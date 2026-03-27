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Explained | Why India's Tunguska Missile Purchase Signals A Tactical Shift In Air Defence Strategy

In this image received on March 27, 2026, Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Rajesh Kumar Singh has signed contracts for the procurement of Tunguska Air Defence Missile System and Inspection (Depot Level) of P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: India’s latest defence contract with Russia signals a quiet but significant shift in how New Delhi is preparing for the next generation of aerial threats.

By opting for the Tunguska air defence missile system from JSC Rosoboronexport, the Ministry of Defence has prioritised rapid-reaction, close-range protection for frontline formations—an area that gained renewed urgency after Operation Sindoor.

“The contract for the procurement of Tunguska air defence missile systems, valued at ₹445 crore, for the Indian Army was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Friday reads. “These cutting-edge missiles will enhance India’s multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats, including aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership.”

While India’s long-range and medium-range air defence systems proved effective during the crisis last year, military planners recognised the growing challenge posed by low-altitude drones and cruise missiles. The Tunguska purchase can therefore be seen as a doctrinal response as much as a procurement decision, aimed at reinforcing the innermost shield of India’s air defence architecture.

What is the Tunguska air defence missile system?

The 2K22 Tunguska is a Soviet tracked self-propelled anti-aircraft gun armed with a surface-to-air gun and missile system. It is designed to provide day and night protection for infantry and tank regiments against low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles in all weather conditions. The NATO reporting name for the missile used by the weapon system is SA-19 “Grison”.

The system was introduced into service in 1982, intended to replace older systems like the ZSU-23-4 Shilka and to address newer threat profiles that combined both fast-moving aircraft and agile low-flying targets.

The Tunguska is mounted on a tracked armoured chassis and typically operated by a crew of four. It combines both missile launchers and rapid-firing anti-aircraft guns on a single turret.

It carries up to eight surface-to-air guided missiles capable of engaging aerial targets at ranges of roughly 2.5-10 km and altitudes up to around 3.5–10 km, depending on the variant.

The system also mounts two twin 30 mm autocannons, which provide a high volume of fire against very close airborne threats as well as light ground targets. The guns can engage targets out to roughly four km and also serve as an immediate defence against drones and helicopters.

Tunguska vehicles are equipped with both radar and optical tracking systems, allowing target detection, tracking, and engagement in diverse weather and lighting conditions.

This dual-layer approach – missiles for slightly longer ranges and guns for close-in defence – makes the system versatile against a spectrum of aerial threats that might evade longer-range systems but still pose significant risks to frontline units.

Tunguska is typically deployed as a short-range air defence (SHORAD) asset supporting tank brigades, mechanised infantry, and other frontline ground formations. Its role is to act as a mobile, immediate layer of air defence that can keep pace with mechanised forces, filling critical gaps left by larger, medium- and long-range air defence systems.