ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Nitish Setu: The Naming Controversy, Special Features, Cost And Benefits

Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary inspecting the construction and progress of the six-lane Kachhi Dargah - Raghopur - Bidupur bridge over the Ganga ( ETV Bharat )

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate India’s longest river bridge ‘Nitish Setu’ on the Ganga between Patna and Vaishali districts on Saturday.

Named after Janata Dal (United) or JDU president and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (he is still living and stepped down in April 2025), the bridge is attracting bouquets about its design, sheer size, and benefits, and brickbats from the Opposition over its christening.

Nitish laid its foundation stone in August 2015 and himself inaugurated its first phase between Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of the state capital and Raghopur in Vaishali district in June 2025.

Its second phase, extending the structure to Bidupur in Vaishali district is ready now and Modi will dedicate it to the nation during his visit to the state.

ETV Bharat looks at its special features, advantages, and the political controversy triggered by its naming, which was done by the Bihar government.

Controversy around the bridge’s naming

Chief minister Samrat Choudhary announced on November 13 that it would be christened after Nitish. It led to murmurs and objections from different corners as people pointed out that the tradition in the state was to name infrastructure and buildings in the state after eminent personalities, who were no more.

The six-lane 'Nitish Setu' ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fired the first salvo by pointing out that Nitish, though no longer active in day-to-day politics, was still alive, and naming the bridge after him was an attempt to push him further into the shadows – virtually declaring that he was no longer physically, mentally, and politically available for the people of Bihar.

RJD national working president and leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav claimed that it was a conspiracy to finish off the political innings of the former chief minister.

RJD president Lalu Prasad’s second daughter Rohini Acharya went a step further, demanding that the bridge be named either ‘Samajik Nyaya Setu’ (Social justice bridge) or after her father, who has dedicated his life to foster social justice and equality in the society.

The party’s Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha also questioned the government's decision and the naming of public infrastructure after a living political figure against the tradition.

Guru Gobind Singh and Akshaywat Rai – what happened about naming the bridge after them, asks Tejashwi

Nitish Kumar inspecting the construction and progress of the six-lane Kachhi Dargah - Raghopur - Bidupur bridge over the Ganga while he was the chief minister. (ETV Bharat)

RJD leader Tejashwi shared documents on Friday and claimed that the there was an agreement within the then government and Nitish’s consent to name the bridge after Akshaywat Rai (1900 – 1962), a freedom fighter and socialist leader from Bihar’s Vaishali district. He was closely associated with eminent socialist leader, freedom fighter and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.

Tejashwi, who is an MLA from the Raghopur constituency, moved a ‘private member’s resolution’ in the legislative Assembly during the budget session this year to propose that the bridge be named as ‘Akshaywat Rai Setu’.

Replying to the resolution, the state government said in the House that it has already received a report to name the Kachchi Dargah – Raghopur – Bidupur six-lane bridge after Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Guru of the Sikhs, and further action was being taken on it.

“Now the bridge has been named after a person who is alive, but whose politics has been buried by the BJP. The bridge was inaugurated one year and five months ago (by Nitish), and vehicles have been moving on it for the past one year. The Prime Minister is fond of cutting the ribbon on the construction works of others and installing the inaugural plaque in his own name for free,” Tejashwi said.

The six-lane 'Nitish Setu' ready for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ETV Bharat)

“The truth is that the central government did not give a single paise’s contribution in its construction, but Modi ji wants to get his photo clicked on the bridge that is located in Vaishali – the birthplace of democracy – and the historical revolutionary land of Raghopur,” Tejashwi added.

The controversy is still raging while Modi is all set to arrive on Saturday for the bridge’s inauguration.

Nitish’s reaction to the bridge being named after him

The former chief minister is not keeping good health these days and is suffering from geriatric problems.

When asked by media persons, recently at an event in Vaishali district, for his reactions on the six-lane bridge being christened after him, he just greeted them with folded hands and left in his vehicle.