ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: How The Delhi Liquor Case Collapsed And What It Means Politically

Arvind Kejriwal, after the court verdict in the Delhi excise policy case. ( ANI )

By Ashutosh Jha

New Delhi: For the past four years, the “Delhi liquor scam” echoed across political corridors and courtrooms. Now, it has reached a turning point that investigative agencies likely did not anticipate.

The Rouse Avenue Court’s decision to acquit all 23 accused, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case, is not just a legal order. It is also a serious judicial comment on the functioning of central agencies, credibility of evidence and the very theory of conspiracy.

Let’s understand how a case that appeared formidable, ultimately collapsed.

What Was The Delhi Liquor Case?

The case originated from corruption allegations linked to the Delhi government’s 2021–22 excise policy, which was later scrapped amid controversy. The CBI had alleged that the policy favoured select private firms through lower license fees and fixed margins.

The roots of the case lie in the 2021-22 excise policy. The Delhi government argued that the earlier system was plagued by corruption and mafia control, and that the new policy was designed to end this by shifting retail operations entirely to private players.

The CBI, however, alleged that the policy was “customised” to benefit select liquor traders, referred to as the alleged “South Group”. In return, an alleged Rs 100 crore bribe was paid and used for AAP’s Goa election campaign.

Three Pillars Of The Court’s Verdict

1. Role Of LG Approval And Legislative Process

The court accepted the defence's argument that the policy was not created in secret or overnight. Kejriwal’s lawyer Vivek Jain argued that the policy was framed after public consultation and approved by the Lieutenant-Governor.

The court raised a key question: If the policy had criminal flaws, why were constitutional authorities who approved it not held accountable? Why only the ministers?

2. Judicial Pushback On ‘South Group’ Term

Investigative agencies built their narrative around the term “South Group”. Judge Jitendra Singh strongly objected to its use, describing it as improper and speculative.

The court observed that using such terminology without concrete backing could damage reputations and compromise fairness in a trial. It also expressed concern that statements favourable to the accused were either delayed or not properly presented.

3. Acquittal Vs Bail: Legal And Political Meaning

Until now, Kejriwal and Sisodia were out on bail. Legally, bail means the trial continues.

An acquittal means the court has found the accused not guilty. This distinction carries both legal and political significance. The acquittal strengthens Kejriwal’s political narrative of being “kattar imaandar (brutally honest)”.