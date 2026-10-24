Explained: What JD(U)'s Expulsion Of Muscleman Anant Singh Means
The expulsion of the Mokama MLA and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, may have wide ranging repercussions in the party.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 24, 2026 at 7:25 PM IST|
Updated : October 24, 2026 at 7:50 PM IST
Patna: Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the Bihar unit president of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), on Saturday evening, announced the expulsion of the party's Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for six years with immediate effect, and recommended the termination of his membership of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.
“The primary membership of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh is immediately terminated and he is expelled from the JD(U) for the next six years, for continuously disobeying the directions of the party and using indecent and insulting language against the top leadership over the past few days, as well as working against the party candidate in the just concluded Bihar Legislative Council polls, and campaigning in favour of a candidate of another party,” the official order issued by Kushwaha said.
“Our party is also requesting the Assembly Speaker to terminate his (Anant’s) membership of the House with immediate effect, under provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India,” Umesh added.
The JD(U) also terminated the primary membership of Neelam Devi and expelled her from the party with immediate effect for indulging in anti-party activities.
The JD(U) move comes just a day after the voting for eight MLC seats. The poll was marked by a high-octane feud between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar, the party’s candidate for Patna Graduates’ constituency.
A Decade-Long Feud
Anant and Neeraj have a decade-long feud that intensified when the latter got the ticket to contest the MLC election. Anant promptly went ahead and campaigned against Neeraj in favour of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Kumar Singh.
The efforts to cobble a truce by several senior leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, failed miserably, and the two warring politicians kept going for each other’s jugular by heaping allegations and uncharitable remarks.
People were expecting the issue to subside once the voting was over, but it aggravated with the Mokama MLA taking potshots at the senior JD(U) leader. He also took a swipe at other senior leaders, including state Health Minister Nishant Kumar, the son of party founder and former chief minister Nitish Kumar.
In fact, Anant queered the pitch further on Friday by challenging the JD(U) to act against him, and asserted before media persons that he wanted it. “Na jeene ki khushi, na marne ka gam (Neither happiness on being alive, nor sorrow of death)", he said, quoting a 1951 song to highlight his indifference and disenchantment with the party.
Asked about Lalan, he said: “There are hundreds of people of this name in Bihar. I do not know the Lalan who lives in Delhi.”
Loyal To Nitish Kumar
The MLA, who has lorded over the Mokama badlands continuously since 2005, pointed out that the JD(U) did not take any action against Neeraj, even though the latter had worked against him during the 2025 Assembly elections. “I had complained to the party about him at that time,” he said.
The expulsion of Anant and his wife may have resolved the immediate problem facing the JD(U), but could have wide-ranging implications on the party and its future, at a time when party president Nitish is struggling with age-related health issues, and is practically cut-off from active, day-to-day politics.
Anant hails from the close-knit Bhumihar caste, which wields ample social influence and financial muscle, despite being just around 3 per cent of the state’s over 13 crore population. A large section of the caste looks up to him as their leader, and is always willing to rally behind him.
As a result, this harsh disciplinary action could antagonise the muscleman who has been loyal to Nitish and stood with him through thick and thin over the past several decades, and still professes his loyalty to him. In fact, Anant has made it clear several times over the past two months that he was opposed to Neeraj, and not the party.
With Nitish on the sidelines and a distinct lack of strong leadership in the party, Anant's exit could open the floodgates and induce other JD(U) loyalists to explore opportunities elsewhere. The situation could snowball into a split that could be further encouraged by other ruling and opposition parties looking to strengthen themselves in Bihar's politics.
Shadow Boxing Inside JD(U)
Several JD(U) leaders have confided that the Anant versus Neeraj issue may have been staged or fanned by a few top leaders within the party, in an attempt to establish their control over it, especially in the light of Nitish’s geriatric infirmity and lack of clarity on who is holding the reins in his absence.
“Nitish ji, though not fully active these days, is our supreme leader. There is also a visible second line of leadership in our party. But we do not know who actually leading the party these days. Whether it is Nishant, or national executive president and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Jha, or Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav, or Minister Shrawon Kumar, or Bihar unit president Umesh Kushwaha, or others. There is confusion in this regard and several among us are trying to establish their control over the party,” a senior JD(U) leader told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity.
“The dispute between Anant and Neeraj was not like the US vs Iran or Russia vs Ukraine. It could have been easily resolved had our senior leaders cracked the whip. Both are from the same party and would have fallen in line. Prima facie, no serious efforts were made to stop the quarrel and our leaders led the flames rage on for their own selfish interests,” he added.
The political grapevine in the state is also buzzing, with a forthcoming reshuffle of the Union Cabinet and a competition among JD(U) leaders to secure a place for themselves in it. It has led them to use the Anant vs Neeraj row as a prop to bolster their chances.
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