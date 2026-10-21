ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Why Muscleman MLA Anant Singh Versus MLC Neeraj Kumar Fight Overshadows Bihar MLC Polls

Patna: While canvassing for the election to eight MLC seats scheduled for October 23 ends Wednesday evening and 150 candidates would now wait for their fate to be decided by 5.33 lakh voters, the poll has hogged the limelight due to a bitter public feud between two Janata Dal (United) or JDU leaders – muscleman MLA Anant Singh and incumbent MLC from Patna graduates’ constituency Neeraj Kumar.

Neeraj, a former minister and a three -term MLC, is contesting for the fourth time. Anant, a six-term MLA from the Mokama Assembly constituency, is not in the fray himself, but is supporting Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Kumar Singh.

The fight between them ignited around two months ago, before the election schedule was announced. It smouldered, grew stronger, and erupted into such a high-decibel one that even top JDU leaders were unable to douse the flames.

It did not subside even when Neeraj, who suffers from heart-related ailments, complained of fatigue and unease and was admitted to the Jay Prabha Medanta Hospital in Patna on Monday evening. He was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.

This fracas has made the Patna graduates’ MLC constituency - spread across Patna, Nalanda and Nawada districts – the hottest seat to watch.

There is also the danger of the quarrel escalating further and taking a violent turn, before or after the poll. People have not forgotten last year’s Bihar Assembly election in which an alleged confrontation between Anant and another muscleman of the area, Dular Chand Yadav, led to the latter’s murder on October 30, 2025.

Anant and a couple of his associates were arrested in the case and jailed. They were granted bail by the Patna High Court in March this year. ETV Bharat takes a look at the origin of the present feud between Anant and Neeraj.

Proximity to Anant and becoming an MLC

Around two decades ago, Anant and Neeraj were close to each other. The muscleman, who could be barely called literate (he can write his name), had already been elected an MLA, and was in the good books of the then chief minister Nitish Kumar, who had come to power in 2005. Neeraj was a postgraduate, active in the JDU for quite some time, and enjoyed proximity to Anant. He had also canvassed for Anant during the polls.

“I was the one who requested Nitish ji and got him (Neeraj) the MLC ticket for the first time in 2008. I supported him and he became an MLC,” Anant told ETV Bharat. Anant is a man of few words, but his old supporters elaborated the tale. They asserted that Neeraj pleaded and pestered to get the MLC ticket.

“I am an eyewitness of how Chhote Sarkar (as Anant is lovingly called by his supporters) stopped Nitish’s close confidant Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh (at present Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Panchayati Raj) while he was visiting the Lakhisarai–Ghoswari–Bakhtiyarpur area and sought a ticket for Neeraj,” an old supporter of Anant told ETV Bharat.

“Chhote Sarkar then went to the chief minister’s residence in Patna and told Nitish ji that he would resign as an MLA if Neeraj was not given the ticket. Nitish ji had already primed another leader that he would be contest the MLC polls, but on his (Anant’s) insistence, telephoned and informed him that the party will not be able to give him the ticket due to unforeseen circumstances,” Anant’s supporter said.

Ultimately, Neeraj got the ticket and went on to become an MLC. He was well-educated, grew close to Nitish, and rose through the ranks to become JDU spokesperson and later a cabinet minister for a couple of years.

Political ambition, competition, and enmity

Meanwhile, political equations in Bihar changed, and Nitish quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2013 to team up with Lalu Prasad and his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Anant was jailed in a murder case in 2014, causing him to leave the JDU.

In these circumstances, Anant chose to contest the 2015 Assembly election from Mokama as an independent candidate from prison, while the JDU gave the ticket to Neeraj. This pitted them against each other.

Anant won the 2015 poll with a comfortable margin of over 18,000 votes. Neeraj had publicly criticised his style of politics and the criminal cases against him during the campaign. This did not go down well with the muscleman, and a rift developed between the two.