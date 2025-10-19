ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Jaw Dislocation: Causes And Care

Hyderabad: A passenger aboard the Kanniyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express received immediate medical attention after he experienced a jaw dislocation while the train was halted at Palakkad Junction in Kerala on Saturday.

Dr Jithin P.S., Divisional Medical Officer at the Railway Hospital in Palakkad, reached the station and attended to the passenger. He was able to continue his journey soon after receiving treatment, according to a video note released by the Southern Railways on X. Let us delve into the medical condition called jaw dislocation, its causes, and care.

What is a Jaw dislocation?

According to an article published in the International Journal of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, Jaw dislocation occurs when the lower jaw (mandible) moves out of its normal position at the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), where the jaw connects to the skull. This condition can cause pain, difficulty moving the jaw, inability to close the mouth properly, jaw appearing out of place, drooling, difficulty speaking or chewing, and swelling.

“The jaw often moves forward or sideways, slipping out of the socket, and the joint's functions become impaired. It can be acute or recurrent and may involve one or both joints,” read the article.

Symptoms