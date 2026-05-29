Explainer: Is Shifting To Electric Vehicles The Right Move To Escape Fuel Hike?
As fuel prices rise sharply across India, eVs are increasingly being viewed as a practical alternative by middle-class families, office-goers, daily commuters, writes S Sivakumar.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 3:31 PM IST
Chennai: As petrol, diesel and even CNG (compressed natural gas) prices continue to rise sharply across India, electric vehicles (eVs) are increasingly being viewed as a practical alternative by middle-class families, office-goers and daily commuters. With petrol being sold at around Rs 107.77 per litre in Chennai and diesel nearing Rs 100, concerns over household expenses, inflation and fuel shortages are growing rapidly.
The recent hike in CNG prices has added to public anxiety. In several parts of Tamil Nadu, including Madurai, motorists have reported long queues outside CNG stations amid supply shortages. Market analysts also warn that petrol and diesel prices could rise further in the coming months if global crude oil prices remain volatile.
Against this backdrop, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently appealed to citizens to conserve fuel, reduce unnecessary travel, use public transport more frequently and adopt work-from-home practices wherever possible. Simultaneously, the Central government has intensified its push for electric mobility, setting a target of establishing nearly one lakh public eV charging stations across India by 2030.
eVs Gaining Popularity
India has witnessed a sharp rise in eV adoption during the past two years, especially in the two-wheeler segment. According to industry estimates, nearly 50 lakh eVs are currently operating across the country. Tamil Nadu too has seen a visible increase in electric scooters, bikes and cars in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai.
Experts say the main reason behind this shift is the significantly lower running cost of eVs compared to petrol and diesel vehicles. For instance, an electric scooter typically costs around Rs 15-20 for a full charge and can travel nearly 80-120 km. In comparison, a petrol scooter covering the same distance may consume fuel worth Rs 120-150.
Similarly, electric cars offer lower long-term maintenance costs because they have fewer moving parts and do not require regular engine oil changes.
eVs vs Petrol/Diesel Vehicles
For two-wheelers, eVs are increasingly becoming practical for urban commuting due to their affordability and low running expenses. However, battery replacement costs and charging availability remain concerns for many buyers.
In the four-wheeler segment, electric cars are proving economical in the long run, particularly for city users. Yet their higher initial purchase price and range anxiety continue to discourage some consumers, especially those who travel long distances frequently.
What Experts Say
Public transportation and eV expert Valavan Amuthan believes the transition towards electric mobility is becoming increasingly necessary.
''The continuous increase in petrol and diesel prices directly impacts the daily lives of common people. Families are now forced to rethink how they travel and spend. In this situation, electric vehicles are emerging not just as an environmental option, but as an economic necessity'' he said.
According to Amuthan, the growing fuel burden is particularly affecting daily commuters, small traders and middle-class households. He argues that reducing unnecessary travel, increasing public transport usage and gradually shifting to eVs are becoming essential survival strategies.
However, he cautioned that infrastructure remains a major challenge.
''People may be interested in buying eVs, but confidence will grow only if charging stations function properly and are available everywhere — in cities, villages and along highways,'' he said.
Tamil Nadu currently has around 1,300 charging stations, with plans underway to establish hundreds more. But experts warn that rural areas and national highways still lack adequate infrastructure.
"There are frequent complaints about charging stations not functioning properly. Instead of merely increasing the number of stations, authorities must ensure they remain operational and reliable," Amuthan added.
Experts also warn that if rising fuel prices push more people towards buses and trains, existing public transport infrastructure may struggle to handle the increased demand.
"Many cities already face overcrowding, bus shortages and delays. Governments must rapidly improve public transportation if they want people to reduce dependence on private vehicles," Amuthan said.
Environmental Impact
Apart from reducing fuel expenses, eVs also help lower urban air pollution because they produce zero tailpipe emissions. In states like Tamil Nadu, where renewable energy generation is steadily expanding, increased eV adoption could significantly reduce carbon emissions and dependence on imported crude oil in the coming years.
Experts believe shifting to eVs is gradually becoming a sensible long-term option for India - particularly for urban commuters and middle-class families struggling with rising fuel costs. However, they caution that the transition can succeed only if charging infrastructure, affordability and public transportation improve at the same pace as eV adoption.
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