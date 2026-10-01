Explainer: How Can Assam's Captive Elephants Be Sold/Transferred To Another State?
The recent movement of five captive elephants from Assam to Tamil Nadu has created much hullabaloo on social media as well as among wildlife enthusiasts.
Published : October 1, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam has a long tradition of catching wild elephants, as it was a tradition mostly maintained by royal families in earlier times and a common practise during British rule. Elephants have always been preserved due to their strategic importance, while other wild animals like rhinoceroses, tigers, bears, wolves, hyenas, wild pigs, hogs, etc. were hunted for sport during the colonial era.
From 1826, the British made taming wild elephants a common practice in Assam. They even normalised the process of elephant catching and its management as an important source of revenue.
Methods of Capture
There are different tactics of capturing wild elephants and domesticating them. One is through trained captive elephants (known as kumkis) to tame wild elephants.
The British had even collaborated with Bhutanese kings for the capture. The first king of Bhutan expressed interest in capturing wild elephants in Bhutan's territories and its borders in 1911.
Two years later, during his trip to Dewangiri, he proposed instituting the elephant kheddah (stockade trap) operations with the districts of West Bengal and Assam falling within British territory.
In 1914, arrangements were made for these joint operations, which continued for at least three decades right up until 1944, as available British records show.
The captured elephants had been traditionally trained for labour, forestry work, and royal/military transport. Later on, they were managed by both private owners and the forest department. As per the Wildlife Trust of India, there are around 1,500 captive elephants managed by private owners and the forest department in Assam.
Recent Case of Elephant Transfer
The recent movement of five captive elephants from Assam to Tamil Nadu has created much hullabaloo on social media as well as among wildlife enthusiasts. The inter-state movement of elephants also brought an important legal question into public discussion — Can a private individual or forest department legally sell a captive elephant to a person or institution in another state?
According to Assam Forest Department records, the five elephants were identified as Durga (a female elephant owned by Punya Pegu of Assam, for the Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai), Hiralal (a male elephant listed as owned by Samsul Hoque, for the Arunachaleswarar Temple in Tiruvannamalai), Shiva (a male elephant listed as owned by Mukheshar Moran, for the Arunachaleswarar Temple), Rupsing (a male elephant listed as owned by Piyal Moran, for the Vaitheeswaran Koil Temple) and Bijuli (a female elephant listed as owned by Hiteswar Moran, for the Kanchi Kamakoti Gajashala).
What does the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 say?
Section 42 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, provides for a certificate of ownership provided by the Chief Wildlife Warden (CWW) to a person who is in lawful possession of a captive wild animal. Before issuing the certificate for a captive animal, the authorities are required to ensure that the applicant has adequate facilities for housing, maintenance and upkeep of the animal.
Therefore, having physical possession of an elephant does not by itself mean that a person has unrestricted ownership rights similar to those associated with ordinary private property. The ownership has to be recognised under the wildlife legislation.
More importantly, section 43(1) of the Act places a direct restriction on commercial transfer. It states that a person possessing a captive animal for which an ownership certificate has been issued cannot transfer that animal by way of sale, offer for sale, or by another mode involving consideration of a commercial nature.
However, the 'Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules 2024' notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) under WPA specifically regulate the transfer and transport of captive elephants.
For the purpose of these rules, an elephant means a captive elephant for which an ownership certificate has been issued under Section 42 of WPA. The owner must therefore have a valid ownership certificate.
For an interstate transfer, the process involves both the donor and the recipient states. The application is initially processed by the forest authorities of the state from which the elephant is being transferred. The CWW of the donor state forwards the application and relevant reports to the counterpart of the recipient state.
The recipient state must then arrange for an inquiry and physical verification of the proposed facility where the elephant will be housed. The recipient state's CWW subsequently sends recommendations to the CWW of the donor state. The final decision to permit or reject the interstate transfer is taken by the CWW of the donor state after considering the required reports and recommendations by MoEFCC.
Grounds of Wildlife Transfer
Rule 7 of the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024 provides important conditions in this regard. The ownership certificate existed before the commencement of the Rules.
Subject to the exception provided in the Rules, the owner is no longer in a position to maintain the elephant, the elephant will receive better upkeep at the proposed destination, and the CWW considers the transfer appropriate for the better upkeep of the elephant.
The Rules also mention an important safeguard: no transfer is permissible unless the elephant's genetic profile has been entered in the MoEFCC's electronic monitoring system, Gajah Suchana, which contains DNA profiles, morphological characteristics and ownership information relating to registered captive elephants.
Under Rule 8, an application for transport has to be made to the appropriate forest officer. A veterinary practitioner must provide a report, and the CWW may issue a transport permit. The transport permit contains conditions concerning the elephant's health and welfare.
Among other requirements, the elephant must be accompanied by a mahout and an elephant assistant. A veterinary health certificate is required, and arrangements have to be made for feeding and watering the elephant during the journey, as per data on MoEFCC.
An elephant can be transferred after all necessary documents like a valid ownership certificate, elephant's identification and microchip details, its genetic/DNA profile, veterinary fitness documentation, details of the existing owner, details of the proposed recipient and housing facility, physical verification of the proposed facility, recommendations of the concerned forest authorities, permission/order of the competent CWW and a transport permit with applicable conditions.
What do the High Courts say?
The Gauhati High Court refused to issue a restraint order on the transfer of five captive elephants from Assam to temples in Tamil Nadu for religious purposes. The court ruled that there is no law prohibiting the transfer as long as all mandatory regulatory and statutory clearances under the Captive Elephant (Transfer or Transport) Rules, 2024 are obtained.
Meanwhile, the Madras High Court lifted a previous single-judge blanket ban that prevented temples in Tamil Nadu from acquiring new elephants. The division bench ruled that a statewide ban cannot be imposed on all temples based on a singular case of mismanagement.
The Kerala High Court took an opposite approach by issuing an interim order banning the entry of any elephant into Keralam from other states. It cited the "pathetic" living conditions and high mortality rate of captive elephants within the state, temporarily restricting the CWW from issuing incoming transfer permissions under Rule 7.
While transfers under the amended law may be permitted, environmentalists and wildlife lovers are questioning the movement and the circumstances of the transfer, asking whether the transactions were genuinely donations or involved purchase.
[compiled by Sonit Kumar Goswami]
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