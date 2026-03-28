ETV Bharat / bharat

Jan Vishwas Bill 2026 Explained: No Jail For Non-Compliance With Realty Norms, Illegal Occupants Of Govt Premises To Pay 40 Times Fee

New Delhi: The Centre on Friday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2026, proposing to amend 79 central acts administered by 23 ministries. The bill was introduced by Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada in the Lok Sabha.

According to the government, as many as 784 provisions are being proposed to be amended, out of which 717 provisions are being decriminalised to "foster ease of doing business", and 67 provisions are proposed to be changed to "facilitate ease of living".

Removal Of 1-yr Imprisonment Provision For Non-compliance With Realty Norms

As part of the bill, the Centre has proposed to remove the existing provision of maximum one-year imprisonment for an allottee who fails to comply with orders from the Real Estate Appellate Tribunal. The amendment seeks to substitute Section 68 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, under which such allottee shall be liable to a penalty, which may extend up to ten per cent of the plot, apartment or building cost.

"Penalty for failure to comply with orders of Appellate Tribunal by allottee - If any allottee fails to comply with, or contravenes any of the orders or directions of the Appellate Tribunal, as the case may be, he shall be liable to a penalty, which may extend up to ten per cent of the plot, apartment or building cost, as the case may be," the Bill stated.

Under the existing Section 68 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, mandates penalties for allottees who fail to comply with orders from the Appellate Tribunal. Violators may face up to one year imprisonment and/or a daily fine, cumulatively up to 10 per cent of the project's cost, effective from May 1, 2017.

Illegal Occupants Of Govt Premises To Pay 40 Times Fee

The central government has proposed stringent penalties for unauthorised occupants of government premises, saying that 40 times the licence fee of the property will have to be paid as a penalty in the first month, which would progressively increase by 10 per cent every subsequent month.

Under the proposed amendment, any person found unlawfully occupying public non-residential land may face simple imprisonment of up to six months, or a fine calculated at five per cent of the land value for every year of illegal occupation, or both.

The Bill seeks to amend the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971. The proposed amendments also crack down heavily on repeat offenders.

New Penalty Provisions Under Slums Act

The Centre has also proposed penalty provisions of The Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Act, 1956, under which offences will attract a penalty of up to Rs 10,000 for each instance of non-compliance. Under the existing provision of Section 32, offences are punishable with imprisonment of up to three months or a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both. In cases of continuing violations, an additional penalty of Rs 1,000 per day will be imposed after the first contravention, subject to a maximum cap of Rs 1 lakh.

The Slum Areas (Improvement and Clearance) Act, 1956, is to provide for the improvement and clearance of slum areas in certain Union territories and for the protection of tenants in such areas from eviction.

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