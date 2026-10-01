ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: How Can Assam's Captive Elephants Be Sold/Transferred To Another State?

As per the Wildlife Trust of India, there are around 1,500 captive elephants managed by private owners and the forest department in Assam. ( ETV Bharat )

Guwahati: Assam has a long tradition of catching wild elephants, as it was a tradition mostly maintained by royal families in earlier times and a common practise during British rule. Elephants have always been preserved due to their strategic importance, while other wild animals like rhinoceroses, tigers, bears, wolves, hyenas, wild pigs, hogs, etc. were hunted for sport during the colonial era.

From 1826, the British made taming wild elephants a common practice in Assam. They even normalised the process of elephant catching and its management as an important source of revenue.

Methods of Capture

There are different tactics of capturing wild elephants and domesticating them. One is through trained captive elephants (known as kumkis) to tame wild elephants.

The British had even collaborated with Bhutanese kings for the capture. The first king of Bhutan expressed interest in capturing wild elephants in Bhutan's territories and its borders in 1911.

Two years later, during his trip to Dewangiri, he proposed instituting the elephant kheddah (stockade trap) operations with the districts of West Bengal and Assam falling within British territory.

In 1914, arrangements were made for these joint operations, which continued for at least three decades right up until 1944, as available British records show.

The captured elephants had been traditionally trained for labour, forestry work, and royal/military transport. (IANS)

The captured elephants had been traditionally trained for labour, forestry work, and royal/military transport. Later on, they were managed by both private owners and the forest department. As per the Wildlife Trust of India, there are around 1,500 captive elephants managed by private owners and the forest department in Assam.

Recent Case of Elephant Transfer

The recent movement of five captive elephants from Assam to Tamil Nadu has created much hullabaloo on social media as well as among wildlife enthusiasts. The inter-state movement of elephants also brought an important legal question into public discussion — Can a private individual or forest department legally sell a captive elephant to a person or institution in another state?

According to Assam Forest Department records, the five elephants were identified as Durga (a female elephant owned by Punya Pegu of Assam, for the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai), Hiralal (a male elephant listed as owned by Samsul Hoque, for the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai), Shiva (a male elephant listed as owned by Mukheshar Moran, for the Arunachaleswarar Temple), Rupsing (a male elephant listed as owned by Piyal Moran, for the Vaitheeswaran Koil Temple) and Bijuli (a female elephant listed as owned by Hiteswar Moran, for the Kanchi Kamakoti Gajashala).

What does the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 say?

Section 42 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, provides for a certificate of ownership provided by the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) to a person who is in lawful possession of a captive wild animal. Before issuing the certificate for a captive animal, the authorities are required to ensure that the applicant has adequate facilities for housing, maintenance and upkeep of the animal.

Therefore, having physical possession of an elephant does not by itself mean that a person has unrestricted ownership rights similar to those associated with ordinary private property. The ownership has to be recognised under the wildlife legislation.

More importantly, section 43(1) of the Act places a direct restriction on commercial transfer. It states that a person possessing a captive animal for which an ownership certificate has been issued cannot transfer that animal by way of sale, offer for sale, or by another mode involving consideration of a commercial nature.