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Explained | Importance Of Upcoming Bihar MLC Polls For NDA, Opposition, And Forthcoming Assembly Elections In Other States

Patna: The stage is set for the upcoming Bihar Legislative Council elections. Altogether 15O candidates are in the fray for four graduate and four teacher constituencies spread across the state. Their electoral fate would be tested on October 23, soon after the Durga Puja and Dussehra festivals.

Around 4.93 lakh people, who are graduates and registered as ‘graduate voters’ with the Election Commission of India (ECI) will exercise their franchise in four graduates’ constituencies – Kosi, Tirhut, Darbhanga and Patna – on which a total of 90 candidates are contesting.

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor being garlanded by supporters during an election campaign meeting ahead of the Bihar Legislative Council polls, in Patna, Bihar, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. (PTI)

On the other hand, 40,253 teachers registered as voters with the ECI will vote to decide who would win among the 62 candidates contesting on Tirhut, Darbhanga, Patna, and Saran teachers’ constituencies.

Though considered as 'limited election' in which the masses do not participate, the MLC poll results could have a significant political impact because they have come at a time when various opposition parties and Gen Z youths led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) are agitating for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities and disenfranchisement of a large number of people under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various states.

There is also an apparently increasing dissatisfaction and frustration among the common people over inflation, crime, corruption, and unemployment. Moreover, the Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa Assembly elections are around the corner.

The parties and alliances in the fray have geared up to give their all in the polls in a bid to win the seats, but they are themselves suffering from problems that could impact the outcome and leave a lasting political impact.

Despite being a small election compared to Assembly polls, the fact that the candidates and voters are either graduates or teachers—considered publicly aware people with discerning judgment—make them important. They wield considerable influence on the formation of public opinion in society.

Importance Of Upcoming Bihar MLC Polls For NDA, Opposition (PTI)

Morale boost, but which way

Of the eight seats going to polls, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has four, while the Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) have one each. One MLC - Bansi Dhar Brajwasi – had got elected as an independent candidate from Tirhut Graduates’ constituency in a by-poll held in December 2024.

Of the four NDA seats, three are with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while one is with the Janata Dal United (JDU). If the NDA manages to retain its four seats or win more, it will authenticate the acceptance of its policies by publicly informed voters, and by default, the masses.

Such a result will lift their spirits, which have taken a beating due to the NEET UG protests earlier this year, which led to the then Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, and the ongoing protests against the CEC and SIR. The loss of the Bankipur Assembly seat in Patna, which was considered the pocket borough of BJP national president Nitin Nabin, in the recent by-poll also added to it.

On the other hand, if the opposition parties capture more seats than the NDA, it will signal that they are on the right path to win their way back into the hearts and minds of the people. Such a result will boost their morale to carry on their agitations against the government more vigorously.

With elections in Punjab, Goa, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand expected to be held early next year, victory in the Bihar Legislative Council polls will increase the enthusiasm of the winners and dampen the spirit of the losers.

"A victory in the MLC polls will not only boost the morale of the winning party, it will also affect the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. It is a known fact that Bihar politics influences neighbouring states, especially Uttar Pradesh. The Bankipur Assembly by-poll result showed that the BJP could be defeated in its fort. A win in the MLC election will further strengthen it," Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state general secretary and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat.

File photo of RJD leader Chitranjan Gagan (ETV Bharat)

Friction in alliances and parties

There is a visible rift in the Opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) with regard to the MLC poll. Its largest constituent, RJD, is contesting seven seats, leaving one – the Tirhut teachers’ constituency – for ally CPI.

The Congress has fielded candidates on five seats, while CPI(M) and CPI(ML) have also put up their candidates on one seat each, leading to a situation where opposition allies are pitted against each other, instead of focusing their energy on battling the ruling NDA candidates. It has also cast a shadow on the winnability of the alliance candidates if their votes get divided.