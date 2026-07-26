Explained | How Will FIRs Against Protesters Be Withdrawn After Centre-CJP Deal? Former Delhi Police Top Cop Explains
After Centre agreed to the key demand of the CJP, former Delhi Police ACP Ved Bhushan discusses the legal intricacies in an ETV Bharat exclusive.
Published : July 26, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The 36-day-long protest by the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP) at Jantar Mantar in the national capital has ended following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday. To bring the protest to a close, the government agreed to another key demand of the protesters: the withdrawal of cases registered during the violence on July 20. The crucial question now is whether a single government order will automatically nullify the FIRs registered by the Delhi Police, or if a separate legal procedure must be followed.
ETV Bharat spoke exclusively with Ved Bhushan, a former ACP of the Delhi Police and President of the Delhi Police Federation, to understand what happens to the cases against the protesters and the proposed withdrawal. He explained in detail the legal process for withdrawing cases, the role of the police, and the impact this has on the police force.
Three ways to close an FIR
According to Ved Bhushan, there are generally three legal ways to terminate a criminal case.
If sufficient evidence is not found during the investigation, the police can file a closure report.
After the investigation concludes, a charge sheet is filed in court, and the case proceeds through the judicial process.
If the government decides not to pursue prosecution in a case, necessary instructions are issued through the competent authority, leading to the cessation of the investigation and legal action.
What happens to over 10 violence cases during the Delhi protest?
Ved Bhushan stated that the Delhi Police has registered more than 10 cases related to violence during the protest on July 20 and other days. He noted that if the government decides to withdraw these cases, necessary instructions will be sent to the Delhi Police via the Lieutenant Governor. Subsequently, the police will follow the appropriate legal procedure; in such instances, the police can initiate the process of halting the investigation or dropping the prosecution.
CJP seeks copies of FIRs
The 'Cockroach Janata Party' has sought copies of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police is expected to provide copies of the relevant FIRs to the organisation by Tuesday. Following this, the organization will also determine its future strategy regarding the legal course of action.
'Anti-social elements' at protest
Former ACP Ved Bhushan claims that a large number of individuals “with no connection to the student movement participated in the protests”. He said that the Delhi Police cross-referenced the protesters with their existing databases, identifying hundreds of individuals previously involved in various criminal cases.
He stated, “These individuals infiltrated the protest under the guise of students and played a role in inciting violence; such individuals certainly deserved to be punished”.
Will withdrawing cases demoralize the police?
Ved Bhushan noted that over 120 police and paramilitary personnel were injured during the violence, having been subjected to physical assault and abuse.
“If the government withdraws cases in such instances, it will directly impact police morale,” the former top cop said. He emphasized that police personnel risk their lives to maintain law and order adding withdrawing cases against those who committed violence against them undermines the force's morale.
Demand for 'Risk Allowance'
The President of the Delhi Police Federation stated that Delhi Police personnel should receive a risk allowance, similar to the one provided to armed forces personnel. He said that the federation would soon write to the Central Government regarding this matter and strongly advocate for the risk allowance.
Following the political announcement by the BJP-led Central Government to withdraw the cases, all eyes are now on the Delhi Police and the legal process in this regard.
The final decision regarding criminal cases will be made in accordance with relevant legal provisions and judicial procedures. It will become clear in the coming days through what process and to what extent the FIRs registered in connection with the Jantar Mantar violence are withdrawn.
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