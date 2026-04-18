Explainer: Is Bihar Cabinet Expansion Held Back By BJP Leaders Campaigning In Bengal?
When will Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary expand his three-member Cabinet? Avinash Kumar's reports on the reasons for the delay.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:21 PM IST
Patna: A day after Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on April 14, the BJP's Samrat Chaudhary took oath as his replacement, along with Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary as his two Deputy CMs from the Janata Dal (United).
However, other NDA allies, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), are yet to be included, as is the rest of the Cabinet. With people in the state asking when the Cabinet expansion will take place, rumours floating around suggest that it will only happen after the results of the Bengal elections are announced, with the hint that the Bengal results will decide which BJP leader gets Cabinet positions in Bihar.
HAM(S) spokesperson Shyam Sundar Sharan added to the rumours when he accepted that Cabinet expansion is held up due to the busy schedule of BJP leaders in West Bengal.
Sharan said, "After the [Bengal] election, the [Bihar] Cabinet will be expanded, and our party will also receive a place in the Cabinet. We expect it to be an important one."
How Many Cabinet Positions Does Bihar Have?:
Bihar has 243 Assembly seats, allowing a maximum of 36 ministers. With three ministers already named, 33 positions are open for disbursal. The BJP has the largest number of MLAs, 88, and will have the largest say, potentially garnering 17 Cabinet posts. The JD(U), with 85 MLAs, is the second-largest party, and can expect a maximum of 15 posts. LJP (RV) has 19 MLAs and is guaranteed two ministerial positions, while HAM(S) with 5 and RLM with 4 are guaranteed one post each.
BJP Cabinet aspirants have begun lobbying CM Samrat Chaudhary and senior leaders, while the same is happening in the JD(U), with several former ministers lobbying Nishant.
Portfolio Division So Far
Bihar currently has 47 departments, which have, for the moment, been divided among the CM, and his two deputies. While Samrat Chaudhary has retained 29 portfolios with himself, Vijay Chaudhary has 10 and Bijendra Yadav eight.
Political expert Priya Ranjan Bharti said Cabinet expansion is essential for smooth operation of any government. Without expansion, development projects are likely to be impacted.
Bharti said all Bihar BJP leaders are currently busy campaigning in Bengal, on which, BJP is particularly focused. The results of Assembly polls for all five states and UTs will be announced on May 4.
Bharti also said Cabinet expansion will happen once the Bengal elections are over, adding that portfolios reserved for the JD(U) have already been allocated to DyCMs Chaudhary and Yadav. The portfolios held by Samrat Chaudhary will be disbursed among BJP leaders, and the three other allies.
Chirag Paswan's party, which held two ministerial positions in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, will get two posts this time as well, while HAM(S) and the RLM will get one post each, as before.
What Happens To Old Faces?
After Nitish Kumar became CM after the 2025 Assembly elections, he didn't make any significant changes in the JD(U) choice of ministers. This time, his son Nishant Kumar will have a free hand to assemble a new team according to his own preferences. Hence, the chances of some old faces being repeated are looking slim.
The BJP, meanwhile, gave opportunities to several new faces in 2025, and is likely to repeat most of them. But there is ongoing debate about some prominent figures, in particular of Vijay Kumar Sinha, who can no longer be a Deputy CM as before. Questions are being asked about whether he will get any portfolio. There are also questions about Deepak Prakash of the RLM, as he has not yet become a member of either House.
BJP & JD(U) Leaders Wait
Several JD(U) and BJP leaders who were ministers in the Nitish Kumar government, are awaiting Cabinet expansion to regain portfolios. They are having to wait solely because Bihar's BJP leadership is busy in Bengal. However, denying the rumours, senior leader Shravan Kumar said the decision will ultimately rest solely with Nitish.
The former JDU minister said, "The decision on when the Cabinet expansion happens will be made by our universally accepted leader, Nitish Kumar. We have no information about the rumours of BJP leaders being busy with Bengal."
RLM spokesperson Sushil Kumar Singh said, "Whenever Cabinet expansion happens, all allies will be represented. We are confident that our leader Deepak Prakash will once again find a place in it."
Sticking to the party line, BJP leaders said the decision rests with the CM. They said top NDA leaders will meet and decide on this. As for ministers from the BJP quota, this will be decided after consulting the Central and state leadership.