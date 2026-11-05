ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: As West Bengal Awaits New Industrial Policy Announcement, Here's A Look At What It Might Contain

CM Suvendu Adhikari after discussing investments in the state with Gautam Adani in September ( ETV Bharat )

Kolkata: The BJP government in West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is scheduled to unveil its industrial policy later today, in the presence of representatives of industry, giving new direction to the state's industrial and infrastructural development.

It has frequently been alleged about the two previous governments — the 34-year-long CPI(M)-led Left Front government, and the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) one that followed — that state policies hindered investment and industrial expansion in the state.

During the Left era, the state witnessed militant labour movements. Under the TMC government that followed, it is said that the land policy that was adopted, obstructed the potential for industrial development in many instances. Without the influx of industry and investment, the vision of building a 'Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)' — the aspiration universally hearkened to — can't be fully realised.

Since it assumed power in May, the new 'double engine' government has declared industry-friendly policy to foster heavy industry and ensure employment opportunities as its primary objective. CM Adhikari himself frequently emphasises that a key goal of his administration is to create jobs for the youth, for which, private-sector employment is equally important to government recruitment in enabling self-reliance for the current generation.

As a result, Adhikari — along with Industries Minister Tapas Roy and Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta — has held repeated rounds of discussions with captains of industry, engaging with the likes of Gautam Adani and paying a visit to the Ambanis.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (right), his son Anant Ambani (left), and West Bengal politician Suvendu Adhikari (middle) during a meeting at Antilia in Mumbai on September 21 (ETV Bharat)

But, unless the industrial policy is sound, the state's true industrial potential can't truly flourish, making today's scheduled announcement highly significant.

So, what could West Bengal's new industrial policy contain? Let's take a look.

Relaxation Of Land Acquisition & Ceiling Laws: To resolve persistent hurdles in securing land for industrial use, plans may be introduced to relax certain provisions of the Urban Land Ceiling Act and the Land Reforms Act, with focus on reducing legal complexities surrounding land purchase and acquisition for large-scale projects, as well as facilitating the swift repossession of unused industrial land and implementing land-pooling mechanisms.

Conditional Land Allocation: This would make it mandatory to commence production or launch a project within three years of the land being allocated for industrial purposes. Failure to do so could lead to the land being reclaimed.

Financial Incentives For Investment & Employment: Special financial packages can be announced for large investments (Rs 100+ crore) and labour-intensive industries, including interest subsidies and SGST reimbursement. The quantum of incentives may be linked to employment generation targets.

CM Suvendu Adhikari with Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal in Kolkata on October 28 (ETV Bharat)

Ease-Of-Doing-Business & Expedited Clearances: A robust 'single window' clearance system could be introduced to eliminate red tape, alongside dedicated administrative oversight and a helpline to curb extortion or other issues faced by industries. There could be a provision to reach the CM directly with a single phone call, whence the state could promptly resolve the grievance.

Electricity Tariffs & Infrastructure Facilities: The new industrial policy may propose concessions on electricity tariffs for heavy and food-processing industries, the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, and development of 'plug-and-play' food and industrial parks.

PF Support & Social Security: The policy may include provisions for government grants or support — covering the employer's share of the Provident Fund (PF) for a specified period — to encourage the hiring of local workers in new manufacturing units.