ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | How Will FIRs Against Protesters Be Withdrawn After Centre-CJP Deal? Former Delhi Police Top Cop Explains

New Delhi: The 36-day-long protest by the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in the national capital has ended following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. To bring the protest to a close, the government agreed to another key demand of the protesters: the withdrawal of cases registered during the violence on July 20. The crucial question now is whether a single government order will automatically nullify the FIRs registered by the Delhi Police, or if a separate legal procedure must be followed.

ETV Bharat spoke exclusively with Ved Bhushan, a former ACP of the Delhi Police and President of the Delhi Police Federation, to understand what happens to the cases against the protesters and the proposed withdrawal. He explained in detail the legal process for withdrawing cases, the role of the police, and the impact this has on the police force.

Three ways to close an FIR

According to Ved Bhushan, there are generally three legal ways to terminate a criminal case.

If sufficient evidence is not found during the investigation, the police can file a closure report.

A view of the CJP-led protest against the NEET paper leak fiasco in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

After the investigation concludes, a charge sheet is filed in court, and the case proceeds through the judicial process.

If the government decides not to pursue prosecution in a case, necessary instructions are issued through the competent authority, leading to the cessation of the investigation and legal action.

A view of the CJP-led protest against the NEET paper leak fiasco in Delhi (ETV Bharat)

What happens to over 10 violence cases during the Delhi protest?

Ved Bhushan stated that the Delhi Police has registered more than 10 cases related to violence during the protest on July 20 and other days. He noted that if the government decides to withdraw these cases, necessary instructions will be sent to the Delhi Police via the Lieutenant Governor. Subsequently, the police will follow the appropriate legal procedure; in such instances, the police can initiate the process of halting the investigation or dropping the prosecution.