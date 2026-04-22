ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: After Losing Rajya Sabha Elections, Will Tejashwi Lose Post Of 'Leader Of The Opposition' Now?

Patna: Despite the Opposition having 41 MLAs, the RJD candidates suffered defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections, with the NDA winning all five seats from Bihar. Now, ahead of the MLC elections in the state, political circles are abuzz with speculation that a major exodus is imminent from within the Opposition ranks. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary himself dropped hints to this effect during his interactions with the media. Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has also been speaking of a potential split within the RJD. The NDA, on its part, asserts that the Opposition will be left with virtually no presence.

Will The Opposition Split Before MLC Polls?

Bihar is set to hold elections to a dozen Legislative Council seats next month. Four MLC seats are currently vacant, and another seven will become vacant in June. The Election Commission has already announced the schedule for the seat vacated after Mangal Pandey became an MLA. The Commission has also declared the election to the Legislative Council seat for the Bhojpur-Buxar Local Bodies. Elections to 10 additional seats are expected to be announced shortly, all of which will be filled through the Assembly route.

Given the NDA's current numerical strength in the Assembly, the alliance is poised to easily secure eight Legislative Council seats. The Opposition might potentially win 1-2 seats. However, should a split occur within the Opposition parties — much like what transpired during the Rajya Sabha polls — securing even a single Legislative Council seat would become an uphill battle for them.

Has 'Operation Samrat' Begun?

The manner in which Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has recently hinted at a split within the Opposition makes it evident that such an eventuality could manifest even before the MLC elections — possibly, within the next few days. Both the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) appear to be in the crosshairs of this poaching operation. The BJP, however, maintains that RJD MLAs have lost faith in their leader, Tejashwi Yadav, and are, therefore, looking to switch allegiances. The party's spokesperson, Sumit Shashank, in fact claimed that all these MLAs are already in contact with BJP leaders.

"RJD MLAs have lost faith in Tejashwi Yadav. There can be no integrity between those who sell tickets and those who buy them; their relationship extends no further than that. When Tejashwi Yadav checks his pockets right now, he will find them empty. All the MLAs are already in contact with the right quarters. The stampede has already begun — people may not see it yet, but everyone senses it. Soon, this stampede will become visible to all," says Shashank.

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said a split within the Opposition is a natural occurrence. "The ruling party need not even make an effort to bring this about. He observes that, on the one hand, the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has disintegrated across the entire country; on the other, the RJD is weakening due to Tejashwi Yadav. It would come as no surprise if the RJD were to cease to exist entirely in the near future."

"There is resentment among the MLAs regarding Tejashwi Yadav's attitude. The MLAs simply do not trust Tejashwi. Given this situation, it would be no surprise if the entire party were to be completely decimated. As for the question of a split occurring specifically before the MLC elections, I cannot speak about that. However, a stampede within the party is absolutely inevitable," said Ranjan.

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