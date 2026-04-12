ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: India’s First AI-Based Urban Flood Management System That Provides Early Warnings

Officials demonstrating Gorakhpur Uttar Pradesh's smart flood management system which uses AI, sensors and automated pumps to address waterlogging in real time. ( Special arrangement )

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh has recently launched India’s first AI-based Urban Flood Management System (UFMS) to mitigate waterlogging during the monsoon season. The city of Gorakhpur took the lead in implementing an innovative model to tackle urban flooding.

Besides AI, the initiative uses other high-tech tools like the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, digital twin technology, and flood modelling to predict, monitor, and manage urban floods with remarkable accuracy and efficiency.

Significant improvements and national recognition

Developed and implemented by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC), the UFMS has already shown major success in the trial phase.

“The AI-based system has demonstrated an improvement of over 65 per cent in mitigating the problem of monsoon-related waterlogging, earning appreciation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and NITI Aayog. This underscores its efficacy and potential to revolutionise flood management in urban India,” said Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal.

Advanced forecasting enhances proactive measures.

Highlighting its features, officials said the UFMS has high predictive capabilities.

“The implementation of the UFMS has resulted in rainfall and waterlogging forecasts, issued 24 hours in advance, achieving an accuracy rate of over 80 per cent,” said Commissioner Sogarwal.

“This allows city officials and emergency teams to prepare proactively instead of reacting after waterlogging occurs. During the trial phase, the system resolved 70 per cent of the more than 250 complaints received within a few hours, showcasing improved responsiveness and efficiency,” he added.

The UFMC was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 23, 2025. It functions as an advanced urban flood early warning and decision support system. (ETV Bharat)

Technology-driven real-time monitoring and response

The UFMS is built on a foundation of AI-based rainfall forecasting, sensor-based water-level monitoring, and stormwater modelling.

Sogarwal said that sensors installed at critical drainage points continuously monitor water levels and transmit real-time data every 2 to 15 minutes.

“When water levels exceed thresholds, 80 per cent for drains and 60 per cent for sumps, automated alerts are triggered, and pumps are activated immediately via an automated system. This ensures swift drainage and reduces the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas,” he said.

Mapping vulnerabilities and strengthening infrastructure