Explained: Why Indian Passport Is Not Considered Conclusive Proof Of Citizenship
Legal experts explain that citizenship in India is determined by statutory provisions and supporting records, not by a single document, reports ETV Bharat’s Gautam Debroy.
Published : June 25, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
New Delhi: A statement by a senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official that an Indian passport should be viewed primarily as a travel document and not as conclusive proof of citizenship has sparked widespread debate across legal and political circles. The remarks, made during the 14th Passport Seva Divas celebrations, have prompted questions about what exactly establishes Indian citizenship and whether passport holders should be concerned.
The Centre has since clarified that this is not a new legal position. According to government officials, an Indian passport has never been treated as definitive proof of citizenship under Indian law, even though it is generally issued only after extensive verification of an applicant’s credentials.
Why has the issue become controversial?
The controversy arose after the MEA official explained that the principal function of a passport is to facilitate international travel and certify the holder’s nationality for foreign governments. While passports are issued after scrutiny by multiple agencies, they are legally classified as travel documents rather than citizenship certificates.
The remarks led to confusion because many Indians routinely use passports as one of the most reliable forms of identity. Social media users questioned how a government-issued passport could fail to conclusively establish citizenship when obtaining one involves police verification and document checks.
The government responded by stating that the legal position has existed for decades and was neither introduced recently nor altered in the past 12 years.
What does the law actually say?
The legal basis for the government’s position lies in the Passports Act, 1967. Section 20 of the Act empowers the Central Government to issue a passport or travel document to a person who is not an Indian citizen if it considers such issuance necessary in the public interest.
The provision demonstrates that possession of an Indian passport does not automatically and conclusively establish citizenship under law. Government guidelines on passport issuance similarly describe a passport as an identity and travel document, acknowledging that non-citizens may, in exceptional circumstances, receive one.
Legal experts note that the distinction is significant: while citizenship may be a prerequisite in ordinary cases, the statute itself leaves room for exceptions.
What do legal experts say?
Constitutional expert say the debate highlights a long-standing feature of Indian citizenship law rather than a change in policy.
“Citizenship in India is determined primarily under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and related constitutional provisions dealing with birth, descent, registration, naturalisation and incorporation of territory. A passport may be persuasive evidence that authorities accepted a person’s claim to citizenship when issuing the document, but it is not legally conclusive if questions later arise,” said legal and Constitutional expert Satya Prakash Singh to ETV Bharat.
Singh pointed out that Indian courts have, over the years, held that documents such as passports, voter identity cards, Aadhaar cards and PAN cards may have evidentiary value but do not independently settle disputes over citizenship. “Courts instead examine the totality of documentary evidence and the applicable provisions of citizenship law,” he said.
Interestingly, the government has also referred to judicial observations, including those of the Bombay High Court, supporting the view that a passport alone cannot be treated as definitive proof of citizenship.
What is the diplomatic perspective?
Former diplomats say the confusion stems from the dual role passports play internationally. “Abroad, a passport is accepted by foreign governments as evidence that the issuing state recognises the holder as its national for travel and consular protection purposes,” said former diplomat JK Tripathy to ETV Bharat in New Delhi.
However, Tripathy emphasises that every sovereign state retains the authority to determine citizenship under its domestic laws. “Consequently, a passport functions primarily as an internationally recognised travel document rather than a standalone legal certificate resolving every citizenship dispute within the issuing country,” he said.
According to Tripathy, many countries maintain separate legal frameworks for determining citizenship, meaning passports often reflect an administrative determination rather than an irrevocable legal finding.
If not passport, then what proves Indian citizenship?
Unlike some countries that issue dedicated citizenship certificates to all citizens, India has no single universal document that conclusively establishes citizenship for everyone born in the country.
Instead, citizenship may have to be demonstrated through a combination of records depending on the legal context. Birth certificates, parental records, domicile-related documents, naturalisation certificates, registration certificates, and other official records may become relevant in proceedings where citizenship is questioned.
Documents such as Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and voter identity cards serve specific administrative purposes but are generally not treated as definitive proof of citizenship on their own.
Should ordinary passport holders worry?
Legal experts say there is little reason for genuine passport holders to panic. “The government continues to conduct document verification and police checks before issuing passports, and for the overwhelming majority of citizens the passport remains among the most trusted government-issued identity documents for travel and official transactions,” said legal expert Mohan Shyam to ETV Bharat.
The recent clarification, according to Shyam, is better understood as a statement about the legal character of passports under existing law rather than an indication that valid passport holders risk losing recognition of their citizenship.
“Ultimately, the debate has highlighted a broader issue: India’s citizenship framework relies on statutory provisions and documentary evidence rather than on any single universal identity document. While an Indian passport strongly indicates that authorities have accepted an individual’s claim to nationality for travel purposes, citizenship questions, when legally contested, are determined by the applicable laws and the complete body of evidence rather than by the passport alone,” said Satya Prakash Singh.
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