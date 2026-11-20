Explained | Nitish Setu: The Naming Controversy, Special Features, Cost And Benefits
Nitish Kumar laid the foundation stone of the project in August 2015 and the construction work began in 2017.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 20, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to inaugurate India’s longest river bridge ‘Nitish Setu’ on the Ganga between Patna and Vaishali districts on Saturday.
Named after Janata Dal (United) or JDU president and former Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar (he is still living and stepped down in April 2025), the bridge is attracting bouquets about its design, sheer size, and benefits, and brickbats from the Opposition over its christening.
Nitish laid its foundation stone in August 2015 and himself inaugurated its first phase between Kachchi Dargah on the outskirts of the state capital and Raghopur in Vaishali district in June 2025.
Its second phase, extending the structure to Bidupur in Vaishali district is ready now and Modi will dedicate it to the nation during his visit to the state.
ETV Bharat looks at its special features, advantages, and the political controversy triggered by its naming, which was done by the Bihar government.
Controversy around the bridge’s naming
Chief minister Samrat Choudhary announced on November 13 that it would be christened after Nitish. It led to murmurs and objections from different corners as people pointed out that the tradition in the state was to name infrastructure and buildings in the state after eminent personalities, who were no more.
The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) fired the first salvo by pointing out that Nitish, though no longer active in day-to-day politics, was still alive, and naming the bridge after him was an attempt to push him further into the shadows – virtually declaring that he was no longer physically, mentally, and politically available for the people of Bihar.
RJD national working president and leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav claimed that it was a conspiracy to finish off the political innings of the former chief minister.
RJD president Lalu Prasad’s second daughter Rohini Acharya went a step further, demanding that the bridge be named either ‘Samajik Nyaya Setu’ (Social justice bridge) or after her father, who has dedicated his life to foster social justice and equality in the society.
The party’s Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha also questioned the government's decision and the naming of public infrastructure after a living political figure against the tradition.
Guru Gobind Singh and Akshaywat Rai – what happened about naming the bridge after them, asks Tejashwi
RJD leader Tejashwi shared documents on Friday and claimed that the there was an agreement within the then government and Nitish’s consent to name the bridge after Akshaywat Rai (1900 – 1962), a freedom fighter and socialist leader from Bihar’s Vaishali district. He was closely associated with eminent socialist leader, freedom fighter and former Bihar chief minister Karpoori Thakur.
Tejashwi, who is an MLA from the Raghopur constituency, moved a ‘private member’s resolution’ in the legislative Assembly during the budget session this year to propose that the bridge be named as ‘Akshaywat Rai Setu’.
Replying to the resolution, the state government said in the House that it has already received a report to name the Kachchi Dargah – Raghopur – Bidupur six-lane bridge after Guru Gobind Singh, the 10th and last Guru of the Sikhs, and further action was being taken on it.
“Now the bridge has been named after a person who is alive, but whose politics has been buried by the BJP. The bridge was inaugurated one year and five months ago (by Nitish), and vehicles have been moving on it for the past one year. The Prime Minister is fond of cutting the ribbon on the construction works of others and installing the inaugural plaque in his own name for free,” Tejashwi said.
“The truth is that the central government did not give a single paise’s contribution in its construction, but Modi ji wants to get his photo clicked on the bridge that is located in Vaishali – the birthplace of democracy – and the historical revolutionary land of Raghopur,” Tejashwi added.
The controversy is still raging while Modi is all set to arrive on Saturday for the bridge’s inauguration.
Nitish’s reaction to the bridge being named after him
The former chief minister is not keeping good health these days and is suffering from geriatric problems.
When asked by media persons, recently at an event in Vaishali district, for his reactions on the six-lane bridge being christened after him, he just greeted them with folded hands and left in his vehicle.
However, the senior leaders of the JDU have welcomed the naming of the bridge after Nitish and called it an honour to the person, who built a large number of roads and bridges across the state to provide better connectivity, and is considered the maker of modern Bihar.
The beginnings of the bridge
The then National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in the state conceptualised the six-lane bridge in 2012 as a vital project to provide an alternative route across the Ganga between Patna and Vaishali districts to shorten travel time between north and south Bihar while accommodating more traffic.
The United Progressive Alliance (UPA) – II government was at the centre at that time and the project progressed at a slow pace. Its alignment was determined in June 2013 around the time Nitish broke away from the NDA for the first time after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declared Modi as its and alliance’s prime ministerial candidate for the 2014 general elections.
However, the new NDA government at the Centre endorsed Bihar demand for loan from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and an agreement was signed about it. By December 2014, the Union surface transport and highways ministry gave its ‘no objection certificate’.
Bihar bore the entire cost
Nitish laid the foundation stone of the project in August 2015, following which the construction work started in 2017.
These were the times he was with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) and the state’s request to the Centre to share the cost burden of the bridge went unheeded. Finally, he (Nitish) decided that Bihar would bear its complete cost.
The bridge has cost around Rs 5,572 crore of which the ADB lent Rs 3,472, while the rest around 2,100 crore was spent by the state government.
Thus, Bihar has bore the cost of the project in its entirety. Logically, it gives it a say in the naming of the bridge, which it did.
Construction and dimensions of the bridge
The state-of-the-art, extra-dosed cable-stayed bridge on the Ganga connects Kachchi Dargah (Patna) to Raghopur and Bidupur in Vaishali district. The main portion of the bridge is 9.76km long, while the total project length, including the approach roads on both sides of the river, is 19.76km.
Jointly constructed by Larsen and Toubro (L&T) and South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering and Construction Company under the supervision of the Bihar State Road Development Corporation Limited, the bridge connects National Highways 22 and 322, and will shorten travel time between south and north Bihar districts.
Once dedicated to the nation, the bridge will become the longest river bridge in the country, surpassing the Bhupen Hazarika Setu over Lohit river in Assam, which is 9.15km long. However, the longest bridge above water in the country is 18.9km-long Atal Setu along the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.
Incidentally, the The Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge in China is the longest bridge in the world. It is 164.8km long and spans across rivers, canals, lakes and agricultural farms in the Yangtze river delta in Jiangsu province. It includes a 9km stretch directly over the waters of the Yangcheng Lake in the region.
Benefits of Nitish Setu
The six-lane bridge will not only cut down travel time between several north and south Bihar districts, but will also reduce traffic pressure and congestion on two nearby bridges – the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and the JP Setu.
“It will particularly benefit residents of Raghopur Diara by improving their access to Patna and essential services such as healthcare and education. The project will also facilitate the movement of agricultural produce and industrial goods, improve access to markets and promote trade and commerce across the region, contributing to Bihar’s economic development,” an update put out by the Prime Minister’s portal said.
In future, the six-lane bridge and its approach roads will serve as an axis for wider regional roads and corridors that are currently in the planning stage.
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