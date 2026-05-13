ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Why India Hiked Gold Import Duty Amid West Asia Crisis?

New Delhi: Amid rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and growing concerns over external sector stability, Government of India has sharply increased customs duties on imports of precious metals, including gold, silver, and platinum. This is considered a move aimed at conserving foreign exchange reserves and curbing non essential imports.

The decision comes as volatile crude oil prices and global supply-chain uncertainties threaten to widen India’s import bill and current account deficit, prompting policymakers to prioritise essential imports such as energy, fertilisers, defence equipment and industrial raw materials over discretionary consumption driven imports like precious metals.

According to top government sources this increase in customs duty was implemented as a policy measure aimed at safeguarding macroeconomic stability, conserving foreign exchange, and moderating non-essential imports during a period of heightened global uncertainty arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Import duty on gold and silver has been increased from 6 percent to 15 percent and the import duty on platinum has been increased from 6.4 percent to 15.4 percent. Consequential changes have also been made to other items such as gold/silver dore, coins, findings, etc.

CAD Protection

The current geopolitical situation has created significant volatility in global crude oil markets and international shipping routes. As a large importer of crude oil, India remains vulnerable to elevated energy prices and supply-side disruptions, which can increase the import bill, exert pressure on inflation, and the Current Account Deficit (CAD).

Sources further stressed that in such circumstances, prudent management of the country’s external sector becomes essential. Historically, customs duty adjustments have been used as one of several policy instruments to support macro-economic stability and effectively manage CAD-related pressures during periods of global volatility.

Global Volatility Impact