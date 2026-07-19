Explainer: How To Complete Census Self-Enumeration Online? Key Details You Need To Know
As the first phase of India's 16th census, the self enumeration process via the website has commenced in Tamil Nadu.
Published : July 19, 2026 at 6:49 PM IST
Chennai: The census self-enumeration process started in Tamil Nadu from July 17 with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar registering his details online while encouraging people to do the same.
We provide a comprehensive information on what the census is, how to complete it online, the types of questions asked, the data required from each family, how the data is utilized, and the benefits for public.
What is Census?
The census is crucial for accurately understanding the social, economic, and current living conditions of people from diverse backgrounds living in a multifaceted country like India. This data is indispensable for creating the infrastructure necessary for the nation's growth, formulating constructive schemes for the people, improving their standard of living, and achieving overall development.
The census is conducted by the Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner under the Ministry of Home Affairs, in accordance with the Census Act of 1948 and the Census Rules of 1990. Although the first census in India took place in 1872, systematic census operations have been conducted once every 10 years since 1881. Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the census had not been conducted since 2011.
Now, after a gap of 15 years, work on the 2027 census has commenced across the country.
Two-phase Census
The census process is being conducted in two phases-house-listing and housing census, and population enumeration. In the first phase the house-listing and housing census information regarding the house itself and basic amenities (such as drinking water, sanitation, and electricity) will be collected, along with details on fuel sources, internet connectivity, household electronics and vehicles.
In the second phase, aimed at counting the population, data regarding family members including religion, community, education, language, employment, occupation, and health status will be gathered. Against this backdrop, the first phase comprising the house-listing and housing census has begun in Tamil Nadu.
Online Self-Enumeration
The House-listing and Housing Census is conducted in two phases. Initially, members of the public can self-register and provide details about their homes via a dedicated website.
Subsequently, a government-appointed enumerator will visit each house to verify and confirm these details. They will also directly visit and register households that were missed during the online self-enumeration process.
For the first time in the history of the Indian Census, a system allowing the public to register their household details online has been introduced this year. Since data is verified through two channels—information provided directly by the public using technology and data collected by officials—it is expected that the process will yield accurate data and accelerate the pace of the census work.
How to comple online self-enumeration?
The public can complete the self-enumeration process from the comfort of their homes using a mobile phone with internet access. A single mobile number is sufficient to register and submit the details for a family.
Users must register via the Central Government's website (https://se.census.gov.in/) and submit answers to 33 questions regarding the house and its usage.
Step-by-step instructions for the online process
Step 1: Visit the website mentioned above.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the state of Tamil Nadu, enter the captcha code displayed on the screen, and log in.
Step 3: Next, enter the name of the head of the family, the mobile number, and the email address. Please note that the name of the head of the family entered here cannot be changed. Similarly, a mobile number used to register one family cannot be used to register another.
Step 4: Select your preferred language from the 16 options provided and enter the OTP sent to your mobile number.
Step 5: Next, select the district and provide details such as the postal code and village/town. Additionally, use the provided map feature to pinpoint the exact location of your house.
Step 6: Provide accurate information in response to the 33 questions asked regarding the household.
Step 7: Review the entered details, make any necessary corrections, and save the information. If no changes are required, submit the data before the deadline.
Step 8: After submitting the details, you will receive an 11-digit number confirming the self-enumeration. This number will be sent to your registered mobile number and email address.
Step 9: Provide this 11-digit number to the enumerator visiting your home to verify the data.
Details collected through the 33 questions include: the type of house; materials used for the flooring and walls; number of rooms; ownership status (owned or rented) and habitability; condition of the house (e.g., whether damaged); number of occupants; sources of drinking water and electricity;
Type of toilet facility used; availability of drainage/sewerage facilities; bathing facilities; fuel sources; possession of items like a radio, TV, internet connection, computer, mobile phone, or vehicle; and the household's staple food.
Providing accurate data is essential.
Under the Census Act of 1948, it is mandatory for citizens to provide accurate information. Regulations stipulate that a fine may be imposed if false information is found to have been provided. Similarly, participation in the census is mandatory for all citizens.
It has been stated that there is no need to provide any documents during online registration or when the enumerator visits in person.
Door-to-Door Data Verification
Following the conclusion of the online self-enumeration period, direct door-to-door enumeration will take place from August 1 to August 30. During this visit, residents must provide the 12-digit number issued to them when they completed the self-enumeration online.
Even if one did not complete the survey online, details can still be registered with the enumerator visiting the home.
Those who have misplaced their registered 12-digit number can retrieve it with the help of the visiting enumerator and complete the survey.
If no enumerator visits your home, you can participate in the survey by contacting the officials assigned to your area through your District Collector's office or Taluk office.
All data provided during the census will be safeguarded. Under the Census Act of 1948, individual details will not be shared with anyone.
What are the benefits of the census?
The census enables an accurate understanding of socio-economic conditions. Based on this data, social disparities and economic status are identified, facilitating the formulation of schemes and policies aimed at improvement.
By assessing geographical factors, livelihoods, occupations, and educational levels, the census paves the way for creating new employment opportunities and addressing educational needs.
Notably, the census facilitates the delimitation of constituencies based on population figures, thereby upholding equal democratic rights.
As caste-based data is collected, reservation requirements can be analyzed to help create an equitable society.
This data assists in improving existing government public services—such as schools, hospitals, and transport—and in establishing new ones.
Based on the data, sectors requiring future attention can be identified, paving the way for further research and analysis in those areas. These data are considered crucial for achieving a country's integrated development, alongside ensuring individual growth.
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