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Explained: What JD(U)'s Expulsion Of Muscleman Anant Singh Means

JD(U) MLA Anant Singh with JSP candidate Anuj Singh during a roadshow in Patna on October 1 ( IANS )

By Dev Raj 5 Min Read

Patna: Umesh Singh Kushwaha, the Bihar unit president of the Janata Dal (United) or JD(U), on Saturday evening, announced the expulsion of the party's Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for six years with immediate effect, and recommended the termination of his membership of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

“The primary membership of Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh is immediately terminated and he is expelled from the JD(U) for the next six years, for continuously disobeying the directions of the party and using indecent and insulting language against the top leadership over the past few days, as well as working against the party candidate in the just concluded Bihar Legislative Council polls, and campaigning in favour of a candidate of another party,” the official order issued by Kushwaha said.

“Our party is also requesting the Assembly Speaker to terminate his (Anant’s) membership of the House with immediate effect, under provisions of the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India,” Umesh added. The JD(U) also terminated the primary membership of Neelam Devi and expelled her from the party with immediate effect for indulging in anti-party activities. The JD(U) move comes just a day after the voting for eight MLC seats. The poll was marked by a high-octane feud between Anant Singh and Neeraj Kumar, the party’s candidate for Patna Graduates’ constituency. A Decade-Long Feud Anant and Neeraj have a decade-long feud that intensified when the latter got the ticket to contest the MLC election. Anant promptly went ahead and campaigned against Neeraj in favour of Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) candidate Anuj Kumar Singh. The efforts to cobble a truce by several senior leaders, including Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh aka Lalan Singh, failed miserably, and the two warring politicians kept going for each other’s jugular by heaping allegations and uncharitable remarks. People were expecting the issue to subside once the voting was over, but it aggravated with the Mokama MLA taking potshots at the senior JD(U) leader. He also took a swipe at other senior leaders, including state Health Minister Nishant Kumar, the son of party founder and former chief minister Nitish Kumar. In fact, Anant queered the pitch further on Friday by challenging the JD(U) to act against him, and asserted before media persons that he wanted it. “Na jeene ki khushi, na marne ka gam (Neither happiness on being alive, nor sorrow of death)", he said, quoting a 1951 song to highlight his indifference and disenchantment with the party. Asked about Lalan, he said: “There are hundreds of people of this name in Bihar. I do not know the Lalan who lives in Delhi.” Loyal To Nitish Kumar