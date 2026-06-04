Explainer: As Fires Claimed 65 Lives This Year, Delhi Fire Service Received A Record 3,410 Calls In May
Intense heat, high electricity usage, overflowing garbage dumps, all contribute to a massive surge in fire incidents in Delhi-NCR, reports Dhananjay Verma.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Malviya Nagar hotel fire that claimed 21 lives on Wednesday, making it the fire incident that has claimed the highest number of lives in Delhi so far this year, has brought the spotlight back on the alarming surge in fire-related incidents in the national capital region.
According to data from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), 44 people have burned to death during the first five months of 2026 (January 1 to May 31), with the death toll rising to 65 if Wednesday's incident is included. The data also indicates that as temperatures rose in May, frequency of fire incidents intensified, with an average of over 110 incidents recorded daily. Till May 31 of this year, the DFS had received a total of 16,702 fire related calls, of which 10,103 were major or minor fire outbreaks.
'Powder Keg' In May: Delhi Records 3,410 Fire Incidents
According to the DFS data, while 1,396 fire incidents were recorded in January 2026 (6 deaths), the figure dropped to 1,096 in February (6 deaths). But as temperatures rose in March, this number climbed to 1,538 (15 deaths), nearly doubling to 2,663 in April (5 deaths). Then, May 2026 shattered all previous records — 3,410 fire incidents (12 deaths). Simply put, fire tenders had to rush across Delhi with their sirens blaring on average over 110 times every day in May.
Prior to the fire at Flourish Stay Hotel in Malviya Nagar, house fires in Dwarka and Vivek Vihar had claimed nine lives each. Following yesterday's fire, the police have registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and arrested the hotel owner, Lavkesh Bajaj.
Why Do Fire Incidents Rise During Summer?
Most households simultaneously run several heavy-duty electrical appliances like ACs, fans, and coolers during Delhi summers. As temperatures soar, the electrical appliances also heat up, increasing the risk of short circuits.
Overloading due to heavy usage of these appliances during summer, causing wires to burn, often trigger major fires. Even transformers sometimes burn out. The intense heat also poses a risk of power lines snapping, with a single spark enough to escalate into a massive fire.
Smoldering Fires in Garbage Dumps: A Major Challenge
A significant factor contributing to the spread of fires in the capital has been blazes breaking out in garbage dumps. As of May 31, out of 10,103 fire calls received, 2,864 (nearly 28 per cent) were related to fires in garbage dumps. In May alone, the highest number of calls (828) were related to fires in garbage dumps, while 725 of these incidents occurred in April, 539 in March, 331 in February, and 441 in January.
The numbers indicate that as a result of the negligence of municipal corporations and administrative authorities, garbage dumped in the open and at landfill sites have turned into potential time bombs, especially when temperatures rise in summer.
The Flip Side: Hundreds Of Lives Saved By Firefighters
While on one hand, fires wreaked havoc, on the other, valiant firefighters of the DFS have risked their lives to pull thousands of people back from the jaws of death. According to the DFS data, between January 1 and June 3, 418 people sustained burns or injuries in fire-related incidents, after being rescued and transported to hospitals in the nick of time. That includes 89 people rescued in January, 124 in February, 130 in March, 119 in April, and 116 in May. In yesterday's tragedy, 28 people were rescued and are undergoing treatment at various hospitals.
It is evident that the rising number of fire incidents in Delhi-NCR is not only a result of weather patterns, but also of human negligence. Short circuits, overloaded transformers, chemicals stored illegally in factories, and a disregard for safety norms in residential areas are transforming Delhi into an inferno. If timely attention is not paid to fire audits and public awareness campaigns, these statistics could become more alarming in the days to come.
Delhi's Major Fire Tragedies Down The Years
- Uphaar Cinema (June 1997): A fire at Uphaar Cinema in Green Park claimed 59 lives and left more than 100 injured. This remains Delhi's most high-profile fire tragedy
- MS Park, Shahdara (April 23, 2018)
- Anaj Mandi (December 2019): 43 people lost their lives in a fire that broke out at a factory located on Rani Jhansi Road in Old Delhi.
- Mundka factory (May 2022): 27 people died in a fire that engulfed a four-story commercial building in Mundka, West Delhi. This was one of the major fire incidents witnessed in recent years.
- Vivek Vihar (May 2024): Seven children were burnt to death on a Saturday night at a child care centre in Vivek Vihar.
- Dwarka residential building (June 2025): A father and his two children lost their lives in the seventh floor apartment of a residential building.
- Mangolpuri rubber factory (June 10, 2025)
- Dilli Haat (April 30, 2025)
- Rohini building (June 25, 2025)
- Malviya Nagar hotel (June 3, 2026): Yesterday's fire that claimed 21 lives, including 17 foreigners.
Also Read:
- Delhi Malviya Nagar Fire: 'I Drove Past Out Of Fear', Reveals Hotel Owner Lavkesh; Sent To 4 Days' Police Custody
- Delhi Hotel Fire: CM Rekha Gupta Meets Malviya Nagar Blaze Victims, Announces Rs 10 Lakh Compensation
- After Malviya Nagar Fire, Trade Body Seeks Safety Audit of Hotels, Restaurants Across Delhi
- Delhi Hotel Fire: Families Search for Loved Ones, Investigators Reconstruct Sequence Of Events