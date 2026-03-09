Explainer: Can India Ride Out The Hormuz Crisis?
Experts say India can manage crude disruptions, but LNG supplies and energy costs could face pressure if the Hormuz crisis continues.
Published : March 9, 2026 at 7:42 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: Escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia have once again drawn global attention to the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow but vital waterway through which a large portion of the world’s oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) flows. For energy-import dependent countries like India, any disruption in this corridor raises serious concerns about supply security, price volatility and the broader economic impact.
Around 85–89 per cent of the crude oil required in India is imported. This has resulted in India's large dependency on global supply chains and maritime routes. The majority of India's imports come from Middle Eastern countries and travel through the Strait of Hormuz prior to reaching Indian refineries.
Given the recent tensions in the region and imminent threat to shipping in the region, many policymakers and industry experts are asking the question: Will India be able to withstand a long-term disruption in such a critical energy corridor?
According to energy analysts, India does have certain protections (i.e. varying sources of crude; good refining capacity; strategic reserves) that could provide some immediacy in terms of protection. However, due to the potential duration of this specific crisis (i.e. greater than several months), these protections will be limited in their effectiveness.
Worldwide Energy Under Duress
The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf to the Arabian Sea and is considered one of the most strategically important maritime routes.
The oil that is shipped from countries including Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait, must pass through this narrow body of water prior to arriving at global markets. Former chairman and managing director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, MK Surana, says the situation is fluid but unlikely to continue indefinitely.
“The situation right now is uncertain, but it will not last longer because the world cannot afford such kind of disruption for a long time,” Surana said. He explained that disruptions in Middle Eastern crude supplies are already affecting markets.
“Middle East crude supplies are getting curtailed, and crude oil prices are increasing as a result of that,” he noted. According to Surana, the two biggest risks during such crises are supply availability and rising prices.
“Supply of 20 million tonnes has not been curtailed yet because of closure of the Strait of Hormuz, but countries rely on storage and inventories, and those are not unlimited,” he said. Surana believes international pressure will eventually push for a diplomatic resolution. “At some point diplomatic channels will work because the pressure on the whole Middle East is increasing,” he said.
How Oil Reaches India
To understand how a disruption affects India, it is important to examine the journey crude oil takes before reaching consumers. Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head at ICRA Limited, explains the logistics behind the supply chain.
“Crude is first transported by ships or vessels from West Asia, Africa, South America or Russia to India. From the port to the refinery it is transported by pipeline and subsequently processed in refineries and converted to products like petrol and diesel,” he said. The entire supply chain, from crude procurement to retail sale ,takes time.
“From procurement to pump it may take roughly 45 to 60 days,” Vasisht said.
The process involves several steps:
1. Crude oil shipped by tankers to Indian ports
2. Storage in coastal terminals or refinery tanks
3. Transportation via pipelines to refineries
4. Refining into fuels like petrol, diesel, LPG and aviation turbine fuel
5. Distribution to depots and petrol pumps across the country
Because the system works on inventory cycles, a sudden supply disruption does not immediately stop fuel availability, but it eventually creates pressure on stocks and prices.
Understanding India’s Oil Reserves
The term “oil reserves” is often misunderstood. It does not refer only to emergency strategic storage. According to Vasisht, India’s reserves consist of two categories, strategic reserves and operational reserves.
“When policymakers refer to India’s oil reserves, oil reserves include strategic reserves as well as operational reserves, that is oil stored in refinery tanks and at ports,” he said. India’s strategic petroleum reserves account for only about six days of consumption, while the total reserves including operational stocks amount to roughly 74 days.
Senior energy expert Sudhir Bisht explained the difference between these categories. “Strategic reserves are those reserves which are maintained by the executive director of oil companies in the Ministry of Petroleum,” he said. “These reserves are typically around six to eight million metric tonnes and are meant for emergency situations.”
The strategic reserves are mostly stored underground in locations in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh for security reasons. On the other hand, operational reserves are maintained by oil companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.
“Operational reserves are around 50 to 60 days of crude and products, but these are not specifically meant for war situations,” Bisht said. He added that the government can direct private refiners to support national supply during crises. “In a crisis situation, the government can also ask the private sector refiners to hold stocks for the country,” he said.
Import Diversification: India’s Safety Net
India has worked over the past decade to diversify its crude oil supply sources. Traditionally, the country depended heavily on Middle Eastern producers. But recent geopolitical shifts have pushed refiners to source oil from a broader set of countries.
Russia has emerged as a major supplier in recent years due to discounted crude following sanctions on Moscow. Private refiners such as Reliance Industries Limited and Nayara Energy have been major buyers of Russian crude. Bisht said public sector refiners still rely more heavily on Middle Eastern supplies.
“Public sector companies import mainly for domestic consumption and depend largely on Middle Eastern crude,” he explained. However, he believes private refiners would prioritise domestic supply during a crisis. “I personally feel the government will force private refiners to first meet domestic requirements,” he said. “I don’t think there will be a crisis in petrol, diesel or aviation turbine fuel.”
LNG: The Bigger Vulnerability
While crude oil supplies may be diversified, India’s LNG imports remain more geographically concentrated. A large portion of India’s LNG supply comes from Qatar. Bisht warned that this creates a significant vulnerability. “Most of the LNG is coming from Qatar, about 50 to 60 percent,” he said.
Liquefied natural gas is essentially methane cooled to extremely low temperatures so it can be transported by ship. Once it reaches India, it is regasified and distributed through pipelines as piped natural gas. This gas is used by fertiliser plants, industries and urban households. “Piped natural gas supply could be hit and customers of GAIL could also face disruptions,” Bisht said.
Oil Prices and Economic Impact
Oil markets have already reacted to the geopolitical tensions. According to Surana, global crude prices respond quickly to supply uncertainty. “If the input material price internationally increases, prices will increase,” he said. However, domestic retail prices depend partly on government policies.
“Petrol prices have not changed much in the last four years because companies or the government absorb some of the cost through subsidies,” he said. Still, sustained high crude prices could eventually affect consumers. Vasisht warned that elevated prices could hurt oil marketing companies. “In case of sustained elevated crude prices, marketing margins on auto fuels would turn negative and under-recoveries on LPG would increase,” he said.
Inflation Risks for the Economy
Economist Sharad Kohli says India’s heavy dependence on imported oil makes it vulnerable to price spikes. “With India depending on about 87% of its oil needs from imports, any increase in oil prices will put pressure on the Indian economy,” Kohli said.
If crude prices stay above $100 per barrel for a long time, oil marketing companies will have little choice but to pass the cost to consumers. “That will definitely fuel inflation,” he said. Transport costs are especially sensitive to diesel prices.
“Most transporters pass on the increased costs to customers, so everything becomes more expensive.” Kohli also warned about currency pressures. “It’s a double whammy, international crude prices are rising and the rupee is weakening against the dollar, making imports even more expensive.”
Push for Energy Independence
The crisis has renewed calls for increasing domestic energy production. Anil Agarwal has urged the government to treat the oil and gas sector as a national priority.
“In today’s turbulent geopolitics, any conflict in a resource-rich region makes India vulnerable because of its huge import dependence,” Agarwal said. He called for faster approvals for exploration projects. “The oil and gas sector must move from heavy regulation to facilitation for exploration so the nation can move towards energy independence.”
The Limits of Alternative Supplies
While India can diversify its crude sources, building entirely new supply chains is not easy. Bisht pointed out that oil imports depend on long-term contracts, shipping availability and refinery compatibility. “It is not easy to build alternative supply sources quickly,” he said. “You have to go through long contracts and supply chains, and suppliers are already committed to existing buyers.”
In emergency situations, traders such as Vitol or Trafigura can supply crude in spot markets, but these purchases usually come at higher prices.
How Long Can India Hold Out?
Experts say the duration of the crisis will determine its impact. Bisht believes the country could manage short-term disruptions. However, prolonged instability would pose bigger risks. “If the war goes on for more than three months it will cause big problems,” he warned.
Surana echoed a similar sentiment. “We need to watch the situation every day and see how quickly visibility on the end of the conflict emerges,” he said. As Surana summed up, the key question is not just whether supplies can continue, but how long the world can tolerate the disruption before diplomatic solutions prevail.
Also Read
India Assured Of LNG Supply From Qatar Once Hormuz Shipping Resumes; Fuel Prices To Remain Stable, Says Officials