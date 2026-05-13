Explained: Why India Hiked Gold Import Duty Amid West Asia Crisis?
Import duty on gold and silver has been increased from 6 to 15% and on platinum from 6.4 to 15.4% writes ETV Bharat's Saurabh Shukla.
Published : May 13, 2026 at 1:50 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over external sector stability, Government of India has sharply increased customs duties on imports of precious metals, including gold, silver, and platinum. This is considered a move aimed at conserving foreign exchange reserves and curbing non essential imports.
The decision comes as volatile crude oil prices and global supply-chain uncertainties threaten to widen India’s import bill and current account deficit, prompting policymakers to prioritise essential imports such as energy, fertilisers, defence equipment and industrial raw materials over discretionary consumption driven imports like precious metals.
According to top government sources this increase in customs duty was implemented as a policy measure aimed at safeguarding macroeconomic stability, conserving foreign exchange, and moderating non-essential imports during a period of heightened global uncertainty arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis.
Import duty on gold and silver has been increased from 6 percent to 15 percent and the import duty on platinum has been increased from 6.4 percent to 15.4 percent. Consequential changes have also been made to other items such as gold/silver dore, coins, findings, etc.
CAD Protection
The current geopolitical situation has created significant volatility in global crude oil markets and international shipping routes. As a large importer of crude oil, India remains vulnerable to elevated energy prices and supply-side disruptions, which can increase the import bill, exert pressure on inflation, and the Current Account Deficit (CAD).
Sources further stressed that in such circumstances, prudent management of the country’s external sector becomes essential. Historically, customs duty adjustments have been used as one of several policy instruments to support macro-economic stability and effectively manage CAD-related pressures during periods of global volatility.
Global Volatility Impact
According to a senior government official, India’s foreign exchange resources must therefore be prioritised towards essential imports such as crude oil, fertilisers, industrial raw materials, defence requirements, critical technologies, and capital goods. These imports directly support economic activity, food security, infrastructure, manufacturing, exports, and national security. He also highlighted that in contrast, precious metals, while culturally and financially significant, are predominantly consumption and investment driven in nature. Such imports involve substantial outflow of foreign exchange.
Strategic Imports First
Further, precious metals occupy a unique position in the import basket because they involve significant foreign exchange outflows while being relatively less linked to productive industrial activity compared to sectors such as energy, manufacturing inputs, infrastructure, or technology.
In periods of heightened geopolitical and commodity-market volatility, policymakers often seek to prioritise external resources towards areas with higher strategic and economic multiplier effects. Therefore, during periods of external stress, measured moderation of discretionary imports may contribute significantly to overall macro-economic stability and prudent external-sector management, he added.
According to official, the increase in customs duty on precious metals is intended to moderate avoidable import demand and ease pressure on the external account. The measure is neither prohibitory nor anti consumer in nature. It is a carefully calibrated and proportionate intervention designed to encourage moderation in non essential imports at a time when external vulnerabilities remain elevated.
Economic Safeguard
He further said that the measure is also aligned with the broader national economic discipline emphasised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the context of the evolving global situation. Citizens have been urged to reduce avoidable foreign expenditure, promote domestic alternatives, conserve fuel, and support national economic resilience through responsible consumption choices. In this broader context, moderation in discretionary precious metal imports may be viewed as part of a wider collective effort to strengthen economic stability during a period of uncertainty.
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