Explained: How UGC's 2026 Equity Rules Aim To End Caste-Based Discrimination On Campuses

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has notified the draft of New Regulations for Promoting Equity in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) that will take effect in 2026. The regulation, which replaces the earlier 2012 framework, is aimed at “advancing equity and inclusion to combat discrimination and exclusion on Indian campuses.” It also provides legal binding on all UGC-recognised institutions and converts the idea of equity from a moral aspiration into an enforceable obligation for the central, state, deemed and private universities, autonomous colleges and all institutions receiving UGC recognition or grants.

The new framework is also anticipated to have a major impact on how higher education institutions operate by shifting the burden of responsibility for ensuring equity and inclusion squarely onto the institution's leadership, which must eliminate discrimination, address violations promptly, and create inclusive learning environments.

Why the UGC stepped in

The UGC’s decision was influenced by multiple reports of caste and gender discrimination, exclusion of persons with disabilities, violence and harassment against students from marginalised communities, the lack of constitutional protections for all groups, and guidance documents issued by the Commission.

The issue gained renewed urgency after the Supreme Court’s intervention in September 2025 while hearing petitions related to the deaths of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed the UGC to finalise strict regulations to prevent caste-based discrimination on campuses within eight weeks.

Representational Image (ANI)

The SC was hearing a PIL filed by the mothers of the two students, both of whom belonged to marginalised communities and died by suicide following alleged harassment. The resulting regulations, now notified as the 2026 framework, reflect many of the safeguards discussed during the hearings.

What the regulations seek to achieve

The first and foremost is to prohibit all forms of discrimination based on religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth, and disability and to provide additional protection to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backwards Class, Economically Weaker Sections, and Persons with Disabilities. Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the regulations make “complete equity and inclusion” the basis of institutional decision-making.

Equity is defined not as a welfare measure but as a rights-based framework ensuring a level playing field for all stakeholders: students, faculty, non-teaching staff and members of management bodies. Discrimination is broadly defined to include both explicit and implicit acts that undermine equal treatment in education.

Mandatory ‘Equal Opportunity Centres’

The most significant structural reform is the compulsory establishment of an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) in every higher education institution. These centres are designed to be the institutional nerve centre for equity-related issues, tasked with monitoring policy implementation, promoting diversity and addressing grievances.

Each EOC will be coordinated by a professor or senior faculty member with a demonstrated interest in the welfare of disadvantaged groups.

An Equality Committee constituted by the head of the institution will oversee its functioning. The committee’s composition is mandated to include representation from SC, ST, OBC, persons with disabilities and women, alongside faculty members, a non-teaching staff representative, civil society members and student representatives as special invitees.