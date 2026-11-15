ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | ISA's 5-Year Strategy: India Eyes Greater Global Solar Leadership, Energy Security And Climate Diplomacy

New Delhi: The International Solar Alliance’s (ISA) Five-Year Strategy for 2027–2031, unveiled at the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye, signals a shift in the global solar energy agenda, from expanding installed capacity to building the financial, technological and institutional ecosystem needed for large-scale deployment.

ISA Director General Ashish Khanna said the next challenge is to create conditions for solar energy to expand through grid digitisation, integrated energy planning, energy storage and institutional capacity-building.

The strategy seeks to translate renewable energy commitments into viable projects by combining solar generation with storage, flexible electricity grids and effective regulatory frameworks. It also promotes local-currency financing, supported by guarantees and risk-mitigation mechanisms, to make investments more accessible in developing economies.

The ISA will work with the COP31 Presidency’s Climate Implementation Bridge to connect global climate commitments with national implementation and ensure that solar expansion delivers affordable, reliable and secure energy.

For India, a founding force behind the ISA, the strategy offers an opportunity to consolidate its leadership in the Global South, expand markets for domestic solar technologies and deepen development partnerships with emerging economies.

Global solar capacity has increased from approximately 200 GW in 2015 to around 3 TW. However, developing countries continue to face high financing costs, limited access to technology, inadequate institutional capabilities and difficulties integrating intermittent renewable energy into electricity grids. The ISA aims to address these constraints and help global solar deployment reach 6 TW by 2031, making solar power a driver of affordable electricity, industrial development, energy security and economic growth.

PM Narendra Modi listens to an exhibitor during the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, alongside the International Solar Alliance Assembly in New Delhi on Nov 02, 2026. (ANI)

India's Leadership And Energy Security

India’s importance to the strategy stems from its central role in establishing the Alliance. India and France jointly launched the ISA at the UN climate conference in Paris in November 2015. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, the organisation brings together solar-rich countries to promote cooperation in technology, investment and capacity-building.

The initiative reflected India’s ambition to make renewable energy central to international climate diplomacy while giving developing countries a stronger voice in the global energy transition. The new strategy connects national commitments with investment-ready projects, financial institutions, technology providers and development partners.

It offers India opportunities to deepen engagement across Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as Small Island Developing States (SIDS), many of which have considerable solar potential but lack the capital and expertise to exploit it. India’s experience in solar parks, rooftop installations and decentralised applications, alongside its expanding manufacturing capabilities, could help Indian companies and financial institutions participate in projects across these markets.

Energy security is another major consideration. India’s dependence on imported fossil fuels exposes it to international price volatility, geopolitical tensions and disruptions to maritime supply routes. Expanding domestic renewable generation is therefore an economic and strategic necessity as well as an environmental priority.

According to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, India’s installed solar capacity reached approximately 174.55 GW as of October 31, 2026, compared with 2.8 GW in 2014. The country has also achieved its target of deriving 50 percent of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources, five years ahead of the 2030 deadline. Its broader ambition is to reach 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity by 2030.

Sustaining this expansion will require investment in transmission and distribution networks, battery storage, modern grid infrastructure and digital management systems. Integrating solar generation with storage and flexible grids can improve stability, manage fluctuations in output and reduce dependence on conventional power plants.

Financing And Manufacturing Opportunities

The strategy’s emphasis on innovative financing could create opportunities for Indian development-finance institutions, banks and private investors. High borrowing costs, currency volatility and investment risks remain major obstacles to solar deployment in developing economies.

The ISA’s proposal to promote local-currency financing, backed by guarantees and risk-mitigation instruments, seeks to make projects financially viable and attract investment. Institutions such as the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA), public-sector banks and infrastructure financiers could collaborate with multilateral development banks to structure projects and reduce foreign-exchange exposure.

The proposed Catalytic Finance Hub could aggregate smaller projects into larger portfolios attractive to institutional investors, particularly in decentralised solar installations, rural electrification and solar-plus-storage projects.

An illuminated view of Uprashtrapati Bhavan showcasing the newly inaugurated grid-connected solar energy-powered facade lighting system, in New Delhi on Nov 06, 2026. (ANI)

The $200-million Africa Solar Facility, developed with Africa50, the World Bank Group, Sustainable Energy for All and the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, aims to provide flexible, long-term financing for decentralised renewable energy solutions in African communities. The ISA’s SIDS Platform has brought together 18 island countries around a pipeline of solar and storage projects worth approximately $500 million. These initiatives could help smaller economies overcome investment constraints while creating opportunities for Indian companies.

The strategy also complements India’s ambition to become a global hub for solar manufacturing. The Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for high-efficiency solar photovoltaic modules, backed by an outlay of ₹24,000 crore, seeks to develop an integrated domestic manufacturing ecosystem, reduce import dependence and strengthen technological capabilities.

As domestic production expands, Indian manufacturers will need larger markets and international partnerships to achieve economies of scale. The ISA’s membership could help them access markets across Africa, Southeast Asia, Latin America and island economies. Demand aggregation could generate larger and more predictable requirements for solar modules, inverters, batteries and mini-grid systems.

India could also share its experience in solar parks, rooftop installations and agricultural solarisation. Cooperation on technical standards and technology roadmaps could further improve export prospects for domestic manufacturers.

Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi addresses a press conference during the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi on Nov 3, 2026. International Solar Alliance Director General Ashish Khanna and France Minister Delegate for Ecological Transition Mathieu Lefèvre also present. (ANI)

AI, Digitisation And Energy Storage