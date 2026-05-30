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The Curious Case Of 'Infiltrators' In Seemanchal: Bihar Begins Deleting Aadhaar, Ration Cards Based On SIR

Patna: The new Bihar government of Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary is quietly but firmly implementing its declared "pushback" policy against Bangladeshi and Rohingya "infiltrators", with the attention of officials now turned on the state's Seemanchal region. In an interaction with the media soon after assuming power, CM Chaudhary had asserted "we will expel every single infiltrator", adding that specific directives to this effect have already been issued to officials.

Although the government still lacks precise data on the actual number of infiltrators, measures it is taking are based on data derived from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls that was conducted hastily before the state Assembly elections last year, which had struck-off 65 lakh names from the voter list. Based on this data, the Bihar government has now removed their names from Aadhaar and ration card databases, to stop them from enjoying government schemes.

Seemanchal, Muslim Demographics & "Infiltration"

For quite some time, the official narrative of the state's 'double engine' government has been that infiltration needs to be curbed to bolster national security. The target is Seemanchal, comprising the districts of Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, and Purnia, because it borders West Bengal, that too, around the "chicken's neck", where the international border with Bangladesh is, at places, a mere 60 km away from Bihar's border with West Bengal.

Seemanchal is not just the state's, but perhaps India's poorest, most neglected area. It also has a high Muslim population, and is regularly called out by a section of politicians, and in their wake, the media, as being the primary conduit for illegal infiltration into the country. These politicians have also made the allegedly high population growth rate among Muslims of the region into a political flashpoint.

The issue was made into a major political plank during the Bihar Assembly elections, held in early November last year, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and new Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary leading the charge and pledging to expel "infiltrators" from Bihar.

Where Are The "Infiltration" Numbers?

Chief Election Commissioner (CEO) Gyanesh Kumar had, in October 2025, cited migration, deaths, duplicate registrations, and the presence of foreign names among reasons for deleting names during the SIR. However, he too had refrained from acknowledging the presence of these "infiltrators", nor did he give any numbers.

An Election Commission note, titled "Facts Revealed from Bihar SIR", published just after the exercise was completed, only mentioned the removal of 1.8 million names due to deaths, 2.6 million due to migration, and 7,00,000 due to duplicate entries. Notably, the terms "infiltrator" or "foreigner" are nowhere mentioned in this document.

Recalling this curious omission, Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said that everyone who had claimed that infiltration is taking place, had failed to provide any supporting data or numbers. "From PM Modi to Home Minister Shah, everyone talks about infiltration. But why hasn't the EC provided data on how many individuals have actually been removed? The SIR has effectively turned into a citizenship test, disenfranchising lakhs of legitimate voters," Tiwari said.