Explained | The Anatomy Of A Deepfake, How Synthetic Media Was Born And Why India Is Among the Top 5 Most Exposed Nations
Experts warn that deepfakes are evolving faster than detection tools, posing serious risks of misinformation, fraud, and gender-based abuse.
Published : November 1, 2025 at 8:09 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In the digital world we inhabit today, seeing is no longer believing. Artificial intelligence can now generate hyper-realistic videos, audios, and images, displaying people doing or saying things they never actually said or did, all with just a few clicks. This new genre, which is termed deepfake (a marriage of deep learning and fake, from 2017), exemplifies this phenomenon.
Initially, deepfakes served as a remarkable showcasing of the creative capabilities of AI; yet, in the last few years, this same technology morphed into a menacing weapon, one that can be employed for misinformation, scams, political propaganda, and non-consensual sexual content.
"When I look at what deepfakes are today, roughly 95% of them are being used maliciously, usually to harass women, defame public figures, or disseminate misinformation," said Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder of AI & Beyond, during a conversation with ETV Bharat.
The Anatomy Of A Deepfake
"Deepfakes are produced by a subset of artificial intelligence called a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN)," continued Bindra, "which refers to two neural networks - a generator, which generates fake content, and a discriminator, which assesses that content and informs the generator if it appears realistic or not. Over every loop of that process, the generator continues to produce content that is nearly indistinguishable from reality."
Bindra noted that deepfakes predate modern generative AI, but new diffusion models have “put the menace on steroids.” He added, “Initially, it was fun to flaunt AI’s prowess. But today, by scanning a person’s face and superimposing it onto another, you can make a video of them doing or saying something they never did.”
According to him, “Deep learning algorithms are now so advanced that they can perfectly mimic facial expressions, body language, and even speech cadence. This makes deepfakes increasingly hard to detect, a battle of AI versus AI that will continue forever.”
Tracing The Origins Of Synthetic Media: How Deepfakes Were First Discovered
In the 1990s, academic researchers were making advances to manipulate video with machine learning; however, the term “deepfake” and its subsequent popularity were not recognized until late in 2017.
Academic Beginnings (1997)
Christoph Bregler, Michele Covell, and Malcolm Slaney at Interval Research Corporation were the first to create a system that could automatically reanimate the human face in the video. Their program, "Video Rewrite," used video footage of someone speaking to create new video footage where the person appeared to be saying words from a new audio track. This was the first consumer-level technology that automatically synced lip movement to new audio.
The Breakthrough Of AI (2014)
The biggest advance for the technology came in 2014, when Ian Goodfellow developed the Generative Adversarial Network (GAN). GANs are systems that have two neural networks competing against each other, one is the "Generator" developing deepfakes, and the other is the “Discriminator" trying to detect the deepfakes. The producer of the deepfake, "Generator", continues to improve and refine the deepfake to appear more realistic.
The Birth Of The Term "Deepfake" (2017)
Late in 2017, a Reddit user called "deepfakes" intensified use of the words "deepfake" and "deepfakes." The user and others on their subreddit began posting AI-edited videos, many of which were based on open-source face-swapping technology designed to create non-consensual pornographic material involving celebrities. What followed helped mainstream the technology and led to a permanent association of "deepfake" as a compound combining "deep learning" and "fake." After the forum was banned, the name stuck to describe a broad category of AI-generated media.
The First "Certified" Deepfake (2023)
In 2023, the world's first "certified" deepfake video was produced in April by AI scholar Nina Schick, who drew a lot of attention related to this video by including an industry watermark clearly indicating the video was AI-manipulated. This was connected to a big project of debunking disinformation and promoting transparency by ensuring a clear label of AI media," it said.
A Battle Of AI Vs AI
Deepfakes are becoming so sophisticated that even experts find it hard to detect them. “It’s a battle of AI versus AI,” Bindra said. “Detection tools rely on algorithms to catch digital inconsistencies, but generative models keep evolving faster. This arms race will continue forever.”
A key challenge, he explained, is the lack of diverse and high-quality datasets to train detection systems. “This leads to false positives, where genuine videos are flagged as fake, making the problem even more complex.”
Cyber law expert Sakshar Duggal said, “Deepfakes have evolved from simple face swaps to hyper-realistic AI-generated media, including voice clones, photos, and text-based fakes. Created using deep learning models and tools like GANs or diffusion models, they can now be made easily with just a smartphone. He warned that awareness and caution, such as verifying content and limiting personal data shared online, remain the strongest defences against digital impersonation.”
Technology Alone Can’t Solve It
Experts agree that deepfakes can’t be solved by technology alone. “Governments must frame strict regulations for deepfake creation and distribution, and ensure compliance,” Bindra emphasized. “But the most important defence is awareness. We need to teach people, even children, how to verify digital content.”
He pointed out that countries like Finland and the Netherlands already include media literacy education in schools. “We must follow suit. Citizens must learn to question authenticity and verify before sharing.”
Calling deepfakes the “digital equivalent of an acid attack,” Bindra said the problem goes beyond tech. “It’s meant to humiliate, defame, and destroy reputations. It will take a combined effort between the governments, researchers, companies and society in order to effectively tackle it.
Notable Deepfake Cases That Shook India
Incidents involving deepfakes have accelerated at breakneck speed in India in the past couple of years, with instances spanning journalists, actors, politicians and even stock market investors.
1. Rana Ayyub Incident: In 2018, a deepfake pornographic video of journalist Rana Ayyub was made public – and went viral. The fake video had been digitally altered in order to discredit Ayyub after she had condemned the Kathua rape case. It was the beginning of a long-form initial trauma, and was one of the first cases of gender-based deepfake abuse in India.
2. The Ankur Warikoo Case: In 2024, a series of deepfake videos of entrepreneur Ankur Warikoo were published on social media. Utilizing AI technology, various deepfake videos featured Ankur's voice and appearances to manipulate the stock market using fictitious/ scams to trick stock investors watching the deepfake videos into investing in fakes scams.
3. NSE Officials Scam: In 2025, numerous impersonations of different representatives of the National Stock Exchange of India were published on social media as deepfake videos soliciting the public's assistance in a dishonest investment scheme. The deepfake videos were so convincing that invested individuals lost money.
4. The Gaurav Bhatia Case: In 2024, various deepfake videos of advocate and BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia were released on social media that represented an attack against him as part of a political misinformation campaign. The videos spread rapidly on social media platforms before they could be identified, reviewed, and removed.
5. Celebrity Deepfakes: Various Bollywood actors, including Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, amongst others, were victims of deepfakes of their faces, which were artificially superimposed into other content that was explicit in nature. Outrage ensued with calls for advanced cyber laws.
6. The Nirmaan Malhotra Case: Social media influencer Nirmaan Malhotra had a deepfake video used to suggest fake investment advice.
“Anyone Can Create A Deepfake Now”
National Security Expert Amit Dubey told ETV Bharat, “Deepfake creation has gone from a high-skill activity to something anyone can do with basic tools.”
“Earlier, it needed powerful computers and coding knowledge,” he said. “Now, mobile apps and open-source tools can generate convincing deepfakes in minutes. The danger lies in how fast misinformation can spread before it’s verified.”
Dubey warned that deepfakes are increasingly being used for political manipulation, identity theft, and voice-based scams. “With AI voice cloning, people are being tricked into transferring money after hearing fake calls from ‘relatives’ or ‘bosses.’”
The Global Context: India Among Top 5 Most Exposed Nations
Cyber law expert Sakshar Duggal said, “India is among the top five countries witnessing a surge in deepfake cases, particularly in misinformation and gender-based abuse. While detection technology is improving, regulatory frameworks and public awareness still lag behind the growing threat.”
Echoing similar concerns, National Security Expert Amit Dubey noted, “India faces higher exposure than many nations because of its massive online population and limited awareness. Deepfakes are now being weaponised for misinformation, political manipulation, and financial scams.”
Globally, too, the threat has escalated. Jaspreet Bindra said, “Deepfakes are now used for non-consensual pornography, fraud, and misinformation across Asia, Europe, and North America. Businesses worldwide lost nearly $500,000 per deepfake-related incident in 2024, with detected cases rising tenfold from 2022 to 2023.”
Bindra added that the Asia-Pacific region alone saw a 1,530% spike in detected deepfakes, warning that the technology’s rapid evolution has made it a global menace demanding urgent regulation and public awareness.
Legal Grey Areas And Policy Challenges
At present, India's reaction to deepfakes is dependent on numerous current provisions constituting laws, such as the Information Technology Act, 2000, and areas of the Indian Penal Code concerning defamation and indecency.
However, as Duggal noted, “There is no dedicated law for synthetic media manipulation. Even when FIRs are filed, tracing perpetrators is difficult because most operate anonymously or from abroad.”
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has recently warned AI and social media companies to take responsibility for curbing deepfakes. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has indicated that new regulations and penalties are being planned.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also publicly raised concerns. He revealed that he had discussed the issue with OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, calling deepfakes a “major threat to trust and democracy.”
Celebrities And Policymakers Join The Fight
Actor Chiranjeevi recently called for immediate action. “The menace of deepfakes poses a threat to every citizen. While we should welcome technological advancement, it also brings risks. I am confident the police will tackle this seriously,” he said.
He also urged the government to cooperate with law enforcement to bring in legislation dedicated to deepfakes. Several entertainment bodies have begun lobbying for stronger digital rights protections for artists.
How To Protect Yourself From Deepfakes
Experts advise an uncomplicated but useful approach of the following steps to provide yourself with protection:
- Limit the sharing of personal content: Resist sharing personal photos, voice notes, or videos that are not necessary.
- Fact-check before sharing: Use applications like Google Reverse Image Search, InVID, Hive Moderation, or Microsoft’s Video Authenticator.
- Report the content: Social media platforms have begun to allow users to report AI, deepfake, or fabricated media.
- Be vigilant: Be cautious whenever someone shares sensational clips, in particular against people of high public status.
- Advocate for education: Schools and universities should advocate for digital literacy and teach children and students how they can ascertain the validity of a piece of media.
As Dubey expressed, "Detection tech still lags behind creation speed. Until we catch up, human vigilance is our best defence.”
Bindra believes the global community must work together to set standards for authenticity and accountability. “We need digital watermarking systems for genuine content, and a global digital ethics charter. This can help balance innovation with safety.” Tech giants like Meta, Google, and OpenAI have announced watermarking and labelling systems for AI-generated content, but experts warn that widespread adoption is still inconsistent.
A Blurred Reality
As the lines between truth and fabrication blur, experts say deepfakes represent a new kind of digital warfare, one that targets trust itself. “Deepfakes are not just a technological issue; they are a societal one,” said Bindra. “We must prepare psychologically to question what we see and verify what we believe.”
In a world where a single fake video can ruin reputations, influence elections, or incite violence, digital literacy may be our strongest shield. The battle against deepfakes, it seems, is not just about smarter machines, but about smarter humans.