Explainer: India’s Right To Disconnect And The Generational Divide Around It
88% of Baby-Boomers feel valued by after-hours work contact, only 50% of Gen Z agree, 63% would consider quitting if right to disconnect isn't respected.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 6:31 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In an era where smartphones have turned bedrooms into boardrooms, India's workforce is grappling with the invisible chains of constant connectivity. The introduction of the Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, has ignited a nationwide debate on work-life balance, mental health, and productivity. As digital tools blur the lines between office and home, this proposed legislation aims to empower employees to unplug without fear. But beneath the policy push lies a stark generational divide: older workers see after-hours contact as a badge of honour, while the youth demand boundaries as a basic right.
Entry Of The Right To Disconnect In The Indian Discourse (2025)
The first earnest discussion about the matter in India began during the Winter Session of Parliament in 2025, when Nationalist Congress Party Member of Parliament Supriya Sule introduced “The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025” in the Lok Sabha as a private member’s Bill. Interestingly, private members' Bills are seldom turned into laws, but they are known to initiate discussion, and this particular Bill resonated well across all sections.
The proposed law aims to remedy this problem of digital slavery by providing employees with the right to disconnect from work-related communication outside working hours. Behind this proposed law is an understanding that the existing labour laws in India are ill-suited to handle technological changes that make employees subject to unchecked working expectations. For example, this proposed law was drawn up in response to the increasing number of complaints of digital slavery in the country.
What The Bill Proposes
The Right to Disconnect Bill, 2025, has two main provisions. One is that employees would have a legal right to ignore calls, emails and messages when they’re not at work, unless the matter is a real emergency. And importantly, they would not face disciplinary action or negative performance reviews, or a career setback for not responding.
The other is that companies must draw up and enforce policies setting out when and for what purposes workers can be contacted after hours. The proposed Employees’ Welfare Authority would police complaints, fine offending firms, and raise awareness among employers and employees about their rights and obligations. The bill is currently targeted at private sector workers, where the most informal expectations of constant availability are likely to exist.
What Overall Indian Data Reveals So Far
While the bill is still at an early stage, data paints a stark picture of why such legislation is being demanded. According to a survey conducted for Indeed by Censuswide, 88% of Indian employees reported being contacted after normal business hours, and 85% received work-related phone calls on sick leave or public holidays. These statistics expose a workforce at war, driven into anxiety and dysfunction by a digital deluge.
Another concern is that 79% of Indian employees fear being perceived as uncommitted if they do not respond to work-related calls. This indicates a culture in which employees feel constant pressure to be available to their employers. As a result, employees experience anxiety because they are afraid of being considered not to be fully engaged, rather than working effectively.
Globally, 90% work outside of work hours, yet only 47% of employers worry about productivity loss because of boundaries. In India, 80% suffer job stress spillover, which makes the case for change even more urgent.
Perceptions Of After-hours Communication
One of the most notable patterns from the survey regarding the effect of age on after-hours communication is that there are major differences among generations. While the baby-boomer generation is more willing to attend work calls even beyond work hours, for Gen Z, the equation is very different. Only around 50% feel valued by after-hours contact, while 63% say they would consider quitting if their right to disconnect is not respected. Younger workers place far greater emphasis on mental health, personal time, and sustainable careers.
Younger workers, immersed in instant-gratification digital worlds, demand resilience-building measures. Dr Bhavuk Garg, Professor of Psychiatry, Lady Hardinge Medical College, having 14 years of expertise in the field of Psychiatry, warns that constant engagement erodes family time, heightens anxiety, and impairs sleep, making Gen Z more vulnerable to burnout. He told ETV Bharat, “A long-term solution demands a cultural shift organisation-wide: prioritizing completion of tasks within work hours.”
Monu Gupta, an IBM employee in the Gen Z demographic, has expressed this sentiment well, stating that “the feeling of being available all the time is a source of pressure.” Monu added that “when I sign out, I always feel like there is an expectation for me to respond.” This makes it hard for him to mentally switch from being at work.
Equally, Aarushi Verma, an employee at an Indian-based (Gurgaon) marketing firm, as a Gen Z, believes that “work-life balance is a non-negotiable for us.” Aaruhi has also mentioned that “when there is no respect for boundaries, it will negatively affect our mental health, and many young professionals would much rather change jobs than remain stressed about being connected 24/7.”
What Are Employers Saying?
Employers are confused as well. According to this survey, 79% of employers say they support the concept of Right to Disconnect and see a need for clearer separation of the work/life continuum. Conversely, however, 66% of employers have concerns about productivity losses that may occur in situations in which employers impose strict enforcement of the Right to Disconnect.
At the same time, 81% of employers are concerned about losing talent as a result of not supporting employee work-life balance and say that they would be willing to pay employees for after-hours work. The data presented reveals an industry that is stuck between the conventional metrics of productivity and the new reality that the current workforce is becoming increasingly unwilling to be “always on.” Tech giants like Google offer flexible perks, but many sectors demand constant responsiveness.
Reclaiming Time In An Always-On Economy
Dr Charru Malhotra, senior Professor at e-Governance and ICT and Lead Coordinator of the 'Centre for e-Governance and ICT' at the Indian Institute of Public Administration, who has 30 years of experience in the field, believes India can chart a balanced path. She told ETV Bharat, “India needs balanced reforms that respect both technological efficiency and human well-being. Drawing on three decades of experience, she suggested measures such as AI-assisted triage for urgent matters and training on boundary management within Digital India and MeitY frameworks.”
Emphasising the role of empathetic leadership, she recalled how her Director General encouraged her to fully disconnect during leave, calling it a powerful reminder that workplaces thrive when well-being is valued. Dr Malhotra said India’s public administration can lead a model where connectivity enhances, rather than erodes, employee welfare, in line with Viksit Bharat’s human-centred vision.
Senior psychiatrist Dr Deepak Raheja, Senior Psychiatrist, Director, Hope Care India, with 3 decades in this field, said, warns of the psychiatric toll. “Constant work calls during sick leave or holidays keep employees mentally on duty, leading to poor sleep, emotional exhaustion, anxiety, burnout and physical stress, stressing that disconnecting from work is essential for mental health and long-term performance.”
Countries That Have Implemented The Right To Disconnect
India isn't the only country that is struggling with this issue.
- France (2017) pioneered the idea, requiring firms with 50+ employees to negotiate as part of labour law reforms.
- Portugal (2021) goes above and beyond, banning after-hours contact, fines up to €9,690 and hard protections for remote workers.
- Italy (2017) placed disconnection clauses into smart working contracts.
- Australia (2024) gave staff the right to ignore “unreasonable” after-hours contact, with disputes heard by tribunals.
- The United States, as of December 2025, has no laws, with a number of state bills stalling due to concerns around flexibility and global operations.
Especially noteworthy, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration report that more than 80% of American employees suffer from job stress spilling over into their private lives, meaning that not regulating would have its dangers.