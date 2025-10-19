Explained | Jaw Dislocation: Causes And Care
Jaw dislocation occurs when the lower jaw (mandible) moves out of its normal position.
Published : October 19, 2025 at 12:44 PM IST
Hyderabad: A passenger aboard the Kanniyakumari–Dibrugarh Vivek Express received immediate medical attention after he experienced a jaw dislocation while the train was halted at Palakkad Junction in Kerala on Saturday.
Dr Jithin P.S., Divisional Medical Officer at the Railway Hospital in Palakkad, reached the station and attended to the passenger. He was able to continue his journey soon after receiving treatment, according to a video note released by the Southern Railways on X. Let us delve into the medical condition called jaw dislocation, its causes, and care.
What is a Jaw dislocation?
According to an article published in the International Journal of Otorhinolaryngology and Head and Neck Surgery, Jaw dislocation occurs when the lower jaw (mandible) moves out of its normal position at the temporomandibular joint (TMJ), where the jaw connects to the skull. This condition can cause pain, difficulty moving the jaw, inability to close the mouth properly, jaw appearing out of place, drooling, difficulty speaking or chewing, and swelling.
“The jaw often moves forward or sideways, slipping out of the socket, and the joint's functions become impaired. It can be acute or recurrent and may involve one or both joints,” read the article.
Symptoms
Cleveland Clinic cites the following as the common symptoms of jaw dislocation:
- Unable to close the mouth.
- Jaw looks lopsided.
- A feeling of developing an open bite, where your upper and lower teeth don’t meet in a normal position.
Causes
According to an article published in the National Library of Medicine, the common causes of this medical condition include trauma, such as facial injury; overextension of the jaw from yawning, vomiting, or excessive mouth opening; and underlying conditions like connective tissue disorders or neurological diseases that affect muscle tone. Recurrent dislocations are frequently seen in elderly patients and those with systemic conditions affecting joint stability.
Care and Treatment
The article explains that initial management involves manual reduction of the dislocation, ideally performed early using established techniques like the Hippocratic or wrist pivot methods, sometimes with muscle relaxants or sedation. It also advises not to try to reposition the jaw by oneself and to seek immediate medical attention.
Reduction of the dislocation should be followed by immobilisation using bandages or elastic fixation to limit jaw movement for 1 to 4 weeks, allowing healing and preventing recurrence. Pain management, soft diets, and avoidance of wide mouth opening are key care measures.
“For recurrent or complicated cases, minimally invasive procedures (e.g., botulinum toxin injections) or surgical interventions (like Dautrey’s procedure) may be required. Post-operative care includes continued jaw immobilisation and functional rehabilitation,” read the article.
