Is Bihar's Money Going To Other States? With Union Budget Around The Corner, State Debates CD Ratio
Despite CM Nitish Kumar's claims, Bihar's Credit-Deposit ratio has improved only slightly over 20 years of his rule, but not enough for banks to invest.
Published : January 22, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
By Avinash Kumar
Patna: Since his re-election as Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly spoken of taking Bihar's economy up to the level of the country's five most developed states. For the Opposition, this has become fodder for mocking and criticising the 10-time CM.
Already, before the Assembly elections, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) convener and political strategist Prashant Kishor had criticised the Nitish government, claiming that the money deposited by Biharis in Bihar's banks was going to other states as the state government was failing to utilise it within the state.
Aiming For Developed Status (But With Poor CD Ratio, Per Capita Income)
Kishor said the state's Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio was over 50 per cent, because of which, every year, banks transfer Rs 2-2.5 lakh crore to other states that have established industries, adding that if the CD ratio were to be raised to the national average, ie., from 40 per cent to 70 per cent, then this deposited amount would become available for creation employment opportunities within Bihar.
With the annual budget just around the corner, the criticism of Kishor and others has put the spotlight on Bihar's poor CD ratio and per capita income, in which the state not only lags far behind the developed states, but is also significantly below the national average.
In fact, when the government recently claimed that the state's per capita income has risen from around Rs 67,000 to over Rs 75,000, what was missing from the discourse was that the national average is over Rs 1,14,000. That means Bihar's per capita income is around Rs 50,000 less than the national average. This doesn't even take into account the per capita income of "developed" states, which is more than double that of Bihar.
Despite the criticism, industry appears to have the CM's back. So far. Ramlal Khetan, the president of Bihar Industries Association, said, "Because CM Nitish Kumar is focused on industrialisation and employment, I have no doubt he can raise Bihar's per capita income and CD ratio — thereby taking Bihar to the level of developed states — as these are related."
What Is CD Ratio?
So, what is the CD ratio? It's an indicator of economic activity, measured as the ratio of loans given by banks, against the amount of money deposited in them. For example, if a bank has Rs 100 in deposits, and has given Rs 70 in loans, its CD ratio will be 70 per cent. A higher CD ratio means banks are giving out more loans.
Over the past 20 years, during which Nitish Kumar has remained the CM with the support of different coalition partners, CD ratio has been a major focus of his governments, as it reflects the economic strength of the state's people and the state of investment in Bihar.
his government has established a State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) to pressure banks into allocating more funds to Bihar. However, while the CD ratio has increased by 15 per cent in the last five years, it is still considerably lower than the national average.
Data from FY 2024-25 shows that the national average CD ratio is around 82 per cent, against 58 per cent for Bihar. While the state government's efforts have led to an increase, it is still more than 24 per cent lower than the national average.
Meanwhile, "developed states" like Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have a CD ratio exceeding 100 per cent. Besides these, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and several others also have significantly better CD ratios. According to SLBC data from March 2025, the CD ratio was 155 per cent for Andhra Pradesh, 128 per cent for Telangana, 126 per cent for Tamil Nadu, 98 per cent for Maharashtra, 97 per cent for Rajasthan, 86 per cent for Gujarat, and 77 per cent for Karnataka.
Why Is Bihar's CD Ratio Low?
Since Nitish Kumar assumed power in 2005, the CD ratio has been a major focus of reform for his government, as it reflects the economic strength of the state, and its investment potential.
The state's Finance Minister, Vijendra Prasad Yadav, said the CM is putting all his efforts into making Bihar a developed state, saying, "When Nitish Kumar took over, the state treasury was empty, and there was a state of anarchy. Due to financial mismanagement, Bihar's budget at that time was only Rs 24-25,000 crore. Today, with better financial management, Bihar's budget has exceeded Rs 3,17,000 crore. We'll achieve the targets we have set for the next five years. Bihar will join the ranks of developed states," said Finance Minister Yadav.
According to the data presented by banks at the last SLBC meeting, which took place in September 2025, Bihar's CD ratio has increased by 15 per cent in the last 5 years. It was 43.03 per cent in March 2020, 46.40 per cent in March 2021, 52.96 per cent in March 2022, 55.64 per cent in March 2023, 58.71 per cent in March 2024, and 59.04 per cent in March 2025.
However, banks still consider this too low for large investments. This becomes apparent from the data of amounts deposited in Bihar's banks, and the loans disbursed by them, over the last 5 years. In 2020, deposits accounted for Rs 3,71,783 crore, while loans given out were merely Rs 1,59,987 crore. For 2021, these figures stood at Rs 3,96,471 crore and Rs 1,83,973 crore; and for 2022, Rs 4,31,417 crore and Rs 2,28,480 crore, respectively. The corresponding figures for 2023 were Rs 4,66,583 crore and Rs 2,59,633 crore; for 2024, Rs 5,10,646 crore and Rs 2,99,796 crore; while for 2025, these were Rs 5,91,417 crore and Rs 3,44,017 crore. Effectively, banks are transferring over 40 per cent of funds generated from within Bihar to other states.
What Is The Opposition Saying?
By adding up the cumulative difference since the 1990s, the state's Opposition parties are arguing that a huge portion of Bihar's rightful share (potentially Rs 26 lakh crore) has been siphoned out of the state through banks.
JSP convener Prashant Kishor, a long-time and trenchant critic of CM Nitish Kumar, has said, "In the last 35 years, banks have transferred approximately Rs 25 lakh crore to other states. In the last financial year, Rs 4,21,000 crore were deposited in Bihar's banks, but the latter only provided Rs 1,61,000 crore as loans. To stop migration from Bihar, JSP's mantra is to increase availability of capital, for which, we'll work with the banks to improve the CD ratio."
Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tejashwi Yadav has also raised the issue several times, as part of the Opposition's attempt to corner the CM over his 20 years of rule. Highlighting how Bihar continues to lag behind in every sector even after 20 years of Nitish's rule, Arun Yadav, the spokesperson of Tejashwi's party, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), said, "Bihar lags behind in per capita income and investment, but is at the forefront in corruption and crime. Now, even the court is issuing notices regarding the unaccounted for Rs 70,000 crore mentioned in the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, presented in the state Assembly in July 2025."
He was referring to the CAG report on state finances for 2023-24, tabled in the Bihar Legislative Assembly in July 2025, in which the Bihar government failed to submit Utilisation Certificates (UCs), confirming the release of funds for specific projects. On this, Patna High Court has ordered prompt action and transparency.
While the Opposition has called this a major scam and called for an independent investigation, the government so far has brushed aside the criticism, calling it an "accounting error".
Expert Opinion, With Words Of Caution
Economist and former Director of AN Sinha Institute, Professor D M Diwakar, says the reason behind Bihar's low CD ratio is that money deposited by Biharis is not being given out as loans in Bihar by the banks. He adds that this is because public institutions and banking governance has failed in the state.
"Under the bank-linked schemes, the government is doing good work with self-help groups. But investment that should be made in the agriculture sector is not happening. This keeps the CD ratio unfavourable. Banks in developed states give out more loans than their capacity, which raises their CD ratio," said Diwakar.
He added that if governance is effective, it is possible to increase the CD ratio. One of the biggest reasons for the low figures is that the government keeps public funds in private banks, which have no connection with rural areas.
Adding a word of caution, he said, "While large industries may not be established, small and medium-sized industries certainly can be set up in Bihar. But, while several global- and state-level conferences have been held to attract investment, not much has materialised. There is no magic wand that can change everything in 5 years, but the situation can improve if the right efforts are made."
