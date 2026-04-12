Explained: India’s First AI-Based Urban Flood Management System That Provides Early Warnings
India's pioneering AI-driven urban flood management system called 'Gorakhpur Model' predicts floods in advance, enhancing preparedness and minimising damage.
Published : April 12, 2026 at 1:57 PM IST
Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh has recently launched India’s first AI-based Urban Flood Management System (UFMS) to mitigate waterlogging during the monsoon season. The city of Gorakhpur took the lead in implementing an innovative model to tackle urban flooding.
Besides AI, the initiative uses other high-tech tools like the Internet of Things (IoT), data analytics, digital twin technology, and flood modelling to predict, monitor, and manage urban floods with remarkable accuracy and efficiency.
Significant improvements and national recognition
Developed and implemented by the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation (GMC), the UFMS has already shown major success in the trial phase.
“The AI-based system has demonstrated an improvement of over 65 per cent in mitigating the problem of monsoon-related waterlogging, earning appreciation from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and NITI Aayog. This underscores its efficacy and potential to revolutionise flood management in urban India,” said Municipal Commissioner Gaurav Singh Sogarwal.
Advanced forecasting enhances proactive measures.
Highlighting its features, officials said the UFMS has high predictive capabilities.
“The implementation of the UFMS has resulted in rainfall and waterlogging forecasts, issued 24 hours in advance, achieving an accuracy rate of over 80 per cent,” said Commissioner Sogarwal.
“This allows city officials and emergency teams to prepare proactively instead of reacting after waterlogging occurs. During the trial phase, the system resolved 70 per cent of the more than 250 complaints received within a few hours, showcasing improved responsiveness and efficiency,” he added.
Technology-driven real-time monitoring and response
The UFMS is built on a foundation of AI-based rainfall forecasting, sensor-based water-level monitoring, and stormwater modelling.
Sogarwal said that sensors installed at critical drainage points continuously monitor water levels and transmit real-time data every 2 to 15 minutes.
“When water levels exceed thresholds, 80 per cent for drains and 60 per cent for sumps, automated alerts are triggered, and pumps are activated immediately via an automated system. This ensures swift drainage and reduces the risk of flooding in vulnerable areas,” he said.
Mapping vulnerabilities and strengthening infrastructure
The Municipal Corporation has already identified 28 waterlogging hotspots and 85 ‘Points of Interest’ across the city using the new system, which they named the ‘Gorakhpur Model’. This allowed for targeted interventions to tackle flooding.
“All pumping stations within the city have been fully automated. Additionally, a 24x7 emergency control room has been established to monitor and coordinate flood response continuously. A grievance portal further facilitates citizen reporting and ensures prompt resolution of complaints,” the commissioner explained.
Paradigm shift in urban management
Additional Municipal Commissioner Durgesh Mishra and Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastava said that NITI Aayog had evaluated the ‘Gorakhpur Model’ and found that it has the potential “to bolster the disaster response capabilities of urban local bodies across the country through data-driven forecasting".
“The initiative is a major step to transform urban management and move from a reactive approach to a proactive approach,” they stated.
'Gorakhpur Model’ uses dual focus, predictive planning
The Urban Flood Management Cell (UFMC), inaugurated by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 23, 2025, oversees the system. The UFMC’s strategy is twofold, as the Urban Flood Early Warning System provides immediate alerts and relief, while the Decision Support System aids in long-term planning and policy formulation to enhance future flood management capabilities.
To ensure accurate monitoring, two automatic rain gauges provide rainfall updates every 15 minutes, and 110 automatic water-level recorders track primary and secondary drains.
“These data points feed into flood models that predict which city areas are likely to experience waterlogging the next day. A detailed report based on this forecast is sent to the concerned officials, enabling them to make timely preparations,” Commissioner Sogarwal said.
Preparations include pre-positioning mobile pumps and suction machines and issuing warnings about rainfall volumes and timings via walkie-talkies to field teams.
The Emergency Control Room becomes fully operational at the onset of rain, issuing real-time announcements about drain overflows, submerged zones, and hotspot activations. This ensures that field teams are fully alert and coordinated in their response efforts.
Enhanced efficiency and citizen satisfaction
Technology has significantly enhanced the capacity and efficiency of flood management in Gorakhpur and improved reliability with the use of automated pumping stations, with minimal manual intervention.
“Timely warnings about fuel shortages and maintenance keep operations smooth. Through this pioneering initiative, the municipal corporation has not only mitigated waterlogging but also achieved remarkable improvements in accountability, rapid response, and citizen satisfaction,” according to officials.
They said the ‘Gorakhpur Model’ stands as a scalable blueprint for other urban centres in India. “It demonstrates how AI-driven data and technology integration can effectively transform flood management and safeguard communities from the growing challenges posed by urban flooding,” officials added.
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