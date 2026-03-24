Explained: Why Himachal Pradesh Is Staring At A Financial Mess
Successive governments kept borrowing. When the Centre abolished revenue deficit grant, it hit the state with sparse resources hard, says Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 5:22 PM IST
Shimla: Despite doing well on several socio-economic parameters, Himachal Pradesh is facing a financial crisis. In his budget speech on March 21, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu admitted that the state's treasury is in a bad shape. He pointed out that when the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had come to power in 2017, the state’s debt was Rs 47,904 crore. At present, it reportedly stands at Rs 1,03,994 crore.
The CM said if the previous government under Jairam Thakur had repaid even 50 per cent of the debt by wisely utilising the Centre's revenue deficit grant (RDG) of Rs 47,000 crore, and the goods and service tax (GST) compensation of Rs 13,000 crore, this situation would not have arisen. Instead, he said his government now faces a debt trap, because of which it will have to spend more on loan repayments and interest payments than the amount it borrows annually.
Hence, the government has announced a deferment of 50 per cent of the salary of the Chief Minister, while the salaries of ministers and officers have also been slashed by up to 30 per cent for six months. The state budget was revealed to have been curtailed for the first time, when Sukhu presented his government’s fourth budget of Rs 54,928 crore — around Rs 3,586 crore less than last year. Sukhu cited the abolition of the state’s revenue deficit grant as reason for the curtailment. Earlier this year, the 16th Finance Commission abolished the RDG for Himachal and some other states.
The pressure on the treasury is such that of every Rs 100 that is spent, Rs 27 goes to salaries, Rs 21 to pensions, Rs 13 on interest payment on loans taken, Rs 9 on loan repayment and Rs 10 on grants to autonomous institutions, which leaves just Rs 20 for development.
The MLA Area Development Fund has also been halved in the budget, by cutting it to Rs 1.10 crore, from Rs 2.20 crore. For the first time, the honorarium of Panchayat representatives and those of urban local bodies has not been increased.
Impact Of Revenue Deficit Grant Abolition
Talking about the impact of the RDG abolition, Sukhu said most of the country's hill states were formed to fulfill the aspirations of their people, not as independent economic entities. As a result, they are financially dependent on the Centre's allocation of taxes. Thus, Himachal cannot survive without Central assistance.
The Finance Commission, constituted for five years, recommends the RDG for states, and suggests how taxes should be distributed between the Centre and the states. The uproar in Himachal followed after the Centre accepted its recommendation for RDG abolition, as the state is badly affected by the move.
Himachal Pradesh began receiving RDG after achieving full statehood. During the Sixth Finance Commission (1974-1979), it received Rs 161 crore, which grew to Rs 40,624 crore during the 14th Finance Commission (2015-2020). During Covid, an additional interim grant of Rs 11,431 crore was received from the Centre.
During the 15th Finance Commission, this grant was raised to Rs 37,199 crore. The taper formula applies to grants and over 10 years, an average annual grant of Rs 8,000 crore was received that considerably helped pay employees' salaries and pensions. Now, this financial support has been taken away.
Treasury On Ventilator
Figures suggest that Himachal’s treasury is on a ventilator. While the state’s annual loan limit for the year is Rs 10,000 crore, the government needs Rs 13,000 crore just to repay the principal amount, and the interest on the loan. Its annual revenue is a meagre Rs 18,000 crore. The state receives Rs 13,950 crore annually as its share of central taxes.
The state government's annual expenditure on salaries, pensions, and other expenses is Rs 48,000 crore. That means, its annual income will be Rs 42,000 crore (adding Rs 18,000 cr revenue, Rs 13,950 cr Central share of GST and Rs 10,000 cr loan limit), while expenditure will be Rs 48,000 crore. Until now, the imbalance arising from the gap between expenditure and income was met through the RDG.
In a recent presentation, the Finance Department said the government still owes Rs 8,500 crore in arrears from the last Pay Commission. Furthermore, Rs 5,000 crore in dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) arrears are pending.
Painful, Temporary Measures
If the present situation continues, the state government will have difficulty in paying DA and other arrears, let alone the old pension scheme (OPS) as promised, ahead of the Assembly elections. It is being said that the government will have to freeze DA.
In these circumstances, the CM has cut his own salary by 50 per cent, that of his Deputy CM and ministers by 30 per cent, while also deferring a portion of the salaries of the Chief Secretary and other officers. Only Class III and Class IV employees have been exempted, and pensioners will continue to receive their dues.
According to the state’s former Finance Secretary K R Bharati, "The state should focus on tourism that currently contributes 7.7 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP). New tourist destinations need to be developed. Irrigation schemes need to be expanded to increase in the contribution of agriculture and horticulture to the GDP."
Himachal's financial situation began to deteriorate after 1992, when the government under Virbhadra Singh incurred a debt of Rs 1,870 crore. Thereafter, successive BJP and Congress governments kept borrowing, to leave the state facing a debt of over Rs 1 lakh crore currently.
What Observers Suggest
Observers say successive governments have failed to implement pragmatic and practical suggestions. A Resource Mobilisation Committee was formed during the previous Virbhadra Singh government, but its recommendations were not implemented. Moreover, after coming to power, the present government raised salaries and perks for the political class to put additional pressure on the exchequer.
Former CM Shanta Kumar believes government vehicles should be utilised judiciously. Former Education Minister Radharaman Shastri, who served in Shanta Kumar's government, said, “The number of vehicles for government personnel should be reduced, along with the convoys for the CM and other ministers.” He said government vehicles should be monitored to determine their petrol consumption, and that other wasteful expenditure should be curbed.
Former minister Mahendra Nath Sofat said, “There is no focus on adopting austerity and creating new resources in this budget.”
Dhananjay Sharma, the state's preeminent chronicler of developments, pointed out that instead of playing a blame game, a committee should be formed to investigate the exploitation of resources. “Himachal's wealth, in the form of forests and water, should be utilised. Deferring salaries is a temporary measure, not a long-term solution. Real-time investment in industry is needed," he said.