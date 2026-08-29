ETV Bharat / bharat

EXPLAINED | How The Javelin Anti-Tank Missile Systems Work?

Using an arched top-attack profile, Javelin climbs above its target for improved visibility and then strikes where the armour is weakest. History of Javelin ( IANS )

Hyderabad: India recently inked a deal with the US to procure Javelin anti-tank guided missile systems to bolster the Army's combat prowess, nearly 16 years after New Delhi first expressed interest in the weapon.

The shoulder-mounted missiles are produced by the Javelin Joint Venture, a partnership between RTX and Lockheed Martin. US Ambassador Sergio Gor said the agreement reflects a bilateral defence partnership that is growing deeper, more capable, and more consequential.

Javelin Weapon Systems

The world's premier shoulder-fired anti-armour system, Javelin takes the fight to the enemy. It automatically guides itself to the target after launch, allowing the gunner to take cover and avoid counterfire. Soldiers or Marines can reposition immediately after firing, or reload to engage another threat. Using an arched top-attack profile, Javelin climbs above its target for improved visibility and then strikes where the armour is weakest.

History of Javelin

First conceptualised during the Cold War, the FGM-148 Javelin was designed under the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency's (DARPA) "Tank Breaker" program. The US Army required a replacement for its M47 Dragon anti-tank missile system, which was not performing up to standard. The service eventually awarded a development contract to a joint venture of Martin Marietta and Texas Instruments. The initial Javelin test flight occurred in April 1991, followed by the first launcher test firing in March 1993. Both tests were successful. The initial deployment of Javelins with the US Army was in 1996, following authorisation for low production quantities in 1994.

How It Works

To fire, the gunner places a cursor over the selected target. The Javelin command launch unit then sends a lock-on-before-launch signal to the missile. With its soft launch design, Javelin can be safely fired from inside buildings or bunkers.

Developed and produced by the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture, Javelin is used as the mainstay Brigade Combat Team weapon for the US Army and US Marine Corps. The highly lethal medium-range Javelin has been in full-rate production since 1994. Using "fire-and-forget" technology, the weapon guides itself to the target without external commands, controls or target designation — allowing soldiers and platform assets to rapidly engage a second target, take cover or reposition.

To further increase operator survivability, Javelin can employ a top-attack target engagement trajectory using a low-signature, minimum smoke motor that reduces engagement detectability by the enemy. An infrared seeker enables day/night all-weather operations that, together with sophisticated signal processing and tracking/guidance algorithms, provide high-accuracy precision engagements as well as robust countermeasure resistance for the modern battlefield environment.

Proven Performance

The Javelin is a close combat/anti-armour weapon system that has been employed in military operations in Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Russia-Ukraine war. Since its introduction in 1996, the Javelin has been utilised by American and coalition forces in over 5,000 encounters. Given its track record of taking out Russian tanks in the ongoing war, the Javelin has been nicknamed "Saint Javelin, Protector of Ukraine" by its operators.