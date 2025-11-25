ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: How New Labour Codes Will Benefit Working Class

“The benefits of these laws were not reaching the labour class. The new laws provide a guarantee of protection for the labour class in every respect and cover everything from modern business practices to employee protection,” he said.

Hashim said that the existing labour laws were very old and not in line with the current work era. Even the wages of the labour class, social and health security and occupational security are in line with the current era, he said.

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Deputy labour Commissioner Central Kashmir, Musarrat Hashim shed light on the implementation of the new labour laws in the country, benefits to the working class and the shortcomings of the existing laws.

The four labour codes—Code on Wages, 2019, the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, the Code on Social Security, 2020 and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. to ensure dignity for every worker—are seen as a major push to ensure dignity of labour and are expected to benefit crores of workers across the country. The labour codes are set to modernise labour regulations, enhance workers' welfare and align the labour ecosystem with the evolving world of work.

Srinagar: The Union Union Ministry of Labour and Employment recently rolled out the much anticipated four labour codes replacing the existing 29 labour laws and effective from November 21.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Mansukh Mandaviya said that the four new reformative labour codes were “not just a change but a historic decision taken by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for the welfare of our labour heroes”. “These new labour reforms are an important step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat and will provide new momentum to the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said.

Highlights of new labour codes

Counting the highlights of the labour codes, Mandaviya said that the codes provide:

Guarantee of minimum wages on time for all workers

Guarantee of appointment letters for the youth

Guarantee of equal pay and respect for women

Guarantee of social security for 40 crore workers

Guarantee of gratuity for fixed-term employees after one year

Guarantee of free annual health check-ups for workers above 40 years of age

Guarantee of double wages for overtime work

Guarantee of 100% health security for workers in hazardous sectors

Guarantee of social justice for workers in line with international standards

Hashim hoped that the guidelines will turn out to be “completely effective and efficient”. He said that now instead of five years under the existing labour laws, the employee will get gratuity after only one year under the new labour codes.

Labourers warm themselves in a bonfire at Kangan some 40 kms from Srinagar (AFP)

“A major change has been made in the matter of gratuity in the new rules. Now fixed-term employees (contract employees) will get gratuity only after one year of employment, earlier this period was 5 years. This will directly benefit lakhs of workers working on contracts in IT manufacturing, start-ups and project-based sectors,” Hashim said. He said that under the new labour codes, a plan has been laid to increase PF and gratuity for labourers.

“The basic salary of an employee must be at least 50 percent of his total salary (CTC). This will automatically increase the share of Provident Fund (PF) and gratuity as their calculation is based on the basic salary. Currently, many companies deliberately keep the basic salary low so that they can spend less on PF and gratuity. The salary received by the employees may be slightly less under the new law, but the amount received after retirement will be much higher,” he explained.

Working women, transgenders and new labour codes

Hashim said that under the new labour codes, women can work in the night shift adding equal pay and respect for equal work are guaranteed under the new law. Transgender people have also been given the right to full equality in work, he said. He said that gig workers have been given legal recognition for the first time under the new law.

Women labourers work at a construction site on the eve of International Women's Day, in Guwahati (IANS)

“For the first time, gig workers and platform workers have been legally recognized. They will get social security like insurance, pension, double compensation for overtime”.

Appointment letter mandatory, Work From Home legalised

The Deputy labour Commissioner said that as an important change, it has been made mandatory under the new labour codes for all employers to give an appointment letter to the employee.

Labourers carry out construction work on International Labour Day, in Moradabad (IANS)

“Even those working as salesmen in shopkeepers, malls or any departmental store have been made mandatory to give an appointment letter by the employers. Besides, it will be mandatory for workers to get a free health checkup every year. All workers above the age of 40 years must have a free health checkup once a year. A safety committee will be mandatory in companies with more than 500 employees. Hashim said that Work From Home has been given full legal status in the new labour codes. All in all, these new labour codes have brought great comfort and protection to employees, especially contract, gig workers and women”.