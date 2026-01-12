ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: India’s Right To Disconnect And The Generational Divide Around It

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In an era where smartphones have turned bedrooms into boardrooms, India's workforce is grappling with the invisible chains of constant connectivity. The introduction of the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, has ignited a nationwide debate on work-life balance, mental health, and productivity. As digital tools blur the lines between office and home, this proposed legislation aims to empower employees to unplug without fear. But beneath the policy push lies a stark generational divide: older workers see after-hours contact as a badge of honour, while the youth demand boundaries as a basic right.

Entry Of The Right To Disconnect In The Indian Discourse (2025)

The first earnest discussion about the matter in India began during the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025, when Nationalist Congress Party Member of Parliament Supriya Sule introduced “The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025” in the Lok Sabha as a private member’s Bill. Interestingly, private members' Bills are seldom turned into laws, but they are known to initiate discussion, and this particular Bill resonated well across all sections.

The proposed law aims to remedy this problem of digital slavery by providing employees with the right to disconnect from work-related communication outside working hours. Behind this proposed law is an understanding that the existing labour laws in India are ill-suited to handle technological changes that make employees subject to unchecked working expectations. For example, this proposed law was drawn up in response to the increasing number of complaints of digital slavery in the country.

What The Bill Proposes

The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, has two main provisions. One is that employees would have a legal right to ignore calls, emails and messages when they’re not at work, unless the matter is a real emergency. And importantly, they would not face disciplinary action or negative performance reviews, or a career setback for not responding.

The other is that companies must draw up and enforce policies setting out when and for what purposes workers can be contacted after hours. The proposed Employees’ Welfare Authority would police complaints, fine offending firms, and raise awareness among employers and employees about their rights and obligations. The bill is currently targeted at private sector workers, where the most informal expectations of constant availability are likely to exist.

What Overall Indian Data Reveals So Far

While the bill is still at an early stage, data paints a stark picture of why such legislation is being demanded. According to a survey conducted for Indeed by Censuswide, 88% of Indian employees reported being contacted after normal business hours, and 85% received work-related phone calls on sick leave or public holidays. These statistics expose a workforce at war, driven into anxiety and dysfunction by a digital deluge.

Another concern is that 79% of Indian employees fear being perceived as uncommitted if they do not respond to work-related calls. This indicates a culture in which employees feel constant pressure to be available to their employers. As a result, employees experience anxiety because they are afraid of being considered not to be fully engaged, rather than working effectively.

Globally, 90% work outside of work hours, yet only 47% of employers worry about productivity loss because of boundaries. In India, 80% suffer job stress spillover, which makes the case for change even more urgent.

Perceptions Of After-hours Communication