Explained: How You Can Self Enumerate For First Phase Of Census 2027
An officer from Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka, said it will empower people, save time, and help census data to be published at the earliest.
By Anil Gejji
Published : April 1, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST
Bengaluru: The much-awaited Census 2027, the world's largest human count, got underway today, April 1. The first phase of the census, the 'Houselisting and Housing Census,' will collect data on every household's housing conditions, assets, and amenities.
The first phase will take place in two rounds: Self-enumeration (SE), from April 1 to 15, where people can provide details of their housing conditions and amenities online. During the second round from April 16 to May 15, enumerators will visit every household and collect details.
What is self-enumeration?
Starting for the first time in the history of the census, this allows people to provide details — such as the condition of their houses and assets, and the amenities they possess— by logging into the census portal. "It will empower people, save time, and help the census data to be published at the earliest," says an officer from the Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka.
Certain information, such as the head of the family's name, cannot be changed after the form's final submission.
Step-by-step guide for self-enumeration
Step 1 - Login or visit; https://se.census.gov.in, select state/union territory, enter captcha
Step 2 - Enter the household head's name, mobile number, and email ID. The head of the household's name cannot be changed once the form is submitted. Only one mobile number should be used per household.
Step 3- Select the preferred language and enter the OTP to register a mobile number.
Step 4 - Provide details of your location, including district, taluk, town/village/locality and enter the PIN
Step 5 - Locate your residence on the digital map by dragging the red marker on the map to identify your exact residential building and confirm the location.
Step 6 - Complete the questionnaire. There are tooltips, FAQs and essential information notes to assist you.
Step 7 - Preview and check all the information you have filled in. You can edit and save the draft to submit it later
Step 8 - Submit and lock your data. Once submitted, no changes are allowed.
Step 9 - A self-enumeration ID (SE ID) will be generated after the final submission and sent to you via SMS & Email. Save this ID for future reference.
Field Survey by enumerators
After the window for self-enumeration closes on April 15, the field survey will begin. Enumerators will visit every household, including those self-enumerated, to cross-check the details they provided online. Share your SE ID with the enumerators, who will then authenticate your data if it matches your (SE) ID. If not, the enumerator will collect the data afresh.
During the field visit, self-enumerated families can fill out fresh forms if they think the data they provided online is incorrect.
Where will the Housing Census be conducted?
Besides Karnataka, the process will also be held in Goa, Sikkim, Odisha, Mizoram, and in the union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu. While self-enumeration in Karnataka, Goa, Sikkim, Odisha, Mizoram, Lakshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar will take place between April 1 and 15, in Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, it will take place between April 5 and April 19.
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