Explainer: How The Delhi Liquor Case Collapsed And What It Means Politically
Not only did the verdict clear the accused, it also challenged the investigative approach and conspiracy framework, carrying significant legal and political implications.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 4:54 PM IST
By Ashutosh Jha
New Delhi: For the past four years, the “Delhi liquor scam” echoed across political corridors and courtrooms. Now, it has reached a turning point that investigative agencies likely did not anticipate.
The Rouse Avenue Court’s decision to acquit all 23 accused, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case, is not just a legal order. It is also a serious judicial comment on the functioning of central agencies, credibility of evidence and the very theory of conspiracy.
Let’s understand how a case that appeared formidable, ultimately collapsed.
What Was The Delhi Liquor Case?
The case originated from corruption allegations linked to the Delhi government’s 2021–22 excise policy, which was later scrapped amid controversy. The CBI had alleged that the policy favoured select private firms through lower license fees and fixed margins.
The roots of the case lie in the 2021-22 excise policy. The Delhi government argued that the earlier system was plagued by corruption and mafia control, and that the new policy was designed to end this by shifting retail operations entirely to private players.
The CBI, however, alleged that the policy was “customised” to benefit select liquor traders, referred to as the alleged “South Group”. In return, an alleged Rs 100 crore bribe was paid and used for AAP’s Goa election campaign.
Three Pillars Of The Court’s Verdict
1. Role Of LG Approval And Legislative Process
The court accepted the defence's argument that the policy was not created in secret or overnight. Kejriwal’s lawyer Vivek Jain argued that the policy was framed after public consultation and approved by the Lieutenant-Governor.
The court raised a key question: If the policy had criminal flaws, why were constitutional authorities who approved it not held accountable? Why only the ministers?
2. Judicial Pushback On ‘South Group’ Term
Investigative agencies built their narrative around the term “South Group”. Judge Jitendra Singh strongly objected to its use, describing it as improper and speculative.
The court observed that using such terminology without concrete backing could damage reputations and compromise fairness in a trial. It also expressed concern that statements favourable to the accused were either delayed or not properly presented.
3. Acquittal Vs Bail: Legal And Political Meaning
Until now, Kejriwal and Sisodia were out on bail. Legally, bail means the trial continues.
An acquittal means the court has found the accused not guilty. This distinction carries both legal and political significance. The acquittal strengthens Kejriwal’s political narrative of being “kattar imaandar (brutally honest)”.
The Road Ahead
Sisodia’s return could also revive his administrative and policy role, particularly around education. For the CBI, the verdict raises questions about its investigative approach and its reliance on informal terminology such as “South Group”.
The ruling sets a precedent that high-profile corruption cases cannot be sustained solely on statements without solid evidence.
Impact On The ED Case
Money laundering cases under PMLA depend on a “predicate offence”. If the foundational offence collapses, the ED case weakens.
Senior advocate Manish Pratihast noted that under the Supreme Court’s Vijay Madanlal Choudhary ruling, if the underlying offence does not survive, the alleged proceeds of crime may not exist legally.
Effect Of ‘South Group’ Observation On ED Case
The ED’s theory was built around an alleged Rs 100 crore bribe linked to the “South Group”. With the court questioning this terminology, proving money trails becomes more difficult.
Without a proven predicate offence in the CBI case, it becomes challenging to establish the laundering of illegal funds.
Political And Administrative Implications
Earlier, the leaders were only on bail, meaning the case continued.
The acquittal now allows them to claim not only that they were falsely implicated but also that the investigative framework has been questioned.
A Moment Of Reflection For Agencies
The verdict reiterates a core judicial principle: Justice must not only be done, but must also be seen to be done.
Holding individuals in custody for years without strong evidence raises serious institutional questions. The case underscores that in high-profile investigations, evidence must prevail over narrative.
Kejriwal’s Reaction
AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal said that for the past few years, the BJP had repeatedly accused them of a liquor scam, but the court has now rejected all those allegations and acquitted everyone. He said they always believed the truth would prevail and had faith in the Indian justice system, thanking the judge for delivering justice.
Kejriwal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah hatched the biggest political conspiracy in independent India to finish the Aam Aadmi Party by sending its top leaders to jail. He said that for the first time in India’s history, a sitting Chief Minister was dragged from his home and imprisoned for six months, while former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia spent nearly two years in jail, calling the entire case fake.
