5,000 individuals — who are very much alive but have migrated for work — have been removed from the electoral rolls, and pointed out that the state Legislative Assembly hasn't enacted any legal or statutory provisions to address this issue.
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