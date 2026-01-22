ETV Bharat / bharat

Is Bihar's Money Going To Other States? With Union Budget Around The Corner, State Debates CD Ratio

By Avinash Kumar

Patna: Since his re-election as Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has repeatedly spoken of taking Bihar's economy up to the level of the country's five most developed states. For the Opposition, this has become fodder for mocking and criticising the 10-time CM.

Already, before the Assembly elections, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) convener and political strategist Prashant Kishor had criticised the Nitish government, claiming that the money deposited by Biharis in Bihar's banks was going to other states as the state government was failing to utilise it within the state.

Aiming For Developed Status (But With Poor CD Ratio, Per Capita Income)

Kishor said the state's Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio was over 50 per cent, because of which, every year, banks transfer Rs 2-2.5 lakh crore to other states that have established industries, adding that if the CD ratio were to be raised to the national average, ie., from 40 per cent to 70 per cent, then this deposited amount would become available for creation employment opportunities within Bihar.

With the annual budget just around the corner, the criticism of Kishor and others has put the spotlight on Bihar's poor CD ratio and per capita income, in which the state not only lags far behind the developed states, but is also significantly below the national average.

In fact, when the government recently claimed that the state's per capita income has risen from around Rs 67,000 to over Rs 75,000, what was missing from the discourse was that the national average is over Rs 1,14,000. That means Bihar's per capita income is around Rs 50,000 less than the national average. This doesn't even take into account the per capita income of "developed" states, which is more than double that of Bihar.

Despite the criticism, industry appears to have the CM's back. So far. Ramlal Khetan, the president of Bihar Industries Association, said, "Because CM Nitish Kumar is focused on industrialisation and employment, I have no doubt he can raise Bihar's per capita income and CD ratio — thereby taking Bihar to the level of developed states — as these are related."

What Is CD Ratio?

So, what is the CD ratio? It's an indicator of economic activity, measured as the ratio of loans given by banks, against the amount of money deposited in them. For example, if a bank has Rs 100 in deposits, and has given Rs 70 in loans, its CD ratio will be 70 per cent. A higher CD ratio means banks are giving out more loans.

Over the past 20 years, during which Nitish Kumar has remained the CM with the support of different coalition partners, CD ratio has been a major focus of his governments, as it reflects the economic strength of the state's people and the state of investment in Bihar.

his government has established a State Level Bankers' Committee (SLBC) to pressure banks into allocating more funds to Bihar. However, while the CD ratio has increased by 15 per cent in the last five years, it is still considerably lower than the national average.

Data from FY 2024-25 shows that the national average CD ratio is around 82 per cent, against 58 per cent for Bihar. While the state government's efforts have led to an increase, it is still more than 24 per cent lower than the national average.

Meanwhile, "developed states" like Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have a CD ratio exceeding 100 per cent. Besides these, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and several others also have significantly better CD ratios. According to SLBC data from March 2025, the CD ratio was 155 per cent for Andhra Pradesh, 128 per cent for Telangana, 126 per cent for Tamil Nadu, 98 per cent for Maharashtra, 97 per cent for Rajasthan, 86 per cent for Gujarat, and 77 per cent for Karnataka.

Why Is Bihar's CD Ratio Low?