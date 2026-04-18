ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: Is Bihar Cabinet Expansion Held Back By BJP Leaders Campaigning In Bengal?

Patna: A day after Nitish Kumar resigned as Bihar Chief Minister on April 14, the BJP's Samrat Chaudhary took oath as his replacement, along with Bijendra Prasad Yadav and Vijay Kumar Choudhary as his two Deputy CMs from the Janata Dal (United).

However, other NDA allies, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), are yet to be included, as is the rest of the Cabinet. With people in the state asking when the Cabinet expansion will take place, rumours floating around suggest that it will only happen after the results of the Bengal elections are announced, with the hint that the Bengal results will decide which BJP leader gets Cabinet positions in Bihar.

HAM(S) spokesperson Shyam Sundar Sharan added to the rumours when he accepted that Cabinet expansion is held up due to the busy schedule of BJP leaders in West Bengal.

Sharan said, "After the [Bengal] election, the [Bihar] Cabinet will be expanded, and our party will also receive a place in the Cabinet. We expect it to be an important one."

How Many Cabinet Positions Does Bihar Have?:

Bihar has 243 Assembly seats, allowing a maximum of 36 ministers. With three ministers already named, 33 positions are open for disbursal. The BJP has the largest number of MLAs, 88, and will have the largest say, potentially garnering 17 Cabinet posts. The JD(U), with 85 MLAs, is the second-largest party, and can expect a maximum of 15 posts. LJP (RV) has 19 MLAs and is guaranteed two ministerial positions, while HAM(S) with 5 and RLM with 4 are guaranteed one post each.

BJP Cabinet aspirants have begun lobbying CM Samrat Chaudhary and senior leaders, while the same is happening in the JD(U), with several former ministers lobbying Nishant.

Portfolio Division So Far

Bihar currently has 47 departments, which have, for the moment, been divided among the CM, and his two deputies. While Samrat Chaudhary has retained 29 portfolios with himself, Vijay Chaudhary has 10 and Bijendra Yadav eight.

Political expert Priya Ranjan Bharti said Cabinet expansion is essential for smooth operation of any government. Without expansion, development projects are likely to be impacted.

Bharti said all Bihar BJP leaders are currently busy campaigning in Bengal, on which, BJP is particularly focused. The results of Assembly polls for all five states and UTs will be announced on May 4.