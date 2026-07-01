ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: How A Bihar-Based Gang Leaked Maharashtra TET Paper From An Agra Printing Press

Patna: What began as a routine examination for thousands of aspiring teachers turned into a major inter-state investigation after the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) question paper was allegedly leaked on June 27, a day before the examination.

The probe has uncovered an alleged network spanning Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Maharashtra and Bihar, with investigators claiming the conspiracy originated months in advance and involved insiders at the printing press where the papers were produced.

ETV Bharat brings to you how the alleged paper leak unfolded.

How was the leak detected?

The Maharashtra TET examination, scheduled for June 28, was postponed after police, acting on a tip-off, raided a hotel in Bhiwandi in Thane district on June 27. Three persons - Rajiv Shah and Akash Kumar from Bihar, and Dheeraj Singh from Haryana - were arrested while allegedly attempting to distribute the leaked question papers to candidates.

According to investigators, the accused had struck deals worth crores of rupees with examinees.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) later verified that the seized papers matched the original question papers, prompting the postponement of the examination and the registration of an FIR.

Who is alleged to be the mastermind?

Investigators have identified Bijendra Gupta, a resident of Samastipur district in Bihar, as the alleged kingpin behind the operation. The Maharashtra Police, working with the Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF), conducted simultaneous raids in Patna, Samastipur and Vaishali districts, leading to the arrest of Bijendra's wife, Suman Gupta, from Patna's Agamkuan area. She was taken to Maharashtra on transit remand and later remanded to police custody until July 6. Police allege she was aware of and actively assisted her husband's operations. Bijendra remains absconding.

How was the paper allegedly leaked?

According to police investigations, Bijendra had allegedly been planning the Maharashtra TET leak for nearly six months. Investigators claim he held multiple planning meetings at an apartment owned by co-accused Rajiv Shah on West Boring Canal Road in Patna. Police allege Bijendra managed to obtain all four sets of the TET question papers from the printing press in Agra, where the examination papers were printed.

Two printing press employees, identified as Sonu and Anup Kumar, allegedly supplied the confidential papers after being cultivated by the gang. Both are currently absconding. Another alleged associate, Kapil Dahiya of Sonipat in Haryana, is suspected to have transported the leaked papers from North India to Maharashtra. He reportedly escaped during the police raid in Bhiwandi and is on the run.