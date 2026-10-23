Explained: How Staff Shortages, Trial Delays Are Straining Delhi's Criminal Justice System
By September 2026, Delhi's district courts had over 3 lakh criminal cases pending, as prosecutor vacancies, heavy caseloads continue to strain trials, writes Ashutosh Jha.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:09 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 6:14 PM IST
New Delhi: Court adjournments have persisted for centuries, but when delays begin to affect lakhs of families' right to justice, the system must take firm steps.
Delhi's district courts had 3,02,477 pending criminal cases as of September 2026. Concerned over slow case disposal and low conviction rates, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu has called for measures to improve the prosecution system and speed up trials.
The LG recently convened a high-level meeting to review how the Directorate of Prosecution functions. Senior officials, including the principal secretaries of the Law and Home departments, a special commissioner of Delhi Police and the Director of Prosecution, attended the meeting.
Sandhu stressed that "justice delayed is justice denied". The review focused on the scale of pending cases, the workload on government prosecutors, vacancies in the prosecution department and measures under the new criminal laws to reduce delays and improve accountability.
3,02,477 Pending Criminal Cases
As of September 30, Delhi's district courts had 3,02,477 criminal cases pending. Of these, 2,54,597 were pending before magistrate courts and 47,880 before sessions courts.
The figures show that magistrate courts account for the bulk of the backlog, handling cases ranging from relatively minor offences to criminal matters at the initial stages of proceedings.
- Rohini Courts Face Heavy Prosecutor Workloads
A shortage of government prosecutors is affecting court proceedings across Delhi. Each of the 155 public prosecutors and additional public prosecutors posted in sessions courts handle an average of 309 pending cases. In Rohini, the average rises to 627 cases per prosecutor.
The burden is even heavier in magistrate courts. The 126 additional and assistant public prosecutors posted there each handle an average of 2,021 pending cases. In Rohini, each prosecutor handles an average of 3,065 cases.
Because prosecutors must appear in multiple matters, conduct examinations and cross-examinations, and prepare cases, the heavy workload can delay proceedings.
- Nearly 42% Of Prosecution Posts Vacant
The Directorate of Prosecution also faces a shortage of lawyers and support staff. Of the 507 sanctioned posts for public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and assistant public prosecutors, 216 are vacant, accounting for around 42 per cent of the total.
The shortage extends to support staff, with 42 of the 71 sanctioned posts lying vacant. Officials have also flagged a lack of courtroom space, lawyers' chambers and record rooms.
- Recruitment Plans To Fill Vacancies
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has advertised 140 assistant public prosecutor posts. The Directorate of Prosecution has also advertised 50 contractual posts, while 32 posts are to be filled through deputation.
The Directorate is framing recruitment rules for 40 new deputy director and assistant director posts created under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.
Sandhu has assured officials that he will personally take up recruitment and courtroom infrastructure issues with the UPSC and the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite their resolution.
How BNSS Could Help Speed Up Trials
Sandhu said the BNSS, 2023, gives the prosecution significant powers and sets timelines for investigation and trial. He issued directions to strengthen its implementation and reduce avoidable delays.
One measure is trial in absentia, under which proceedings can take place without an accused who deliberately evades the court or has been declared a proclaimed offender, subject to the law's conditions.
The Lieutenant Governor has also called for digital case tracking, better use of electronic records and digital evidence, and wider use of video conferencing for the appearance of witnesses and accused persons. These measures are expected to reduce delays associated with transporting accused persons from prisons to courts.
Officials have also been directed to ensure witnesses appear on time and to avoid unnecessary adjournments, as witness absences often postpone hearings.
- Accountability To Be Fixed In Acquittal Cases
The review also called for closer scrutiny of cases in which accused persons are acquitted, rather than allowing investigating officers and prosecutors to shift responsibility to one another.
A standing committee is already examining acquittal cases. Since August 2014, it has held 34 meetings and reviewed shortcomings in investigation and prosecution in 64,210 cases.
Police and prosecutors have been asked to thoroughly examine chargesheets and evidence before sending cases to court. The aim is to identify weaknesses early and ensure cases are supported by sound investigation and evidence.
- Priority For Cases Involving Women And Children
Sandhu has directed officials to give the highest priority to cases involving crimes against women and children. He has also stressed the need for better communication with victims during legal proceedings so that they remain informed and supported throughout the process.
Coordination between Delhi Police, forensic laboratories and government prosecutors is also to be strengthened to prevent delays in forensic reports and improve the quality of investigations.
Senior Advocate Flags Shortage Of Judges, Repeated Adjournments
Senior Supreme Court advocate L N Rao told ETV Bharat that strict implementation of the LG's directions could bring significant changes to Delhi's justice system. He said reducing unnecessary adjournments could speed up case disposal, particularly in rape, POCSO and other cases involving violence against women.
Rao said delays concerned judges, lawyers, clients and the administration alike. He attributed the backlog partly to a shortage of judges and to fresh cases entering the system faster than courts can dispose of them.
"Suppose a court disposes of five cases in a month, another 10 to 15 may be added during the same period," he said.
He also pointed to routine causes of adjournments, including witnesses or lawyers failing to appear and judges being on leave. He stressed the need for accurate investigations and strong evidence, adding that investigating officers sometimes get transferred by the time a case reaches trial.
Rao said better coordination between investigators and prosecutors, more effective use of digital courts, and greater accountability could reduce delays, save time and money, improve conviction rates, and provide relief to innocent people facing weak cases.
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