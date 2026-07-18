ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: Why Kashmir Flyers Pay India’s Highest Domestic Airport Fee?

Srinagar: Passengers flying out of Srinagar's Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport currently pay the highest domestic User Development Fee (UDF) in the country at Rs 1,050, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The fee is more than eight times the charge of Rs 129 levied at Delhi Airport.

The UDF is calculated under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) tariff framework that considers among other things capital expenditure, operating costs, depreciation, return on investment and passenger traffic projections. Unlike many other airports, Srinagar is a civil enclave owned by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) making its operational and revenue model unique. AERA's previous tariff orders note that the airport faced a significant revenue shortfall during an earlier control period, which influenced its revenue requirement.

Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir (ETV Bharat)

The sharp difference in UDF at Srinagar with other airports has drawn attention as AERA is reviewing airport tariff rules. The question for passengers is whether Srinagar’s charge could fall, remain unchanged, or be recalculated under a new regulatory framework. Official documents show that the answer is not straightforward.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on February 9, 2026, the Ministry of Civil Aviation listed UDF rates for major airports for financial year 2025-26. The reply said AERA determines tariff, including UDF, for aeronautical services at major airports.

According to the ministry, 30 major airports in India currently levy a UDF, though rates vary widely by airport and passenger category. For domestic travellers, Srinagar Airport charges the highest UDF at Rs 1,050 per embarking passenger, followed by Lucknow (Rs 950), Jaipur (Rs 875), Patna (Rs 865), Bhubaneswar and Kannur (Rs 850 each), and Thiruvananthapuram and Mopa-Goa (Rs 840 each). At the other end of the spectrum, Delhi Airport has the country's lowest domestic UDF at Rs 129, followed by Mumbai (Rs 175) and Kochi (Rs 270).

For international passengers, Kannur Airport levies the highest embarking UDF at Rs 1,798, ahead of Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 1,680), Chandigarh (Rs 1,550), Bengaluru and Hyderabad (Rs 1,500 each) and Lucknow (Rs 1,480). Delhi charges Rs 650 for economy-class international passengers and Rs 810 for business-class travellers, while Port Blair has the lowest international UDF at Rs 600.

User Development Fee in Srinagar Airport is the highest in the country (ETV Bharat)

The Ministry's reply also reveals that Rs 211.83 crore was collected during financial year 2025 from Srinagar airport. Likewise, Rs 120.4 crore in 2024, Rs 87.57 crore in 2023, Rs 62.02 crore in 2022, and Rs 35.18 crore in 2021 were collected from the airport.

At Delhi airport, total fee collection grew consistently each year. The highest collection was recorded in 2025 at Rs 442.06 crore, followed by Rs 410.66 crore in 2024 and Rs 357.08 crore in 2023. The earlier years saw collections of Rs 201.37 crore in 2022 and Rs 75.57 crore in 2021.

Meanwhile, 2025 recorded the highest UDF collection, with a total of Rs 8,263.89 crore and Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports contributed the largest shares during this period, generating Rs 1,273.98 crore and Rs 1,029.76 crore, respectively.