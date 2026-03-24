ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Why Himachal Pradesh Is Staring At A Financial Mess

Shimla: Despite doing well on several socio-economic parameters, Himachal Pradesh is facing a financial crisis. In his budget speech on March 21, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu admitted that the state's treasury is in a bad shape. He pointed out that when the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had come to power in 2017, the state’s debt was Rs 47,904 crore. At present, it reportedly stands at Rs 1,03,994 crore.

The CM said if the previous government under Jairam Thakur had repaid even 50 per cent of the debt by wisely utilising the Centre's revenue deficit grant (RDG) of Rs 47,000 crore, and the goods and service tax (GST) compensation of Rs 13,000 crore, this situation would not have arisen. Instead, he said his government now faces a debt trap, because of which it will have to spend more on loan repayments and interest payments than the amount it borrows annually.

Hence, the government has announced a deferment of 50 per cent of the salary of the Chief Minister, while the salaries of ministers and officers have also been slashed by up to 30 per cent for six months. The state budget was revealed to have been curtailed for the first time, when Sukhu presented his government’s fourth budget of Rs 54,928 crore — around Rs 3,586 crore less than last year. Sukhu cited the abolition of the state’s revenue deficit grant as reason for the curtailment. Earlier this year, the 16th Finance Commission abolished the RDG for Himachal and some other states.

The pressure on the treasury is such that of every Rs 100 that is spent, Rs 27 goes to salaries, Rs 21 to pensions, Rs 13 on interest payment on loans taken, Rs 9 on loan repayment and Rs 10 on grants to autonomous institutions, which leaves just Rs 20 for development.

The MLA Area Development Fund has also been halved in the budget, by cutting it to Rs 1.10 crore, from Rs 2.20 crore. For the first time, the honorarium of Panchayat representatives and those of urban local bodies has not been increased.

Impact Of Revenue Deficit Grant Abolition

Talking about the impact of the RDG abolition, Sukhu said most of the country's hill states were formed to fulfill the aspirations of their people, not as independent economic entities. As a result, they are financially dependent on the Centre's allocation of taxes. Thus, Himachal cannot survive without Central assistance.

The Finance Commission, constituted for five years, recommends the RDG for states, and suggests how taxes should be distributed between the Centre and the states. The uproar in Himachal followed after the Centre accepted its recommendation for RDG abolition, as the state is badly affected by the move.

Himachal Pradesh began receiving RDG after achieving full statehood. During the Sixth Finance Commission (1974-1979), it received Rs 161 crore, which grew to Rs 40,624 crore during the 14th Finance Commission (2015-2020). During Covid, an additional interim grant of Rs 11,431 crore was received from the Centre.

During the 15th Finance Commission, this grant was raised to Rs 37,199 crore. The taper formula applies to grants and over 10 years, an average annual grant of Rs 8,000 crore was received that considerably helped pay employees' salaries and pensions. Now, this financial support has been taken away.

Treasury On Ventilator

Figures suggest that Himachal’s treasury is on a ventilator. While the state’s annual loan limit for the year is Rs 10,000 crore, the government needs Rs 13,000 crore just to repay the principal amount, and the interest on the loan. Its annual revenue is a meagre Rs 18,000 crore. The state receives Rs 13,950 crore annually as its share of central taxes.