Explained: What Is 'VIJAY' Roadmap That New Army Chief Plans To Use To Develop A Future-Ready Force
New Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth has unveiled 'VIJAY', a five-point roadmap focused on vigilance, innovation, jointness, self-reliance and soldiers first.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 12:51 PM IST
India's new Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Dhiraj Seth, has outlined his vision for transforming the Indian Army into a force that is not only battle-ready but also equipped to tackle the changing nature of modern warfare.
A day after taking charge as the 31st Army Chief on Tuesday, General Seth unveiled a five-point roadmap called 'VIJAY', which he described as the guiding framework for the Army's future. The acronym represents his key priorities: strengthening border security, embracing indigenous technology, and placing soldiers at the centre of reforms.
Here's a closer look at what the roadmap means:
Why Has General Seth Introduced The 'VIJAY' Roadmap?
General Seth assumed office at a time when military planners across the world are grappling with rapidly evolving threats. Artificial intelligence, drones, cyber warfare, space-based capabilities and long-range precision weapons are changing the way wars are fought.
Against this backdrop, the Army Chief said the Indian Army must accelerate its modernisation drive. He said, "To tackle the challenges of this evolving security environment, we must advance the modernisation of the Army with renewed vigour and firm resolve."
He added that the objective is to build "a technology-enabled, future-ready Army that is empowered in every respect and capable of operating across multiple domains."
The roadmap also aligns with the Defence Ministry's 'Decade of Transformation' (2023-2032), an ongoing initiative to restructure and modernise the armed forces.
What Does 'VIJAY' Stand For?
General Seth said every letter in VIJAY reflects one of his priorities.
V: Vigilance and Readiness
The first priority is maintaining constant vigilance along India's borders and ensuring the Army remains prepared for any security challenge. The new COAS said, "We will maintain constant vigilance regarding our borders and emerging threats, and uphold a high level of operational readiness to effectively counter any challenge to national security." The focus is on improving preparedness while responding quickly to evolving threats.
I: Innovation and Transformation
The Army Chief wants innovation to become part of everyday military planning instead of remaining limited to technology acquisition. His emphasis is on updating military doctrines, integrating emerging technologies and adapting operational strategies to future battlefields. General Seth noted, "Innovation will be an integral part of our mindset, operational methods, and capability development."
J: Jointness and Integration
Modern military operations increasingly require seamless coordination between the Army, Navy and Air Force. General Seth said that strengthening integration among the three services would improve operational effectiveness and support India's broader national security objectives. "We will maintain synergy, complete coordination and alignment with the Air Force and the Navy," he said. He also highlighted the importance of military-civil fusion and adopting a "whole-of-nation" approach towards security.
A: Aatmanirbharta
Reducing dependence on imported defence equipment remains one of the government's key priorities. Under the Aatmanirbharta pillar, General Seth said the Army would increasingly rely on indigenous defence technologies developed in India. He said, "Leveraging indigenous capabilities and technologies developed within the country, we will build a self-reliant Army." He added that the long-term goal is to win future wars using home-grown solutions.
Y: Yoddha First
The final pillar focuses on the soldier. General Seth explained that 'Yoddha First' goes beyond serving personnel and includes everyone associated with the Army, from newly inducted Agniveers to veterans. He added, "In my definition, everyone from the newest Agniveer to the most senior veteran is a warrior." General Seth said improving training standards, raising technological skills and ensuring soldiers remain at the heart of decision-making would be among his priorities.
Why Is The Roadmap Significant?
General Seth takes charge at a time when India continues to face complex security challenges along its borders, even as it prepares for new forms of warfare driven by emerging technologies.
His roadmap indicates that the Army's future strategy will rest on five broad pillars:
- Stronger border preparedness.
- Technology-led modernisation.
- Greater coordination among the three armed services.
- Increased reliance on indigenous defence manufacturing.
- Greater focus on soldiers' capability and welfare.
The framework also complements the government's long-term vision of building a technologically advanced military capable of supporting the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.
What Did The Army Chief Say After Taking Charge?
Calling it a moment of "pride and humility", General Seth reaffirmed his commitment to the Army's core values. He said, "I accept this responsibility with an unwavering commitment to the ideals of Duty, Honour, and Nation First."
He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for placing their trust in him and paid tribute to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation.
General Seth also acknowledged the contribution of former Army Chiefs, including his predecessor General Upendra Dwivedi, saying their leadership had helped shape the Indian Army into "a strong, robust and reliable force."
Concluding his address, he said, "I believe that the guiding principle articulated by the Prime Minister for the armed forces, encapsulated in the acronym 'VIJAY', forms the very foundation of our success and will unfailingly lead us to victory... 'Jai' leads to 'Vijay'; Jai Hind and Jai Bharat."
Army Chief Seeks Father's Blessings After Taking Charge
A day after taking charge as the 31st Chief of the Army Staff, General Dhiraj Seth shared an emotional moment with his family by saluting his father, Lt Gen K M Seth (Retd), and touching his feet to seek his blessings after receiving a ceremonial guard of honour at South Block on Wednesday.
The touching exchange came in the presence of family members and military officials. General Seth also received a salute from his brother, Rear Admiral Ravnish Seth, marking a rare moment involving two generations of military leadership.
Later, General Seth visited the National War Memorial and laid a wreath in honour of soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice.
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