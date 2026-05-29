ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: Is Shifting To Electric Vehicles The Right Move To Escape Fuel Hike?

Chennai: As petrol, diesel and even CNG (compressed natural gas) prices continue to rise sharply across India, electric vehicles (eVs) are increasingly being viewed as a practical alternative by middle-class families, office-goers and daily commuters. With petrol being sold at around Rs 107.77 per litre in Chennai and diesel nearing Rs 100, concerns over household expenses, inflation and fuel shortages are growing rapidly.

The recent hike in CNG prices has added to public anxiety. In several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, motorists have reported long queues outside CNG stations amid supply shortages. Market analysts also warn that petrol and diesel prices could rise further in the coming months if global crude oil prices remain volatile.

Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to citizens to conserve fuel, reduce unnecessary travel, use public transport more frequently and adopt work-from-home practices wherever possible. Simultaneously, the Central government has intensified its push for electric mobility, setting a target of establishing nearly one lakh public eV charging stations across India by 2030.

eVs Gaining Popularity

India has witnessed a sharp rise in eV adoption during the past two years, especially in the two-wheeler segment. According to industry estimates, nearly 50 lakh eVs are currently operating across the country. Tamil Nadu too has seen a visible increase in electric scooters, bikes and cars in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.

Experts say the main reason behind this shift is the significantly lower running cost of eVs compared to petrol and diesel vehicles. For instance, an electric scooter typically costs around Rs 15-20 for a full charge and can travel nearly 80-120 km. In comparison, a petrol scooter covering the same distance may consume fuel worth Rs 120-150.

Similarly, electric cars offer lower long-term maintenance costs because they have fewer moving parts and do not require regular engine oil changes.

eVs vs Petrol/Diesel Vehicles

For two-wheelers, eVs are increasingly becoming practical for urban commuting due to their affordability and low running expenses. However, battery replacement costs and charging availability remain concerns for many buyers.

In the four-wheeler segment, electric cars are proving economical in the long run, particularly for city users. Yet their higher initial purchase price and range anxiety continue to discourage some consumers, especially those who travel long distances frequently.

What Experts Say

Public transportation and eV expert Valavan Amuthan believes the transition towards electric mobility is becoming increasingly necessary.