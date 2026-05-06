Explainer: Does The Demise Of RJD, DMK, AIADMK, TMC Indicate The End Of The Golden Era Of Regional Parties?
First Tejashwi, now Mamata and Stalin have lost elections, as BJP emerges as a hegemonic power. Is this the end of regional satraps, asks Ranjit.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
Patna: Following the V P Singh Central government's declaration of intent to implement the Mandal Commission report in August 1990, regional parties emerged across especially North India that went on to dominate the national political landscape for the next three decades. Their peak was probably achieved during the heydays of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments, followed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments, straddling the late-20th century and early 21st century.
However, their influence has been steadily waning since the ascendance of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in 2014. While the NDA remains an alliance, the influence of their smaller constituent parties has been on the decline, while in the opposition space, the fall of the identity-based parties has been more dramatic, especially since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the national parties increasingly asserting their dominance across various states, could the results of the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu indicate an inflection point?
The Rise of Regional Parties
In the heydays of regional parties, leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu, Parkash Singh Badal in Punjab, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, ruled the roost in their respective states, with K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi being late entrants.
Regional parties born out of the JP Movement, regional parties like the Janata Dal — and subsequently, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — flourished in UP and Bihar by adhering to the principles of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia. Elsewhere, parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) established a strong presence. During the era of coalition politics, they exerted significant influence over both Central and state-level politics.
However, since 2014, the growing strength of the BJP has caused these regional parties to gradually lose ground.
Political analyst Sanjay Kumar says a single misstep by then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi provided an opening for regional parties. When the Congress failed to secure an absolute majority in 1989, he chose not to form the government despite the Left Front offering its support. As a result, V P Singh became the PM, and released the Mandal Commission report, creating a pivotal opportunity for regional parties.
Political analyst Arun Pandey explains that the public turned to regional parties as the national parties were failing to address regional aspirations. However, these regional parties, too, failed to live up to public expectations, and over time, their roots began to weaken.
"The BJP took the initiative to gauge public expectations and ushered in a new brand of 'development politics'. Measures like providing free electricity in various states or direct fund transfers into women's bank accounts during election campaigns served to reinforce this narrative of 'developmental nationalism'," the senior journalist said.
The BJP’s Dominance in 'Anga-Banga' and 'Kalinga'
That landscape of national politics now appears to be undergoing a transformation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress are once again moving to the centrestage. In particular, the BJP is rapidly expanding its footprint. After installing its own CM replacing Nitish Kumar in Bihar, it has now secured a majority in West Bengal. Prior to this, it had hoisted the saffron flag in Odisha. In Assam, it has completed a hattrick of wins. Driven by nationalist politics, BJP has established its dominance across the entire East and Northeast, with the sole exception of Jharkhand.
BJP governments — either directly or in coalition — are currently in power in 22 states across the nation, over around 70 per cent of its territory. The Congress holds power in four states, while regional parties are confined to just Punjab, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu, after the BJP won three of the five states where Assembly elections were held recently.
Political analyst and former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) for the RJD, Prem Kumar Mani, said: "The concept of nationalism first began to stir during the Mauryan era, a time when merchants were required to pay tolls at numerous checkpoints. Merchants realised that if there were a single sovereign ruler, they would need to pay taxes at only one location. That's when Chanakya introduced the idea of a strong, centralised monarch, and the notion of nationalism began taking shape. Given the manner in which regional parties are shrinking in influence today, it appears the public has begun to place greater trust in strong, national-level political parties."
The Plight of Regional Parties
In Bengal, Mamata Banerjee's TMC won just 80 of the 294 seats contested. In Tamil Nadu, M K Stalin's DMK won 59 of the 234 seats. Both have now been ousted from power. In Bengal, the BJP is poised to take office, while in Tamil Nadu, the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), led by actor Vijay, is set to take power.
In Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD managed to win a mere 25 seats in 2025. In UP, Akhilesh Yadav's SP remains relatively strong; in 2022, the party won 111 seats, while Mayawati's BSP won only one. Meanwhile, the AAP in Delhi, the SAD in Punjab, the BJD in Odisha, and the BRS in Telangana have been ousted.
Behind BJP's Strength & Regional Parties' Weakness
The BJP's unique selling proposition (USP) is its 'double engine' government, which has successfully given shape to its slogan of development. Strong leadership, centralised politics, a clear narrative, and charismatic figures have significantly influenced the electoral landscape, even as the BJP has sharpened its political strategy by restructuring social equations.
"Regional parties were given opportunities, and many of them went on to form governments. While they did hold power, they failed to uphold their commitments to the public. Nepotism and rampant corruption paved the way for their downfall. During this period, the BJP seized the opportunity and championed a brand of politics centred on 'nationalist development'," said political analyst Sanjay Kumar.
Meanwhile, the caste equations that underpinned Mandal politics are no longer as stable as they once were, having been cracked open by new social alliances and welfare schemes. National parties have better funding, IT cells, media management, and grassroots organisations. In comparison, regional parties have lagged behind in resources, while leadership crises and nepotism have weakened them from within.
"Caste-based politics underwent a transformation following the Mandal Commission. People began to feel that one could rise to become a leader solely on the strength of their caste's numerical presence. The JP Movement and the side effects of Mandal Commission provided regional parties with an opportunity to consolidate their strength. But they failed to capitalise on this opportunity, due to dynasticism, corruption, and a lack of commitment. As public trust in them eroded, the void was filled by politics centred on nationalism and development. The BJP leveraged this to its advantage," said former MLC Mani.
Global Trend: Strong Role Of Regional Parties In Spain
Regional parties have exerted influence in other parts of the world as well. For instance, in Spain, regional parties representing Catalonia and the Basque country are particularly powerful. Parties affiliated with movements such as the Catalan independence cause, often play a decisive role in their Parliament. Since no single national party in Spain secures an absolute majority, regional parties frequently assume the role of 'kingmakers'.
In exchange for extending their support to the government, regional parties demand — and often successfully press for — greater autonomy, economic packages, and special privileges for their respective regions, making the incorporation of regional interests into national policy a compelling necessity for governments.