ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Why Indian Passport Is Not Considered Conclusive Proof Of Citizenship

New Delhi: A statement by a senior Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official that an Indian passport should be viewed primarily as a travel document and not as conclusive proof of citizenship has sparked widespread debate across legal and political circles. The remarks, made during the 14th Passport Seva Divas celebrations, have prompted questions about what exactly establishes Indian citizenship and whether passport holders should be concerned.

The Centre has since clarified that this is not a new legal position. According to government officials, an Indian passport has never been treated as definitive proof of citizenship under Indian law, even though it is generally issued only after extensive verification of an applicant’s credentials.

Why has the issue become controversial?

The controversy arose after the MEA official explained that the principal function of a passport is to facilitate international travel and certify the holder’s nationality for foreign governments. While passports are issued after scrutiny by multiple agencies, they are legally classified as travel documents rather than citizenship certificates.

The remarks led to confusion because many Indians routinely use passports as one of the most reliable forms of identity. Social media users questioned how a government-issued passport could fail to conclusively establish citizenship when obtaining one involves police verification and document checks.

The government responded by stating that the legal position has existed for decades and was neither introduced recently nor altered in the past 12 years.

What does the law actually say?

The legal basis for the government’s position lies in the Passports Act, 1967. Section 20 of the Act empowers the Central Government to issue a passport or travel document to a person who is not an Indian citizen if it considers such issuance necessary in the public interest.

The provision demonstrates that possession of an Indian passport does not automatically and conclusively establish citizenship under law. Government guidelines on passport issuance similarly describe a passport as an identity and travel document, acknowledging that non-citizens may, in exceptional circumstances, receive one.

File photo of Sikh pilgrims holding their passports before going to the Gurdwara Darbar Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan (AFP)

Legal experts note that the distinction is significant: while citizenship may be a prerequisite in ordinary cases, the statute itself leaves room for exceptions.

What do legal experts say?

Constitutional expert say the debate highlights a long-standing feature of Indian citizenship law rather than a change in policy.

“Citizenship in India is determined primarily under the Citizenship Act, 1955 and related constitutional provisions dealing with birth, descent, registration, naturalisation and incorporation of territory. A passport may be persuasive evidence that authorities accepted a person’s claim to citizenship when issuing the document, but it is not legally conclusive if questions later arise,” said legal and Constitutional expert Satya Prakash Singh to ETV Bharat.