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Explained: What Is 'VIJAY' Roadmap That New Army Chief Plans To Use To Develop A Future-Ready Force

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth during a ceremony marking his assumption of charge as the new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), at the South Block, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

India's new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, has outlined his vision for transforming the Indian Army into a force that is not only battle-ready but also equipped to tackle the changing nature of modern warfare.

A day after taking charge as the 31st Army Chief on Tuesday, General Seth unveiled a five-point roadmap called 'VIJAY', which he described as the guiding framework for the Army's future. The acronym represents his key priorities: strengthening border security, embracing indigenous technology, and placing soldiers at the centre of reforms.

Here's a closer look at what the roadmap means:

Why Has General Seth Introduced The 'VIJAY' Roadmap?

General Seth assumed office at a time when military planners across the world are grappling with rapidly evolving threats. Artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare, space-based capabilities and long-range precision weapons are changing the way wars are fought.

Against this backdrop, the Army Chief said the Indian Army must accelerate its modernisation drive. He said, "To tackle the challenges of this evolving security environment, we must advance the modernisation of the Army with renewed vigour and firm resolve."

He added that the objective is to build "a technology-enabled, future-ready Army that is empowered in every respect and capable of operating across multiple domains."

The roadmap also aligns with the Defence Ministry's 'Decade of Transformation' (2023-2032), an ongoing initiative to restructure and modernise the armed forces.

What Does 'VIJAY' Stand For?

General Seth said every letter in VIJAY reflects one of his priorities.

V: Vigilance and Readiness

The first priority is maintaining constant vigilance along India's borders and ensuring the Army remains prepared for any security challenge. The new COAS said, "We will maintain constant vigilance regarding our borders and emerging threats, and uphold a high level of operational readiness to effectively counter any challenge to national security." The focus is on improving preparedness while responding quickly to evolving threats.

I: Innovation and Transformation

The Army Chief wants innovation to become part of everyday military planning instead of remaining limited to technology acquisition. His emphasis is on updating military doctrines, integrating emerging technologies and adapting operational strategies to future battlefields. General Seth noted, "Innovation will be an integral part of our mindset, operational methods, and capability development."

J: Jointness and Integration

Modern military operations increasingly require seamless coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force. General Seth said that strengthening integration among the three services would improve operational effectiveness and support India's broader national security objectives. "We will maintain synergy, complete coordination and alignment with the Air Force and the Navy," he said. He also highlighted the importance of military-civil fusion and adopting a "whole-of-nation" approach towards security.

A: Aatmanirbharta