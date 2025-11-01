ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | The Anatomy Of A Deepfake, How Synthetic Media Was Born And Why India Is Among the Top 5 Most Exposed Nations

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In the digital world we inhabit today, seeing is no longer believing. Artificial intelligence can now generate hyper-realistic videos, audios, and images, displaying people doing or saying things they never actually said or did, all with just a few clicks. This new genre, which is termed deepfake (a marriage of deep learning and fake, from 2017), exemplifies this phenomenon.

Initially, deepfakes served as a remarkable showcasing of the creative capabilities of AI; yet, in the last few years, this same technology morphed into a menacing weapon, one that can be employed for misinformation, scams, political propaganda, and non-consensual sexual content.

"When I look at what deepfakes are today, roughly 95% of them are being used maliciously, usually to harass women, defame public figures, or disseminate misinformation," said Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder of AI & Beyond, during a conversation with ETV Bharat.

The Anatomy Of A Deepfake

"Deepfakes are produced by a subset of artificial intelligence called a Generative Adversarial Network (GAN)," continued Bindra, "which refers to two neural networks - a generator, which generates fake content, and a discriminator, which assesses that content and informs the generator if it appears realistic or not. Over every loop of that process, the generator continues to produce content that is nearly indistinguishable from reality."

Bindra noted that deepfakes predate modern generative AI, but new diffusion models have “put the menace on steroids.” He added, “Initially, it was fun to flaunt AI’s prowess. But today, by scanning a person’s face and superimposing it onto another, you can make a video of them doing or saying something they never did.”

According to him, “Deep learning algorithms are now so advanced that they can perfectly mimic facial expressions, body language, and even speech cadence. This makes deepfakes increasingly hard to detect, a battle of AI versus AI that will continue forever.”

Tracing The Origins Of Synthetic Media: How Deepfakes Were First Discovered

In the 1990s, academic researchers were making advances to manipulate video with machine learning; however, the term “deepfake” and its subsequent popularity were not recognized until late in 2017.

Academic Beginnings (1997)

Christoph Bregler, Michele Covell, and Malcolm Slaney at Interval Research Corporation were the first to create a system that could automatically reanimate the human face in the video. Their program, "Video Rewrite," used video footage of someone speaking to create new video footage where the person appeared to be saying words from a new audio track. This was the first consumer-level technology that automatically synced lip movement to new audio.

The Breakthrough Of AI (2014)

The biggest advance for the technology came in 2014, when Ian Goodfellow developed the Generative Adversarial Network (GAN). GANs are systems that have two neural networks competing against each other, one is the "Generator" developing deepfakes, and the other is the “Discriminator" trying to detect the deepfakes. The producer of the deepfake, "Generator", continues to improve and refine the deepfake to appear more realistic.

The Birth Of The Term "Deepfake" (2017)

Late in 2017, a Reddit user called "deepfakes" intensified use of the words "deepfake" and "deepfakes." The user and others on their subreddit began posting AI-edited videos, many of which were based on open-source face-swapping technology designed to create non-consensual pornographic material involving celebrities. What followed helped mainstream the technology and led to a permanent association of "deepfake" as a compound combining "deep learning" and "fake." After the forum was banned, the name stuck to describe a broad category of AI-generated media.

The First "Certified" Deepfake (2023)

In 2023, the world's first "certified" deepfake video was produced in April by AI scholar Nina Schick, who drew a lot of attention related to this video by including an industry watermark clearly indicating the video was AI-manipulated. This was connected to a big project of debunking disinformation and promoting transparency by ensuring a clear label of AI media," it said.

A Battle Of AI Vs AI

Deepfakes are becoming so sophisticated that even experts find it hard to detect them. “It’s a battle of AI versus AI,” Bindra said. “Detection tools rely on algorithms to catch digital inconsistencies, but generative models keep evolving faster. This arms race will continue forever.”

A key challenge, he explained, is the lack of diverse and high-quality datasets to train detection systems. “This leads to false positives, where genuine videos are flagged as fake, making the problem even more complex.”

Cyber law expert Sakshar Duggal said, “Deepfakes have evolved from simple face swaps to hyper-realistic AI-generated media, including voice clones, photos, and text-based fakes. Created using deep learning models and tools like GANs or diffusion models, they can now be made easily with just a smartphone. He warned that awareness and caution, such as verifying content and limiting personal data shared online, remain the strongest defences against digital impersonation.”

Technology Alone Can’t Solve It

Experts agree that deepfakes can’t be solved by technology alone. “Governments must frame strict regulations for deepfake creation and distribution, and ensure compliance,” Bindra emphasized. “But the most important defence is awareness. We need to teach people, even children, how to verify digital content.”

He pointed out that countries like Finland and the Netherlands already include media literacy education in schools. “We must follow suit. Citizens must learn to question authenticity and verify before sharing.”

Calling deepfakes the “digital equivalent of an acid attack,” Bindra said the problem goes beyond tech. “It’s meant to humiliate, defame, and destroy reputations. It will take a combined effort between the governments, researchers, companies and society in order to effectively tackle it.

Notable Deepfake Cases That Shook India

Incidents involving deepfakes have accelerated at breakneck speed in India in the past couple of years, with instances spanning journalists, actors, politicians and even stock market investors.

1. Rana Ayyub Incident: In 2018, a deepfake pornographic video of journalist Rana Ayyub was made public – and went viral. The fake video had been digitally altered in order to discredit Ayyub after she had condemned the Kathua rape case. It was the beginning of a long-form initial trauma, and was one of the first cases of gender-based deepfake abuse in India.