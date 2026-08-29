Explainer: How To Submit Suggestions to Nandan Nilekani-led Task Force on Public Exam Reforms
Centre has invited students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders to submit suggestions on public exam reforms, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 12:22 AM IST|
Updated : August 29, 2026 at 12:53 AM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has invited students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders to suggest reforms for India’s public examination system, including exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A High-Powered Task Force (HPTF), chaired by Nandan Nilekani, has been constituted to examine reforms related to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations.
Who can submit suggestions?
The consultation is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including students and examination candidates, parents, teachers and academic institutions, examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies, subject matter experts and technology professionals, industry organisations, civil society organisations and other interested stakeholders.
What can you give suggestions on?
You can submit ideas on 10 broad areas:
- Exam conduct and security: How can public examinations be made more secure and reliable?
- Exam design and assessment: Suggestions on question-paper design, testing methods and assessment.
- Governance and accountability: How examination bodies and institutions can be made more accountable.
- Preventing malpractice: Measures to prevent, detect and address cheating and other examination irregularities.
- Technology: Use of technology, including secure computer-based testing.
- Exam infrastructure: Creating and improving examination centres and other infrastructure.
- Accessibility and inclusion: Making exams more accessible across social, economic, regional and linguistic groups.
- Transparency and grievances: Improving communication, transparency and grievance-redressal mechanisms.
- Student wellbeing: Measures to support students throughout the examination process.
- Anything else: Any other idea that could improve India's examination system.
How can you submit your suggestion?
Stakeholders can submit their inputs through four channels:
Website: examreforms-taskforce.dopt.gov.in
Phone: 1800-180-4747
WhatsApp: Send “hptf” to +91 78270 42830
Email: ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in
What languages are accepted?
Suggestions can be submitted in:
English | Hindi | Regional languages
What is the deadline?
September 13, 2026 is the last date to submit suggestions.
Why is the government seeking public input?
The HPTF is examining ways to build a robust, secure, transparent, equitable and future-ready public examination system. The suggestions received from students, parents, educators, examination bodies, experts and other stakeholders will be considered while preparing the Task Force's recommendations to the government.
If you have faced an issue in a public examination, or have an idea about how exams can be made safer, fairer, more transparent, accessible or student-friendly, you can send your suggestion to the Task Force by September 13.
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