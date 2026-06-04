ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: As Fires Claimed 65 Lives This Year, Delhi Fire Service Received A Record 3,410 Calls In May

New Delhi: The Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday, making it the fire incident that has claimed the highest number of lives in Delhi so far this year, has brought the spotlight back on the alarming surge in fire-related incidents in the national capital region.

According to data from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), 44 people have burned to death during the first five months of 2026 (January 1 to May 31), with the death toll rising to 65 if Wednesday's incident is included. The data also indicates that as temperatures rose in May, frequency of fire incidents intensified, with an average of over 110 incidents recorded daily. Till May 31 of this year, the DFS had received a total of 16,702 fire related calls, of which 10,103 were major or minor fire outbreaks.

'Powder Keg' In May: Delhi Records 3,410 Fire Incidents

According to the DFS data, while 1,396 fire incidents were recorded in January 2026 (6 deaths), the figure dropped to 1,096 in February (6 deaths). But as temperatures rose in March, this number climbed to 1,538 (15 deaths), nearly doubling to 2,663 in April (5 deaths). Then, May 2026 shattered all previous records — 3,410 fire incidents (12 deaths). Simply put, fire tenders had to rush across Delhi with their sirens blaring on average over 110 times every day in May.

Prior to the fire at Flourish Stay Hotel in Malviya Nagar, house fires in Dwarka and Vivek Vihar had claimed nine lives each. Following yesterday's fire, the police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and arrested the hotel owner, Lavkesh Bajaj.

Why Do Fire Incidents Rise During Summer?

Most households simultaneously run several heavy-duty electrical appliances like ACs, fans, and coolers during Delhi summers. As temperatures soar, the electrical appliances also heat up, increasing the risk of short circuits.

Overloading due to heavy usage of these appliances during summer, causing wires to burn, often trigger major fires. Even transformers sometimes burn out. The intense heat also poses a risk of power lines snapping, with a single spark enough to escalate into a massive fire.