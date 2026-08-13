ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Is The 'Canada Dream' No Longer What It Used To Be?

Chandigarh: Once upon a time, the most common route for the youth of Punjab to go to Canada was to get a study visa for education, then gain work experience there and finally get permanent residency (PR). However, now Canada's changing immigration policy has made this entire path much more difficult and competitive than before.

The cut-off point of 516 CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) points in the August 5 Canadian Experience Category (CEC) draw showed that it is no longer easy to get PR despite having work experience in Canada. The move by the Canadian government is part of the wider measures aimed at slowing down immigration, one that could hit hard the Indian nationals seeking permanent resident cards in the country.

ETV Bharat explores how much impact Canada's new policies will have on Punjabi students. Which studies and which skills are more important now? Why are pathways like French language and provincial nomination becoming important and the biggest question - is Punjab's 'Canada Dream' no longer what it used to be?

The Express Entry draw on August 5, 2026 was important for Punjabi youth hoping to get PR after studying in Canada. In this draw, 3,000 people with work experience in Canada got the opportunity to apply for PR. However, for this, it was necessary to have at least 516 CRS points. This does not mean that everyone with less than 516 points cannot get PR. The cut off was only the limit for this draw. This limit may be higher or lower in the next draw.

But the high score of 516 certainly indicates that the competition among candidates for PR has increased. This is also clear from the Express Entry data. On August 3, 19,705 candidates with 501 to 600 marks were in the race for PR. On July 19, this number was 18,133. This implies that the competition for PR has now increased significantly even among candidates with more than 500 marks.

The Canadian government does not record the number of Punjabi or Punjabi students separately. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) keeps a record of students primarily based on their citizenship. Therefore, there is no direct official figure available on how many Punjabi students are currently in Canada.

However, the number of students arriving in Canada from India has been quite large. In 2023, 5.33 lakh Indian citizens had a Canadian study permit. This was about 40.6 percent of the total study permit holders. This number remained at 5.10 lakh as of September 2024.

Along with this, the total number of foreign students in Canada has also decreased. At the end of 2024, there were about 9.29 lakh study permit holders, which decreased to about 7.25 lakh as of September 2025. These figures indicate that Canada's new immigration policies and restrictions on study permits have also affected Indian students including from Punjab.

Immigration consultant and Canada immigration expert Baljinder Singh told ETV Bharat that the aim of Canada's new policy is not just to reduce the number of students.

“The government's aim is also to bring the number of people temporarily residing in the country to a sustainable level," he said.

Singh said that, according to IRCC, the increasing number of students and temporary workers has increased pressure on housing, infrastructure and government services. Therefore, the Canadian government is now looking at the number of temporary residents in relation to the country's capacity.

He said that Canada's goal is to bring the number of temporary residents below 5 percent of the total population by the end of 2027. According to Singh, Canada has set a target of 3.85 lakh new temporary residents for 2026. This includes a target of 1.55 lakh for new international students. The target is to issue a total of 4.08 lakh study permits in 2026. This also includes extending the permits of existing students.

How Is Comprehensive Ranking System Calculated?

Canadian citizen and immigration expert Karanjit Singh said that CRS (Comprehensive Ranking System) is a points-based system. It determines the eligibility of candidates applying for PR. According to Singh, points are given based on various factors like education, age and work experience.

“By adding all these points, the candidate's CRS score is determined”.

According to Singh, when the Canadian government imposed a limit on study visas for 3 years, it had a major impact on Indian students.

“Earlier, Canada was the first choice of Indian students compared to Australia, New Zealand, UK and the US. A major reason for this was that getting PR after studies was considered relatively easy in Canada,” he said.

Singh said that earlier, the CRS cut-off has remained between 400 and 460. But for a long time now, this limit has been increasing to between 510 and 520, he said.