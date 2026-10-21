Explained: Why Muscleman MLA Anant Singh Versus MLC Neeraj Kumar Fight Overshadows Bihar MLC Polls
Neeraj was a postgraduate, active in the JDU for quite some time, and enjoyed proximity to Anant.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 21, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Patna: While canvassing for the election to eight MLC seats scheduled for October 23 ends Wednesday evening and 150 candidates would now wait for their fate to be decided by 5.33 lakh voters, the poll has hogged the limelight due to a bitter public feud between two Janata Dal (United) or JDU leaders – muscleman MLA Anant Singh and incumbent MLC from Patna graduates’ constituency Neeraj Kumar.
Neeraj, a former minister and a three -term MLC, is contesting for the fourth time. Anant, a six-term MLA from the Mokama Assembly constituency, is not in the fray himself, but is supporting Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Kumar Singh.
The fight between them ignited around two months ago, before the election schedule was announced. It smouldered, grew stronger, and erupted into such a high-decibel one that even top JDU leaders were unable to douse the flames.
It did not subside even when Neeraj, who suffers from heart-related ailments, complained of fatigue and unease and was admitted to the Jay Prabha Medanta Hospital in Patna on Monday evening. He was discharged on Wednesday afternoon.
This fracas has made the Patna graduates’ MLC constituency - spread across Patna, Nalanda and Nawada districts – the hottest seat to watch.
There is also the danger of the quarrel escalating further and taking a violent turn, before or after the poll. People have not forgotten last year’s Bihar Assembly election in which an alleged confrontation between Anant and another muscleman of the area, Dular Chand Yadav, led to the latter’s murder on October 30, 2025.
Anant and a couple of his associates were arrested in the case and jailed. They were granted bail by the Patna High Court in March this year. ETV Bharat takes a look at the origin of the present feud between Anant and Neeraj.
Proximity to Anant and becoming an MLC
Around two decades ago, Anant and Neeraj were close to each other. The muscleman, who could be barely called literate (he can write his name), had already been elected an MLA, and was in the good books of the then chief minister Nitish Kumar, who had come to power in 2005. Neeraj was a postgraduate, active in the JDU for quite some time, and enjoyed proximity to Anant. He had also canvassed for Anant during the polls.
“I was the one who requested Nitish ji and got him (Neeraj) the MLC ticket for the first time in 2008. I supported him and he became an MLC,” Anant told ETV Bharat. Anant is a man of few words, but his old supporters elaborated the tale. They asserted that Neeraj pleaded and pestered to get the MLC ticket.
“I am an eyewitness of how Chhote Sarkar (as Anant is lovingly called by his supporters) stopped Nitish’s close confidant Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh (at present Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Dairying, and Panchayati Raj) while he was visiting the Lakhisarai–Ghoswari–Bakhtiyarpur area and sought a ticket for Neeraj,” an old supporter of Anant told ETV Bharat.
“Chhote Sarkar then went to the chief minister’s residence in Patna and told Nitish ji that he would resign as an MLA if Neeraj was not given the ticket. Nitish ji had already primed another leader that he would be contest the MLC polls, but on his (Anant’s) insistence, telephoned and informed him that the party will not be able to give him the ticket due to unforeseen circumstances,” Anant’s supporter said.
Ultimately, Neeraj got the ticket and went on to become an MLC. He was well-educated, grew close to Nitish, and rose through the ranks to become JDU spokesperson and later a cabinet minister for a couple of years.
Political ambition, competition, and enmity
Meanwhile, political equations in Bihar changed, and Nitish quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2013 to team up with Lalu Prasad and his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to form the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance). Anant was jailed in a murder case in 2014, causing him to leave the JDU.
In these circumstances, Anant chose to contest the 2015 Assembly election from Mokama as an independent candidate from prison, while the JDU gave the ticket to Neeraj. This pitted them against each other.
Anant won the 2015 poll with a comfortable margin of over 18,000 votes. Neeraj had publicly criticised his style of politics and the criminal cases against him during the campaign. This did not go down well with the muscleman, and a rift developed between the two.
As it is often said that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics, Anant later shook hands with the RJD and returned to the JDU after a couple of years, while Nitish himself indulged in his famous somersaults between Mahagathbandhan and the NDA.
“After the 2015 loss in Assembly polls, Neeraj forgot the stature of Chhote Sarkar and kept talking ill about him. He kept trying to contest the Assembly polls again and again since then, but did not get a ticket. His behaviour and utterances widened the gulf between them,” a supporter of Anant said.
However, Neeraj’s supporters see the differences from a different perspective. According to them, it was due to the MLC’s growing stature and services as the JDU chief spokesperson in the state.
“While Anant maintained his sway over Mokama, Neeraj’s stature also grew within the JDU as he publicly articulated and defended Nitish’s political moves and policies of the party. The people of Mokama started seeing them as representatives of two separate streams of politics. There is no enmity; it is just separate sets of philosophies and ethics,” a close aide of Neeraj said.
Enmity or a matter of prestige and survival
According to Anant’s supporters, Neeraj’s ambition, nature and continuously showing off his education led to a point of no return.
“Neeraj has kept trying to contest the MLA poll from Mokama over the past decade and has kept talking ill about Chhote Sarkar. He (Neeraj) kept spreading negative things about him, and also worked against his wife Neelam Devi (aka Neelam Kumari), when she contested the Mokama bypoll in 2022. He continuously sided with his (Anant’s) opponents and continued it till recent times,” a supporter of Anant said.
“Harbouring the ambition of becoming an MLA is fine. Thousands of people are claimants for a ticket on every seat, but when the party gives a ticket to one, all others fall in line and work for the party. This is where Neeraj violated the principle. Chhote Sarkar kept ignoring his activities, but one fine day took it as an attack on his prestige,” he added.
A couple of JDU leaders said that while Neeraj wants to secure Mokama Assembly constituency for himself, Anant has indicated that his sons will contest the polls from there in future and carry forward his political legacy. And this is the main reason behind the friction.
Asked about it, Neeraj said, “The main thing is that the people are fed up with Anant’s style of politics. They want a change. This has unnerved him. I have no personal enmity with anybody.”
MLC poll equations
The efforts of JDU top leaders, including Lalan and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Kumar Jha, for a truce between Anant and Neeraj did not bear fruit. Both kept firing verbal volleys at each other. Anant termed the fight personal and campaigned for JSP’s Anuj, drawing huge crowds at rallies and road shows in Patna, Nawada and Nalanda districts.
However, the MLC elections are limited ones. The Patna graduates’ constituency has just 87,853 listed voters who are graduates.
The candidates who get more graduates listed in the electoral rolls meant for the MLC polls are believed to have an edge over others. Moreover, since the voters are well-educated (graduates and above), they are expected to be politically aware and exercise the franchise without being influenced by money or muscle power. This is where Neeraj has an edge over others, including Anuj and RJD’s Dilip Kumar.
“I am going to win with a thumping majority. I have been continuously working in my constituency and it is there for everybody to see,” Neeraj said. On the other hand, Anant claimed: "I will ensure that Neeraj is defeated and goes into political oblivion." The results will be out on October 27.
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