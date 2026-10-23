ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: How Staff Shortages, Trial Delays Are Straining Delhi's Criminal Justice System

New Delhi: Court adjournments have persisted for centuries, but when delays begin to affect lakhs of families' right to justice, the system must take firm steps.

Delhi's district courts had 3,02,477 pending criminal cases as of September 2026. Concerned over slow case disposal and low conviction rates, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called for measures to improve the prosecution system and speed up trials.

The LG recently convened a high-level meeting to review how the Directorate of Prosecution functions. Senior officials, including the principal secretaries of the Law and Home departments, a special commissioner of Delhi Police and the Director of Prosecution, attended the meeting.

Sandhu stressed that "justice delayed is justice denied". The review focused on the scale of pending cases, the workload on government prosecutors, vacancies in the prosecution department and measures under the new criminal laws to reduce delays and improve accountability.

3,02,477 Pending Criminal Cases

As of September 30, Delhi's district courts had 3,02,477 criminal cases pending. Of these, 2,54,597 were pending before magistrate courts and 47,880 before sessions courts.

The figures show that magistrate courts account for the bulk of the backlog, handling cases ranging from relatively minor offences to criminal matters at the initial stages of proceedings.

Rohini Courts Face Heavy Prosecutor Workloads

A shortage of government prosecutors is affecting court proceedings across Delhi. Each of the 155 public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors posted in sessions courts handle an average of 309 pending cases. In Rohini, the average rises to 627 cases per prosecutor.

The burden is even heavier in magistrate courts. The 126 additional and assistant public prosecutors posted there each handle an average of 2,021 pending cases. In Rohini, each prosecutor handles an average of 3,065 cases.

Because prosecutors must appear in multiple matters, conduct examinations and cross-examinations, and prepare cases, the heavy workload can delay proceedings.

Nearly 42% Of Prosecution Posts Vacant

The Directorate of Prosecution also faces a shortage of lawyers and support staff. Of the 507 sanctioned posts for public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, 216 are vacant, accounting for around 42 per cent of the total.

The shortage extends to support staff, with 42 of the 71 sanctioned posts lying vacant. Officials have also flagged a lack of courtroom space, lawyers' chambers and record rooms.

Recruitment Plans To Fill Vacancies

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has advertised 140 assistant public prosecutor posts. The Directorate of Prosecution has also advertised 50 contractual posts, while 32 posts are to be filled through deputation.

The Directorate is framing recruitment rules for 40 new deputy director and assistant director posts created under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

Sandhu has assured officials that he will personally take up recruitment and courtroom infrastructure issues with the UPSC and the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite their resolution.

How BNSS Could Help Speed Up Trials