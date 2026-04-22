Explainer: After Losing Rajya Sabha Elections, Will Tejashwi Lose Post Of 'Leader Of The Opposition' Now?
That can be possible if the Opposition does not win a single seat in the MLC elections and exodus happens in the opposition ranks.
Published : April 22, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Patna: Despite the Opposition having 41 MLAs, the RJD candidates suffered defeat in the Rajya Sabha elections, with the NDA winning all five seats from Bihar. Now, ahead of the MLC elections in the state, political circles are abuzz with speculation that a major exodus is imminent from within the Opposition ranks. Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary himself dropped hints to this effect during his interactions with the media. Lalu Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has also been speaking of a potential split within the RJD. The NDA, on its part, asserts that the Opposition will be left with virtually no presence.
Will The Opposition Split Before MLC Polls?
Bihar is set to hold elections to a dozen Legislative Council seats next month. Four MLC seats are currently vacant, and another seven will become vacant in June. The Election Commission has already announced the schedule for the seat vacated after Mangal Pandey became an MLA. The Commission has also declared the election to the Legislative Council seat for the Bhojpur-Buxar Local Bodies. Elections to 10 additional seats are expected to be announced shortly, all of which will be filled through the Assembly route.
Given the NDA's current numerical strength in the Assembly, the alliance is poised to easily secure eight Legislative Council seats. The Opposition might potentially win 1-2 seats. However, should a split occur within the Opposition parties — much like what transpired during the Rajya Sabha polls — securing even a single Legislative Council seat would become an uphill battle for them.
Has 'Operation Samrat' Begun?
The manner in which Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has recently hinted at a split within the Opposition makes it evident that such an eventuality could manifest even before the MLC elections — possibly, within the next few days. Both the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) appear to be in the crosshairs of this poaching operation. The BJP, however, maintains that RJD MLAs have lost faith in their leader, Tejashwi Yadav, and are, therefore, looking to switch allegiances. The party's spokesperson, Sumit Shashank, in fact claimed that all these MLAs are already in contact with BJP leaders.
"RJD MLAs have lost faith in Tejashwi Yadav. There can be no integrity between those who sell tickets and those who buy them; their relationship extends no further than that. When Tejashwi Yadav checks his pockets right now, he will find them empty. All the MLAs are already in contact with the right quarters. The stampede has already begun — people may not see it yet, but everyone senses it. Soon, this stampede will become visible to all," says Shashank.
Janata Dal-United (JD-U) national spokesperson Rajiv Ranjan said a split within the Opposition is a natural occurrence. "The ruling party need not even make an effort to bring this about. He observes that, on the one hand, the Congress, under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, has disintegrated across the entire country; on the other, the RJD is weakening due to Tejashwi Yadav. It would come as no surprise if the RJD were to cease to exist entirely in the near future."
"There is resentment among the MLAs regarding Tejashwi Yadav's attitude. The MLAs simply do not trust Tejashwi. Given this situation, it would be no surprise if the entire party were to be completely decimated. As for the question of a split occurring specifically before the MLC elections, I cannot speak about that. However, a stampede within the party is absolutely inevitable," said Ranjan.
RJD Alleges Horse-Trading
However, former Assembly Speaker and RJD leader Uday Narayan Chaudhary asserted that attempts are being made to poach their MLAs. He claims efforts are being made to engineer defections, but the opposition MLAs are not weak. "We have complete faith in our MLAs." He also expressed confidence in their victory in the upcoming MLC elections.
"Our MLAs are not for sale. Attempts are being made to buy them off and engineer defections. However, the MLAs currently in the Opposition are not ordinary individuals; they are all very strong-willed, and we have full confidence in them. We will emerge victorious in the MLC elections," said the RJD vice-president.
The Post Of LoP May Be Lost
Given the nature of the claims being made by the ruling party, if a major split were to indeed occur within the Opposition, the entire political landscape of the Legislative Assembly could undergo a dramatic transformation. The RJD secured victory in only 25 seats in the Assembly elections. Consequently, if even a single legislator were to defect, Tejashwi Yadav could risk losing the post of Leader of the Opposition (LoP).
During the Rajya Sabha elections, RJD legislator Faisal Rahman did not participate in the voting process. This resulted in a defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls. Yet, despite this setback, the party refrained from taking any disciplinary action against its 'rebel' legislator, driven by the fear of jeopardising the LoP's seat.
The Speaker Holds Final Authority
However, political analyst Arun Pandey suggests that the position of LoP could still be granted even if the number of legislators falls below the standard threshold. In the 2010 elections, Abdul Bari Siddiqui was appointed as the LoP. At that time, the RJD had secured only 22 seats. Ultimately, it rests entirely with the Assembly Speaker to decide whether to confer the post of LoP upon the leader of the largest party, even if their legislative strength falls short of the prescribed numerical requirement.
Within the NDA alliance, the BJP currently holds 88 legislators. The JD(U) has 85 legislators, the LJP (Ram Vilas) has 19, the HAM has five, and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha has four. The Bankipur seat currently lies vacant, following Nitin Nabin's election as a member of the Rajya Sabha. On the other side of the aisle, the RJD stands as the largest party within the Opposition bloc, commanding 25 legislators. The Congress has six, three of whom rebelled during the Rajya Sabha elections. The Left parties collectively hold three legislators. The IIP has one legislator, as does the BSP. Asaduddin Owaisi's party, the AIMIM, has five.
The NDA has already set its sights on the Congress, the AIMIM, and the Bahujan Samaj Party. According to NDA leaders, legislators from the Congress and RJD are poised and ready to switch sides. However, the Congress legislators themselves have yet to make any public statements.
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