Explainer: Can India Ride Out The Hormuz Crisis?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia have once again drawn global attention to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but vital waterway through which a large portion of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows. For energy-import dependent countries like India, any disruption in this corridor raises serious concerns about supply security, price volatility and the broader economic impact.

Around 85–89 per cent of the crude oil required in India is imported. This has resulted in India's large dependency on global supply chains and maritime routes. The majority of India's imports come from Middle Eastern countries and travel through the Strait of Hormuz prior to reaching Indian refineries.

Given the recent tensions in the region and imminent threat to shipping in the region, many policymakers and industry experts are asking the question: Will India be able to withstand a long-term disruption in such a critical energy corridor?

According to energy analysts, India does have certain protections (i.e. varying sources of crude; good refining capacity; strategic reserves) that could provide some immediacy in terms of protection. However, due to the potential duration of this specific crisis (i.e. greater than several months), these protections will be limited in their effectiveness.

Worldwide Energy Under Duress

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is considered one of the most strategically important maritime routes.

The oil that is shipped from countries including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, must pass through this narrow body of water prior to arriving at global markets. Former chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, MK Surana, says the situation is fluid but unlikely to continue indefinitely.

“The situation right now is uncertain, but it will not last longer because the world cannot afford such kind of disruption for a long time,” Surana said. He explained that disruptions in Middle Eastern crude supplies are already affecting markets.

“Middle East crude supplies are getting curtailed, and crude oil prices are increasing as a result of that,” he noted. According to Surana, the two biggest risks during such crises are supply availability and rising prices.

“Supply of 20 million tonnes has not been curtailed yet because of closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but countries rely on storage and inventories, and those are not unlimited,” he said. Surana believes international pressure will eventually push for a diplomatic resolution. “At some point diplomatic channels will work because the pressure on the whole Middle East is increasing,” he said.

How Oil Reaches India

To understand how a disruption affects India, it is important to examine the journey crude oil takes before reaching consumers. Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head at ICRA Limited, explains the logistics behind the supply chain.

“Crude is first transported by ships or vessels from West Asia, Africa, South America or Russia to India. From the port to the refinery it is transported by pipeline and subsequently processed in refineries and converted to products like petrol and diesel,” he said. The entire supply chain, from crude procurement to retail sale ,takes time.

“From procurement to pump it may take roughly 45 to 60 days,” Vasisht said.

The process involves several steps:

1. Crude oil shipped by tankers to Indian ports

2. Storage in coastal terminals or refinery tanks

3. Transportation via pipelines to refineries

4. Refining into fuels like petrol, diesel, LPG and aviation turbine fuel

5. Distribution to depots and petrol pumps across the country

Because the system works on inventory cycles, a sudden supply disruption does not immediately stop fuel availability, but it eventually creates pressure on stocks and prices.

Understanding India’s Oil Reserves

The term “oil reserves” is often misunderstood. It does not refer only to emergency strategic storage. According to Vasisht, India’s reserves consist of two categories, strategic reserves and operational reserves.

“When policymakers refer to India’s oil reserves, oil reserves include strategic reserves as well as operational reserves, that is oil stored in refinery tanks and at ports,” he said. India’s strategic petroleum reserves account for only about six days of consumption, while the total reserves including operational stocks amount to roughly 74 days.

Senior energy expert Sudhir Bisht explained the difference between these categories. “Strategic reserves are those reserves which are maintained by the executive director of oil companies in the Ministry of Petroleum,” he said. “These reserves are typically around six to eight million metric tonnes and are meant for emergency situations.”