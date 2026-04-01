ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: How You Can Self Enumerate For First Phase Of Census 2027

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Census 2027, the world's largest human count, got underway today, April 1. The first phase of the census, the 'Houselisting and Housing Census,' will collect data on every household's housing conditions, assets, and amenities.

The first phase will take place in two rounds: Self-enumeration (SE), from April 1 to 15, where people can provide details of their housing conditions and amenities online. During the second round from April 16 to May 15, enumerators will visit every household and collect details.

What is self-enumeration?

Starting for the first time in the history of the census, this allows people to provide details — such as the condition of their houses and assets, and the amenities they possess— by logging into the census portal. "It will empower people, save time, and help the census data to be published at the earliest," says an officer from the Directorate of Census Operations, Karnataka.

Certain information, such as the head of the family's name, cannot be changed after the form's final submission.

Step-by-step guide for self-enumeration

Step 1 - Login or visit; https://se.census.gov.in, select state/union territory, enter captcha

Step 2 - Enter the household head's name, mobile number, and email ID. The head of the household's name cannot be changed once the form is submitted. Only one mobile number should be used per household.

Step 3- Select the preferred language and enter the OTP to register a mobile number.

Step 4 - Provide details of your location, including district, taluk, town/village/locality and enter the PIN

Step 5 - Locate your residence on the digital map by dragging the red marker on the map to identify your exact residential building and confirm the location.