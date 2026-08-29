ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: How To Submit Suggestions to Nandan Nilekani-led Task Force on Public Exam Reforms

New Delhi: The Centre has invited students, parents, teachers and other stakeholders to suggest reforms for India’s public examination system, including exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). A High-Powered Task Force (HPTF), chaired by Nandan Nilekani, has been constituted to examine reforms related to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations.

The consultation is open to a wide range of stakeholders, including students and examination candidates, parents, teachers and academic institutions, examination-conducting and test-indenting bodies, subject matter experts and technology professionals, industry organisations, civil society organisations and other interested stakeholders.



What can you give suggestions on?

You can submit ideas on 10 broad areas: