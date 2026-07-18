Explainer: Why Kashmir Flyers Pay India’s Highest Domestic Airport Fee?
The ongoing tariff review has revived questions over Srinagar Airport's Rs 1,050 domestic user fee, the highest in India
Published : July 18, 2026 at 7:58 PM IST
Srinagar: Passengers flying out of Srinagar's Sheikh ul-Alam International Airport currently pay the highest domestic User Development Fee (UDF) in the country at Rs 1,050, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The fee is more than eight times the charge of Rs 129 levied at Delhi Airport.
The UDF is calculated under the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) tariff framework that considers among other things capital expenditure, operating costs, depreciation, return on investment and passenger traffic projections. Unlike many other airports, Srinagar is a civil enclave owned by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and operated by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) making its operational and revenue model unique. AERA's previous tariff orders note that the airport faced a significant revenue shortfall during an earlier control period, which influenced its revenue requirement.
The sharp difference in UDF at Srinagar with other airports has drawn attention as AERA is reviewing airport tariff rules. The question for passengers is whether Srinagar’s charge could fall, remain unchanged, or be recalculated under a new regulatory framework. Official documents show that the answer is not straightforward.
In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on February 9, 2026, the Ministry of Civil Aviation listed UDF rates for major airports for financial year 2025-26. The reply said AERA determines tariff, including UDF, for aeronautical services at major airports.
According to the ministry, 30 major airports in India currently levy a UDF, though rates vary widely by airport and passenger category. For domestic travellers, Srinagar Airport charges the highest UDF at Rs 1,050 per embarking passenger, followed by Lucknow (Rs 950), Jaipur (Rs 875), Patna (Rs 865), Bhubaneswar and Kannur (Rs 850 each), and Thiruvananthapuram and Mopa-Goa (Rs 840 each). At the other end of the spectrum, Delhi Airport has the country's lowest domestic UDF at Rs 129, followed by Mumbai (Rs 175) and Kochi (Rs 270).
For international passengers, Kannur Airport levies the highest embarking UDF at Rs 1,798, ahead of Thiruvananthapuram (Rs 1,680), Chandigarh (Rs 1,550), Bengaluru and Hyderabad (Rs 1,500 each) and Lucknow (Rs 1,480). Delhi charges Rs 650 for economy-class international passengers and Rs 810 for business-class travellers, while Port Blair has the lowest international UDF at Rs 600.
The Ministry's reply also reveals that Rs 211.83 crore was collected during financial year 2025 from Srinagar airport. Likewise, Rs 120.4 crore in 2024, Rs 87.57 crore in 2023, Rs 62.02 crore in 2022, and Rs 35.18 crore in 2021 were collected from the airport.
At Delhi airport, total fee collection grew consistently each year. The highest collection was recorded in 2025 at Rs 442.06 crore, followed by Rs 410.66 crore in 2024 and Rs 357.08 crore in 2023. The earlier years saw collections of Rs 201.37 crore in 2022 and Rs 75.57 crore in 2021.
Meanwhile, 2025 recorded the highest UDF collection, with a total of Rs 8,263.89 crore and Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports contributed the largest shares during this period, generating Rs 1,273.98 crore and Rs 1,029.76 crore, respectively.
What is UDF?
UDF is a fee charged from passengers and forms part of the aeronautical tariff framework at major airports. As per the reply by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in Rajya Sabha, AERA determines aeronautical charges such as landing charges, parking charges and UDF for a control period of five years.
The ministry said AERA considers factors including return on investment for aeronautical assets, operating expenditure, depreciation and tax while determining tariffs. The regulator is expected to balance the interests of the airport operator and end users.
Why Srinagar's UDF Is Different ?
AERA’s consultation paper for Srinagar Airport identifies the airport as a civil enclave owned by the IAF and operated by the AAI. It says the airport is among India’s busiest airports by passenger traffic and air traffic movements. The consultation paper also records that the airport had passenger throughput of about 28.2 lakh in financial year 2019-20 and recovered to more than 44 lakh passengers in financial year 2022-23.
AERA’s earlier tariff order for Srinagar notes that the airport is a civil enclave and that landing charges and air navigation services are handled separately because of the airport’s operational arrangement. The order also records that the airport had a substantial revenue shortfall during the first control period when compared with the aggregate revenue requirement calculated for that period.
In simple terms, AERA’s framework allows airport tariffs to reflect approved capital expenditure, operating costs, depreciation, return on investment and expected passenger traffic. The documents do not attribute Srinagar’s UDF to a single reason.
What the Latest AERA Paper Says
On July 5, AERA issued Consultation Paper No. 04/2023-24 for Srinagar Airport for the third control period from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2026. As per the consultation paper, the authority examined traffic projections, capital expenditure, depreciation, regulatory asset base, operation and maintenance expenses, non-aeronautical revenue, taxation, aggregate revenue requirement and aeronautical revenue. Any future change in Srinagar’s UDF would depend on the final tariff order passed by AERA after considering stakeholder comments and the approved revenue requirement for the airport.
“The current UDF is determined through AERA’s tariff order and regulatory process. Any revision in passenger charges would depend on the final order issued by the regulator after completing the consultation and approval process,” a senior official posted at Srinagar Airport said on condition of anonymity.
The official did not indicate whether the charge would be reduced or retained. Meanwhile, recent traffic data provided for July 10 to July 17, 2026 shows that Srinagar Airport handled 360 flights and 68,842 passengers during the eight-day period.
According to the data, operations remained largely steady through the week, with daily passenger traffic crossing the 10,000 mark on most days. July 15 was the busiest day as the airport managed 68 flights carrying 11,303 passengers, followed closely by July 12 with 11,007 passengers and July 11 with 10,976 passengers.
Traffic dipped sharply on July 13 and July 14, when the airport handled only 20 and 16 flights, respectively. Passenger numbers also fell to 3,042 on July 13 and 2,599 on July 14 before rebounding the next day. By July 17, the airport closed its daily operation after recording 62 flights carrying 9,685 passengers.
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