ETV Bharat / bharat

Explainer: A Decade Of Prohibition In Bihar - Success, Failure, And Future

Patna: Bihar has completed a decade of prohibition. It was on April 1, 2016 that the then chief minister Nitish Kumar-led government banned country liquor in the state, but after seeing the initial euphoria and overwhelming support to the move by women, decided to completely ban the manufacturing, sale, purchase, storage, transport and consumption of all types of alcoholic drinks from April 5, 2016.

With this Bihar became the only one among the bigger states in the country to implement total prohibition. Liquor is banned in Gujarat also, but foreign nationals, GIFT City (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) employees and official visitors, and people holding health permits allowing them to drink due to medical reasons, are exempted. The Northeastern states – Mizoram and Nagaland – have also implemented prohibition. Several other big and small states like Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Manipur have imposed partial ban on liquor.

Prohibition laws

The Bihar government followed up the liquor ban by bringing the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, which came into effect on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, the same year. It banned all intoxicants and alcohol across the state.

It was criticised as 'draconian' by independent agencies, intellectuals, and also by the Patna High Court due to the sweeping powers given to the police and excise officials, provisions for searches without warrants, collective punishment to entire families, offices, establishments and villages; non-bailable offences, minimum 10 years of imprisonment, and heavy fines and penalties that were considered arbitrary, violative of fundamental rights and principles of justice.

The government addressed the criticism by bringing the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act, 2018. It deleted five sections pertaining to penalty for committing fraud, penalty for the knowledge of possession of intoxicant, enhanced punishment after previous conviction, collective fine, and externment of notorious or habitual offenders.

The amendment also did away with mandatory imprisonment for first time offence of consumption of liquor, and substituted it with a fine of Rs 50,000 or three months of simple imprisonment.

However, the criticism of the law continued, jails became overcrowded and the courts were flooded by minor cases pertaining to the flouting of prohibition. The government brought the Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act, 2022, under which the fine for people caught first time for consuming alcohol was reduced to Rs 2,000 – Rs 5,000. The executive magistrates were authorised to determine the exact amount of the fine to be paid. The second time or repeat offenders faced one-year jail term. There have been numerous minor tweaks in the law, as well as, the rules over the years.

The enforcement and success

Around 11.38 lakh cases pertaining to the violation of the liquor law have been lodged across Bihar over the past 10 years and led to the arrest of 17.18 lakh people. Of these 5.61 lakh cases were registered and 7.76 lakh people were arrested by the prohibition and excise department, while 5.77 lakh cases were registered and 9.42 lakh people were arrested by the police.

"The enforcement agencies seized more than 4.83 crore litres of alcoholic drinks, including 2.40 crore litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 2.43 crore litres of country liquor in the past decade. They also destroyed 98 per cent or 4.73 crore litres of the total seized liquor," said Bihar prohibition, excise and registration minister – cum – deputy chief minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav.

The state government has also taken the help of sniffer dogs and vehicle and cargo inspection system, which uses X-ray scanners. Altogether 42 drones are also being used to detect prohibition violations.

A call centre set-up by the prohibition and excise department has been receiving around 300 to 400 calls daily from people eager to inform about flouting of the liquor ban.

The drinking in the open, drunkards flooding the streets around liquor shops, and public nuisance has subsided. There have been various surveys by government and independent agencies about the improvement in the standard of living of the poor families.

Social activist and former professor of economics at the Patna University, NK Chaudhary told ETV Bharat: "Revenue loss has happened, but the social benefit has been huge. And we must not forget that the ultimate aim of governance in a democracy along with the concept of the welfare state, is the well-being of the people. Even if the ideal situation does not prevail, in my opinion prohibition should continue."

The failures

The FIRs registered by the enforcement agencies mandatorily went to the courts and clogged them. The situation became such that at one point of time 15 judges of the Patna high court were engaged in cases pertaining to flouting the liquor ban.

The situation became such that the then Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana (2021-22) and other justices repeatedly criticised the Bihar prohibition law for its “lack of foresight” that clogged the Patna High Court.

As prohibition progressed, numerous hooch tragedies big and small also occurred. The main culprits were the moonshiners who concocted illicit brew with methyl alcohol instead of ethyl alcohol, causing blindness, organ damage, and deaths.