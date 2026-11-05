Explainer: As West Bengal Awaits New Industrial Policy Announcement, Here's A Look At What It Might Contain
CM Suvendu Adhikari frequently emphasises that his administration's goal is to create jobs for youth in both private and public sectors, says Surajit Dutta.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:37 PM IST
Kolkata: The BJP government in West Bengal, led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, is scheduled to unveil its industrial policy later today, in the presence of representatives of industry, giving new direction to the state's industrial and infrastructural development.
It has frequently been alleged about the two previous governments — the 34-year-long CPI(M)-led Left Front government, and the 15-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) one that followed — that state policies hindered investment and industrial expansion in the state.
During the Left era, the state witnessed militant labour movements. Under the TMC government that followed, it is said that the land policy that was adopted, obstructed the potential for industrial development in many instances. Without the influx of industry and investment, the vision of building a 'Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal)' — the aspiration universally hearkened to — can't be fully realised.
Since it assumed power in May, the new 'double engine' government has declared industry-friendly policy to foster heavy industry and ensure employment opportunities as its primary objective. CM Adhikari himself frequently emphasises that a key goal of his administration is to create jobs for the youth, for which, private-sector employment is equally important to government recruitment in enabling self-reliance for the current generation.
As a result, Adhikari — along with Industries Minister Tapas Roy and Finance Minister Swapan Dasgupta — has held repeated rounds of discussions with captains of industry, engaging with the likes of Gautam Adani and paying a visit to the Ambanis.
But, unless the industrial policy is sound, the state's true industrial potential can't truly flourish, making today's scheduled announcement highly significant.
So, what could West Bengal's new industrial policy contain? Let's take a look.
Relaxation Of Land Acquisition & Ceiling Laws: To resolve persistent hurdles in securing land for industrial use, plans may be introduced to relax certain provisions of the Urban Land Ceiling Act and the Land Reforms Act, with focus on reducing legal complexities surrounding land purchase and acquisition for large-scale projects, as well as facilitating the swift repossession of unused industrial land and implementing land-pooling mechanisms.
Conditional Land Allocation: This would make it mandatory to commence production or launch a project within three years of the land being allocated for industrial purposes. Failure to do so could lead to the land being reclaimed.
Financial Incentives For Investment & Employment: Special financial packages can be announced for large investments (Rs 100+ crore) and labour-intensive industries, including interest subsidies and SGST reimbursement. The quantum of incentives may be linked to employment generation targets.
Ease-Of-Doing-Business & Expedited Clearances: A robust 'single window' clearance system could be introduced to eliminate red tape, alongside dedicated administrative oversight and a helpline to curb extortion or other issues faced by industries. There could be a provision to reach the CM directly with a single phone call, whence the state could promptly resolve the grievance.
Electricity Tariffs & Infrastructure Facilities: The new industrial policy may propose concessions on electricity tariffs for heavy and food-processing industries, the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections, and development of 'plug-and-play' food and industrial parks.
PF Support & Social Security: The policy may include provisions for government grants or support — covering the employer's share of the Provident Fund (PF) for a specified period — to encourage the hiring of local workers in new manufacturing units.
Regional & Sectoral Priorities: Additional incentives may be offered for establishing manufacturing units in underdeveloped regions, such as North Bengal (focusing on tea, timber, and tourism) and the western districts. Furthermore, priority may be given to sectors like textiles, logistics, automobiles, IT, and food processing.
What Else Could The New Industrial Policy Cover?
The new policy may include a provision for the government to cover half of the interest on bank loans taken for industrial ventures for a period of 10 years. It might also provide for the reimbursement of the state government’s share of the GST paid by industrial units over a similar period. It might also offer concessions on electricity tariffs, support for infrastructure development, and various land-related incentives.
What The Business Community Has To Say
From the Real Estate and Infrastructure sector, Mahesh Agarwal, the MD of Purti Realty said GST refunds and interest subsidies will boost the manufacturing sector. As industries expand, the demand for industrial parks, warehouses, and logistics hubs will grow, necessitating integrated infrastructure. A clear policy addressing these aspects is essential.
Meanwhile, Suhel Saraf, the MD of Sugam, said, "What investors value most is ‘predictability’. Streamlining land allocation and implementing single window clearance would trigger a surge in the real estate and urban infrastructure sectors.
Ambuja Neotia Group Chairman Harshavardhan Neotia, said, "The success of any industry hinges on swift decision-making, simplified procedures, and time-bound clearances, ensuring that investment proposals are quickly translated into reality. It is vital to focus on upskilling the youth and supporting small-scale enterprises. We look forward to seeing these elements incorporated into the new government’s policy.
Representing the Agriculture and Food Processing sector, Suraj Agarwal of the Merchants' Chamber of Commerce, said, "We should leverage the abundance of potatoes, rice, fruits, and vegetables by developing cold storage facilities and modern supply chain systems. This would increase farmers' incomes and generate rural employment." He also said it is crucial for the state to maintain synergy between agriculture and industry.
A hopeful Keventer Group CMD, Mayank Jalan, said, "There is immense potential for employment generation in food processing and FMCG sectors. Efforts of previous governments were not entirely successful. People have high expectations from the new government. To reduce electricity costs of cold chains, concessions or subsidies on electricity tariffs could be provided, while the availability of ‘plug and play’ facilities in food parks would encourage industrial investment.
Representing the Gold & Jewellery industry, Ashok Bengani, the president of Ankurhati Gems and Jewellery Manufacturers’ Welfare Association, said, "To revive the traditional jewellery industry and bring back skilled artisans who have migrated to other states, it is essential to provide better infrastructure, market connectivity, and financial security for the artisans.
From the Natural Gas and Energy sector, Prashant Modi, the Vice Chairman and MD of Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited, said, "It is possible to increase the supply of clean energy to industries by using coal-bed methane and potential shale gas from Raniganj, which would require self-certification mode for expedited clearances and approvals.
On Startups and Innovation, Ajay Jain, the chairman of IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, said, "Startups must be provided with opportunities for partnerships with large-scale industries, pilot projects, and the commercialisation of their technologies."
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