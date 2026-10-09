Explained | Importance Of Upcoming Bihar MLC Polls For NDA, Opposition, And Forthcoming Assembly Elections In Other States
The Bihar Legislative Council polls will be crucial for the National Democratic Alliance and the INDIA Bloc.
By Dev Raj
Published : October 9, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Patna: The stage is set for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections. Altogether 15O candidates are in the fray for four graduate and four teacher constituencies spread across the state. Their electoral fate would be tested on October 23, soon after the Durga Puja and Dussehra festivals.
Around 4.93 lakh people, who are graduates and registered as ‘graduate voters’ with the Election Commission of India (ECI) will exercise their franchise in four graduates’ constituencies – Kosi, Tirhut, Darbhanga and Patna – on which a total of 90 candidates are contesting.
On the other hand, 40,253 teachers registered as voters with the ECI will vote to decide who would win among the 62 candidates contesting on Tirhut, Darbhanga, Patna, and Saran teachers’ constituencies.
Though considered as 'limited election' in which the masses do not participate, the MLC poll results could have a significant political impact because they have come at a time when various opposition parties and Gen Z youths led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are agitating for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities and disenfranchisement of a large number of people under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.
There is also an apparently increasing dissatisfaction and frustration among the common people over inflation, crime, corruption, and unemployment. Moreover, the Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa Assembly elections are around the corner.
The parties and alliances in the fray have geared up to give their all in the polls in a bid to win the seats, but they are themselves suffering from problems that could impact the outcome and leave a lasting political impact.
Despite being a small election compared to Assembly polls, the fact that the candidates and voters are either graduates or teachers—considered publicly aware people with discerning judgment—make them important. They wield considerable influence on the formation of public opinion in society.
Morale boost, but which way
Of the eight seats going to polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has four, while the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) have one each. One MLC - Bansi Dhar Brajwasi – had got elected as an independent candidate from Tirhut Graduates’ constituency in a by-poll held in December 2024.
Of the four NDA seats, three are with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while one is with the Janata Dal United (JDU). If the NDA manages to retain its four seats or win more, it will authenticate the acceptance of its policies by publicly informed voters, and by default, the masses.
Such a result will lift their spirits, which have taken a beating due to the NEET UG protests earlier this year, which led to the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, and the ongoing protests against the CEC and SIR. The loss of the Bankipur Assembly seat in Patna, which was considered the pocket borough of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, in the recent by-poll also added to it.
On the other hand, if the opposition parties capture more seats than the NDA, it will signal that they are on the right path to win their way back into the hearts and minds of the people. Such a result will boost their morale to carry on their agitations against the government more vigorously.
With elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand expected to be held early next year, victory in the Bihar Legislative Council polls will increase the enthusiasm of the winners and dampen the spirit of the losers.
"A victory in the MLC polls will not only boost the morale of the winning party, it will also affect the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. It is a known fact that Bihar politics influences neighbouring states, especially Uttar Pradesh. The Bankipur Assembly by-poll result showed that the BJP could be defeated in its fort. A win in the MLC election will further strengthen it," Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.
Friction in alliances and parties
There is a visible rift in the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) with regard to the MLC poll. Its largest constituent, RJD, is contesting seven seats, leaving one – the Tirhut teachers’ constituency – for ally CPI.
The Congress has fielded candidates on five seats, while CPI(M) and CPI(ML) have also put up their candidates on one seat each, leading to a situation where opposition allies are pitted against each other, instead of focusing their energy on battling the ruling NDA candidates. It has also cast a shadow on the winnability of the alliance candidates if their votes get divided.
"The MLC graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies were never contested by our alliance. It has been simply continued this time as well. The RJD has no MLC from these seats at present, but is going to perform well in the upcoming election under the leadership of our party’s national working president Tejashwi Prasad Yadav,” Chitranjan said.
Though there is no such friction in the NDA, with the BJP and Janata Dal (United) or (JDU) each contesting four seats, the problem lies elsewhere.
Two JDU leaders – Patna graduates’ incumbent MLC Neeraj Kumar and Mokama muscleman MLA Anant Singh—are at loggerheads. They have had a long-running spat in public, and the latter has threatened to ensure Neeraj’s defeat.
Mediation attempts by other senior leaders in the JDU strife had no effect, and the situation threatens to polarise votes along caste lines. This situation casts a shadow on the Patna graduates' MLC seat, considered one of the party's pocket boroughs, and has the potential to impact the outcome on other seats as well.
“Overall, the NDA is united and strong. The MLC candidates have the blessings of the senior leaders of their respective parties and the alliance is going to win all eight seats. Nothing will happen if anyone tries to go against the alliance decision,” BJP spokesperson and former MLA Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.
JDU leadership’s credibility
Though the JDU keeps invoking its national president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar in all the important decisions, it is no secret that he is suffering from health-related problems and is practically shifting away from active politics.
The MLC poll results will show how well the party is coping with the political absence of Nitish. It will also reveal whether the die-hard supporters of the JDU are still sticking with the party.
Meanwhile, Nitish’s son and state health minister Nishant Kumar has been portraying increasing political acumen and has started touring in support of party’s candidates. The results will also throw light on his acceptance by the party workers, supporters and the common people.
Senior JDU leaders believe that good performance in the MLC polls will also go a long way in keeping the party intact and pave the way for establishing Nishant as its leader.
JSP’s stakes
The JSP is contesting all eight MLC seats. This follows Prashant Kishor’s victory over the BJP in the Bankipur Assembly by-poll, which has given him a shot in the arm and provided a lifeline to his party.
A Prashant Kishor-backed candidate, Afaque Ahmad, won the Saran Teachers’ MLC seat in 2023, giving his Jan Suraaj campaign its first taste of electoral success. However, the JSP is contesting the MLC polls for the first time since its formation in 2024.
“If our party wins more seats other than the Saran teachers’ constituency, it will indicate the public acceptance of its polices, as well as, Prashant. It will firmly establish us as a credible opposition to the NDA," a senior JSP leader told ETV Bharat.
However, a loss in the polls, especially the Saran teachers’ seat, would relegate the JSP back to square one.
Read More