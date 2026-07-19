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Explainer: How To Complete Census Self-Enumeration Online? Key Details You Need To Know

Chennai: The census self-enumeration process started in Tamil Nadu from July 17 with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar registering his details online while encouraging people to do the same.

We provide a comprehensive information on what the census is, how to complete it online, the types of questions asked, the data required from each family, how the data is utilized, and the benefits for public.

What is Census?

The census is crucial for accurately understanding the social, economic, and current living conditions of people from diverse backgrounds living in a multifaceted country like India. This data is indispensable for creating the infrastructure necessary for the nation's growth, formulating constructive schemes for the people, improving their standard of living, and achieving overall development.

The census is conducted by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in accordance with the Census Act of 1948 and the Census Rules of 1990. Although the first census in India took place in 1872, systematic census operations have been conducted once every 10 years since 1881. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the census had not been conducted since 2011.

Now, after a gap of 15 years, work on the 2027 census has commenced across the country.

Two-phase Census

The census process is being conducted in two phases-house-listing and housing census, and population enumeration. In the first phase the house-listing and housing census information regarding the house itself and basic amenities (such as drinking water, sanitation, and electricity) will be collected, along with details on fuel sources, internet connectivity, household electronics and vehicles.

In the second phase, aimed at counting the population, data regarding family members including religion, community, education, language, employment, occupation, and health status will be gathered. Against this backdrop, the first phase comprising the house-listing and housing census has begun in Tamil Nadu.

Online Self-Enumeration

The House-listing and Housing Census is conducted in two phases. Initially, members of the public can self-register and provide details about their homes via a dedicated website.

Subsequently, a government-appointed enumerator will visit each house to verify and confirm these details. They will also directly visit and register households that were missed during the online self-enumeration process.

For the first time in the history of the Indian Census, a system allowing the public to register their household details online has been introduced this year. Since data is verified through two channels—information provided directly by the public using technology and data collected by officials—it is expected that the process will yield accurate data and accelerate the pace of the census work.

How to comple online self-enumeration?

The public can complete the self-enumeration process from the comfort of their homes using a mobile phone with internet access. A single mobile number is sufficient to register and submit the details for a family.

Users must register via the Central Government's website (https://se.census.gov.in/) and submit answers to 33 questions regarding the house and its usage.

File photo of census officials interacting with a resident while conducting a door-to-door census survey in Noida, Uttar Pradesh (IANS)

Step-by-step instructions for the online process

Step 1: Visit the website mentioned above.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the state of Tamil Nadu, enter the captcha code displayed on the screen, and log in.

Step 3: Next, enter the name of the head of the family, the mobile number, and the email address. Please note that the name of the head of the family entered here cannot be changed. Similarly, a mobile number used to register one family cannot be used to register another.

Step 4: Select your preferred language from the 16 options provided and enter the OTP sent to your mobile number.