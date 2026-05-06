ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: Does The Demise Of RJD, DMK, AIADMK, TMC Indicate The End Of The Golden Era Of Regional Parties?

Patna: Following the V P Singh Central government's declaration of intent to implement the Mandal Commission report in August 1990, regional parties emerged across especially North India that went on to dominate the national political landscape for the next three decades. Their peak was probably achieved during the heydays of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) governments, followed by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) governments, straddling the late-20th century and early 21st century.

However, their influence has been steadily waning since the ascendance of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in 2014. While the NDA remains an alliance, the influence of their smaller constituent parties has been on the decline, while in the opposition space, the fall of the identity-based parties has been more dramatic, especially since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the national parties increasingly asserting their dominance across various states, could the results of the recent Assembly elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu indicate an inflection point?

The Rise of Regional Parties

In the heydays of regional parties, leaders like Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati in Uttar Pradesh, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal, M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa in Tamil Nadu, Parkash Singh Badal in Punjab, Naveen Patnaik in Odisha, ruled the roost in their respective states, with K Chandrashekar Rao in Telangana and Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi being late entrants.

Regional parties born out of the JP Movement, regional parties like the Janata Dal — and subsequently, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — flourished in UP and Bihar by adhering to the principles of Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan and Ram Manohar Lohia. Elsewhere, parties like the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) established a strong presence. During the era of coalition politics, they exerted significant influence over both Central and state-level politics.

M K Stalin with Tejashwi Yadav (ETV Bharat)

However, since 2014, the growing strength of the BJP has caused these regional parties to gradually lose ground.

Political analyst Sanjay Kumar says a single misstep by then-Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi provided an opening for regional parties. When the Congress failed to secure an absolute majority in 1989, he chose not to form the government despite the Left Front offering its support. As a result, V P Singh became the PM, and released the Mandal Commission report, creating a pivotal opportunity for regional parties.

Political analyst Arun Pandey explains that the public turned to regional parties as the national parties were failing to address regional aspirations. However, these regional parties, too, failed to live up to public expectations, and over time, their roots began to weaken.

"The BJP took the initiative to gauge public expectations and ushered in a new brand of 'development politics'. Measures like providing free electricity in various states or direct fund transfers into women's bank accounts during election campaigns served to reinforce this narrative of 'developmental nationalism'," the senior journalist said.

The BJP’s Dominance in 'Anga-Banga' and 'Kalinga'

That landscape of national politics now appears to be undergoing a transformation. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress are once again moving to the centrestage. In particular, the BJP is rapidly expanding its footprint. After installing its own CM replacing Nitish Kumar in Bihar, it has now secured a majority in West Bengal. Prior to this, it had hoisted the saffron flag in Odisha. In Assam, it has completed a hattrick of wins. Driven by nationalist politics, BJP has established its dominance across the entire East and Northeast, with the sole exception of Jharkhand.