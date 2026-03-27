Explained | Why India's Tunguska Missile Purchase Signals A Tactical Shift In Air Defence Strategy
The Tunguska deal underscores India’s focus on layered air protection for frontline forces following operational insights gained during Operation Sindoor
Published : March 27, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s latest defence contract with Russia signals a quiet but significant shift in how New Delhi is preparing for the next generation of aerial threats.
By opting for the Tunguska air defence missile system from JSC Rosoboronexport, the Ministry of Defence has prioritised rapid-reaction, close-range protection for frontline formations—an area that gained renewed urgency after Operation Sindoor.
“The contract for the procurement of Tunguska air defence missile systems, valued at ₹445 crore, for the Indian Army was signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russia, in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh,” a statement issued by the Ministry of Defence on Friday reads. “These cutting-edge missiles will enhance India’s multilayered air defence capabilities against aerial threats, including aircraft, drones and cruise missiles. The agreement will further strengthen the Indo-Russian strategic defence partnership.”
While India’s long-range and medium-range air defence systems proved effective during the crisis last year, military planners recognised the growing challenge posed by low-altitude drones and cruise missiles. The Tunguska purchase can therefore be seen as a doctrinal response as much as a procurement decision, aimed at reinforcing the innermost shield of India’s air defence architecture.
What is the Tunguska air defence missile system?
The 2K22 Tunguska is a Soviet tracked self-propelled anti-aircraft gun armed with a surface-to-air gun and missile system. It is designed to provide day and night protection for infantry and tank regiments against low-flying aircraft, helicopters, and cruise missiles in all weather conditions. The NATO reporting name for the missile used by the weapon system is SA-19 “Grison”.
The system was introduced into service in 1982, intended to replace older systems like the ZSU-23-4 Shilka and to address newer threat profiles that combined both fast-moving aircraft and agile low-flying targets.
The Tunguska is mounted on a tracked armoured chassis and typically operated by a crew of four. It combines both missile launchers and rapid-firing anti-aircraft guns on a single turret.
It carries up to eight surface-to-air guided missiles capable of engaging aerial targets at ranges of roughly 2.5-10 km and altitudes up to around 3.5–10 km, depending on the variant.
The system also mounts two twin 30 mm autocannons, which provide a high volume of fire against very close airborne threats as well as light ground targets. The guns can engage targets out to roughly four km and also serve as an immediate defence against drones and helicopters.
Tunguska vehicles are equipped with both radar and optical tracking systems, allowing target detection, tracking, and engagement in diverse weather and lighting conditions.
This dual-layer approach – missiles for slightly longer ranges and guns for close-in defence – makes the system versatile against a spectrum of aerial threats that might evade longer-range systems but still pose significant risks to frontline units.
Tunguska is typically deployed as a short-range air defence (SHORAD) asset supporting tank brigades, mechanised infantry, and other frontline ground formations. Its role is to act as a mobile, immediate layer of air defence that can keep pace with mechanised forces, filling critical gaps left by larger, medium- and long-range air defence systems.
How can Tunguska enhance India’s air defence architecture?
India’s layered air defence network is designed to provide comprehensive protection against a spectrum of aerial threats - from high-altitude aircraft and ballistic missiles to low-flying drones and cruise missiles. This network integrates long-range interceptors like Russia’s S-400 missile system, medium-range surface-to-air missiles (SAMs) such as Barak-8 and Akash, and shorter-range systems like QRSAM and Akash NG.
The acquisition of Tunguska helps address specific capability gaps in India’s current inventory by providing mobile, short-range air defence protection for frontline formations and key infrastructure. This complements existing systems and increases redundancy at the lower tiers of the integrated defence grid – a vital feature in today’s complex threat environment.
Why is the acquisition of Tunguska significant in the context of Operation Sindoor?
India’s security environment remains complex, driven by tensions with Pakistan and China along different frontiers. The 2025 conflict with Pakistan that gave rise to Operation Sindoor underscored the evolving nature of aerial threats. During that confrontation, Pakistani forces launched a mix of drones, missiles, and aerial attacks, challenging India’s airspace and testing its integrated air defence structures.
While India’s current layered systems performed effectively, the conflict highlighted the need for greater depth and resilience against saturating, low-altitude threats, particularly as unmanned systems and loitering munitions become more prevalent in contemporary battles. The Tunguska system’s dual capability (guns and missiles) offers a quick reaction mechanism against such threats, filling a tactical niche between short-range surface-to-air missiles and heavier medium-range systems.
Moreover, post-Operation Sindoor strategic assessments show that air defence is not only about deterring conventional incursions but also about credible deterrence in grey-zone and hybrid conflict scenarios, where adversaries use drones, rockets, and cruise missiles to probe defences without triggering full-scale wars.
In an article published on the website of the Centre for Military History and Perspective Studies (CHPM), military historian Adrien Fontanellaz writes that, during Operation Sindoor, the Indian Air Force managed to significantly degrade Pakistan’s air defence system by spectacular strikes against the western neighbour’s principal air force stations.
“In effect, as Operation Sindoor has demonstrated, air warfare has long been more than a contest between air forces, namely a contest between integrated joint systems comprising a wide variety of sensors and offensive and defensive effectors,” Fontanellaz states. “In this instance, Indian forces there again demonstrated clear superiority over their adversary, proving that weapons previously considered obsolete, such as anti-aircraft artillery, can play a significant role within such an ecosystem, provided their fire-control systems are compatible with the overall integrated network.”
It is in this context that the procurement of the Tunguska system enhances the Indian Army’s readiness to counter sudden aerial threats during peacetime alerts or limited contingencies. Integrating Tunguska with existing radars, command-and-control networks, and other SAMs strengthens joint response across the army, air force, and integrated air defence nodes.
To sum up, the decision to procure the Tunguska air defence missile system will contribute to a significant enhancement of India’s short-range air defence capability that aligns with lessons from conflicts like Operation Sindoor and addresses emerging aerial threats. It reinforces India’s layered defence strategy, sustains deep defence cooperation with Russia, and strengthens deterrence in a fluid geopolitical environment where airspace control is central to national security.
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