ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Why Bringing Sheikh Hasina Back To Bangladesh May Be Legally Difficult?

New Delhi: Comments by Bangladesh Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed seeking the return of former premier Sheikh Hasina from India have once again drawn attention to the legal complexities embedded in the India-Bangladesh extradition treaty.

“We still expect the Indian government to return her through legal procedures under the extradition treaty between the two countries. We want her to face trial,” Ahmed said at a dialogue organised by the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) even as outgoing Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma paid a farewell call to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman over the weekend in Dhaka.

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma pays a farewell courtesy call on BNP Chairman and Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman at the Prime Minister’s Office in the Cabinet Division of the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka on Sunday, May 24, 2026. (IANS/X/@bdbnp78)

Replying to a question regarding media reports that Sheikh Hasina may return to the country and discussions over a possible travel pass, Ahmed said Bangladesh had repeatedly sent letters to the Indian government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs seeking her extradition.

Meanwhile, following the meeting between Verma and Rahman, the Indian High Commission posted on its X handle that the outgoing envoy “reaffirmed India’s willingness to deepen multifaceted engagement with Bangladesh for the mutual benefit and shared prosperity of the peoples of both countries”.

“They also briefly discussed various potential areas of cooperation driven by the development priorities of the two countries,” it stated.

People shout slogans as they take part in a protest against Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government demanding justice for the victims killed in the recent countrywide deadly clashes, in Dhaka on Monday, August 05, 2024. (IANS)

However, the fact of the matter is that, though Dhaka may formally seek Hasina’s extradition to face trial, New Delhi is under no automatic obligation to hand her over, particularly because the treaty contains a political offence exception that could shield Hasina from extradition.

In fact, during a regular media briefing here last month, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India was reviewing Bangladesh's formal request for the extradition through established legal and judicial channels.

“The request is being examined as part of ongoing judicial and internal legal processes. We will continue to engage constructively on the issue with all the stakeholders. We follow all developments very closely,” Jaiswal had said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls on President Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Saturday, June 22, 2024 (IANS)

The most significant obstacle in Hasina’s extradition lies in Article 6 of the 2013 India-Bangladesh extradition treaty which allows the requested state to refuse extradition if the offence for which extradition is sought is “of a political character”.

This clause is central to the Hasina issue because the cases filed against her in Bangladesh are deeply intertwined with the country’s volatile political transition following her ouster in August 2024. India could argue that the charges against her are politically motivated or arise out of political conflict between rival factions in Bangladesh.

International extradition law traditionally recognises the “political offence exception” to prevent governments from using criminal proceedings to target political opponents. Since Sheikh Hasina was the head of government for over 15 years and remains one of Bangladesh’s leading political figures, India would likely examine whether the accusations stem from genuine criminal liability or political retaliation by the current dispensation in Dhaka. If New Delhi concludes that the proceedings are politically driven, it can legally refuse extradition under the treaty itself.

Extradition treaties do not function as automatic surrender mechanisms. Even if Bangladesh formally requests extradition, India retains sovereign discretion over whether the treaty conditions are satisfied.

Under Indian law, extradition requests are examined through diplomatic, legal and judicial channels. The Indian government would assess whether the alleged offences qualify under the treaty, whether adequate evidence exists, whether the accused would receive a fair trial, whether the request is politically motivated, and whether extradition would violate humanitarian considerations.