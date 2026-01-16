Explained: How UGC's 2026 Equity Rules Aim To End Caste-Based Discrimination On Campuses
The decision was taken following multiple reports of caste and gender discrimination, exclusion of persons with disabilities, violence and harassment against students from marginalised communities.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 6:44 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified the draft of New Regulations for Promoting Equity in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that will take effect in 2026. The regulation, which replaces the earlier 2012 framework, is aimed at “advancing equity and inclusion to combat discrimination and exclusion on Indian campuses.” It also provides legal binding on all UGC-recognised institutions and converts the idea of equity from a moral aspiration into an enforceable obligation for the central, state, deemed and private universities, autonomous colleges and all institutions receiving UGC recognition or grants.
The new framework is also anticipated to have a major impact on how higher education institutions operate by shifting the burden of responsibility for ensuring equity and inclusion squarely onto the institution's leadership, which must eliminate discrimination, address violations promptly, and create inclusive learning environments.
Why the UGC stepped in
The UGC’s decision was influenced by multiple reports of caste and gender discrimination, exclusion of persons with disabilities, violence and harassment against students from marginalised communities, the lack of constitutional protections for all groups, and guidance documents issued by the Commission.
The issue gained renewed urgency after the Supreme Court’s intervention in September 2025 while hearing petitions related to the deaths of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed the UGC to finalise strict regulations to prevent caste-based discrimination on campuses within eight weeks.
The SC was hearing a PIL filed by the mothers of the two students, both of whom belonged to marginalised communities and died by suicide following alleged harassment. The resulting regulations, now notified as the 2026 framework, reflect many of the safeguards discussed during the hearings.
What the regulations seek to achieve
The first and foremost is to prohibit all forms of discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, and disability and to provide additional protection to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backwards Class, Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Disabilities. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the regulations make “complete equity and inclusion” the basis of institutional decision-making.
Equity is defined not as a welfare measure but as a rights-based framework ensuring a level playing field for all stakeholders: students, faculty, non-teaching staff and members of management bodies. Discrimination is broadly defined to include both explicit and implicit acts that undermine equal treatment in education.
Mandatory ‘Equal Opportunity Centres’
The most significant structural reform is the compulsory establishment of an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) in every higher education institution. These centres are designed to be the institutional nerve centre for equity-related issues, tasked with monitoring policy implementation, promoting diversity and addressing grievances.
Each EOC will be coordinated by a professor or senior faculty member with a demonstrated interest in the welfare of disadvantaged groups.
An Equality Committee constituted by the head of the institution will oversee its functioning. The committee’s composition is mandated to include representation from SC, ST, OBC, persons with disabilities and women, alongside faculty members, a non-teaching staff representative, civil society members and student representatives as special invitees.
Where colleges lack sufficient faculty strength, the affiliated university’s EOC will discharge these responsibilities.
Complaints and redress mechanism
The regulations lay down a detailed, time-bound grievance redressal mechanism. Complaints can be filed through an online portal, email, written submissions or via a newly mandated ‘Equality Helpline’, which must operate 24/7. Confidentiality of complainants and witnesses is guaranteed on request, and protection against victimisation is explicitly built into the framework.
Upon receiving a complaint, the Equality Committee must convene within 24 hours. The inquiry report must be submitted within 15 working days, following which the head of the institution has seven working days to initiate action. If a cognisable offence appears to have been committed, the matter must be immediately referred to the police.
An appeal mechanism is also provided. Aggrieved parties can approach the Ombudsman appointed under the UGC (Redressal of Students’ Grievances) Regulations, 2023, within 30 days. The Ombudsman must expeditiously dispose of the appeal.
Beyond committees: proactive prevention
These regulations not only address complaint procedures but also include preventive measures. All students, staff members, and faculty are required to sign a statement when they are admitted or employed. This statement is a commitment to adhere to equality principles. Institutions must prominently display information about equity rules and helpline numbers on their websites and campuses.
Regular orientation programmes, workshops and sensitisation drives are compulsory. Hostels, classrooms, mentorship groups and other academic allocations must follow transparent, fair and non-discriminatory procedures. Counselling services for professionals are required so that individuals who have suffered from discrimination may find a way to heal psychologically.
Equity Delivery System (Equity Squads) and Equality Ambassadors (Advocates for Equality) are also required. Equity Delivery Systems monitors vulnerable areas of campus for violations, reports on violations, and acts as a liaison between departments, residences, and facility/amenity locations.
Monitoring and reporting
Accountability is one of the hallmarks of the revised 2026 regulations. Institutions must maintain accurate and updated records on all complaints and the actions taken in response, publish reports every two years, and submit annual reports on the functions of the Equal Opportunity Centres to the UGC and all other relevant authorities.
To facilitate oversight and review of the Equal Opportunity Centre implementation process, the UGC has established a National Monitoring Committee consisting of members from the statutory councils, statutory commissions, and representative organisations of civil society.
Non-compliance is a violation of the law and can have serious consequences. Confirmed violations can lead to debarring institutions from UGC schemes, prohibitions on running degree programmes, denial of access to online and distance learning modes and, in extreme cases, removal from the list of recognised institutions under the UGC Act.
Why it matters
India’s higher education system is expanding rapidly, with ambitions of higher enrolment and global competitiveness. However, “expansion without inclusion may simply reproduce existing inequities.”
Through making equity an enforceable norm, the UGC’s new regulations of 2026 are an effort to shift not just policy but also the campus ethos, which makes it less costly for students to assert their rights and puts the onus on the institution for change.
Whether the policies can be translated into equality ought to be determined by the process of their adoption and implementation. But for the first time, equity on Indian campuses is no longer just encouraged; it is mandated, monitored and backed by the force of regulation.
Also Read