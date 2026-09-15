Explained | How New DRDO Initiatives Aim To Build Industrial Depth Behind India's Defence Self-reliance Drive
India’s defence self-reliance is entering a new phase as DRDO seeks to expand private-sector participation across research, design, testing, certification and manufacturing.
Published : September 15, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s quest for self-reliance in defence is entering a more demanding stage: building the industrial depth to turn indigenous technologies into weapons, systems and components at scale.
While major defence companies are increasingly capable of producing sophisticated platforms, the long-term strength of the sector will depend on a much wider network of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and specialised technology firms capable of supplying critical components, sub-systems, software and niche technologies.
The initiatives unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at VIMARSH 2026, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-Industry Synergy Meet held here on Tuesday, are designed to strengthen precisely this missing layer of the ecosystem. From direct funding and incubation support for deep-tech companies to dedicated access to DRDO testing facilities, technology transfers and a framework for sharing software source codes with licensed industry, the measures seek to shorten the distance between research laboratory and production line.
According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, nine Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToTS) were handed over to 13 manufacturing partners in the presence of the Defence Minister to enable commercial production of state-of-the-art systems.
"Strategic MoUs (memorandums of understanding) were also formally exchanged with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) to expand industry outreach and foster grass-roots participation," the Ministry stated.
"DRDO also signed a contract with Quality Council of India for System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating (SAMAR) version 2.0 to benchmark the manufacturing maturity of domestic defence enterprises."
"DRDO possesses knowledge and technology, the industry has scale and manufacturing capability, startups bring innovation and agility, and the youth hold the dream of a New India,” Singh said while addressing the meet. “When these four forces converge and move forward together, no goal is impossible."
He underlined that the goal of Viksit Bharat is not merely to build an economically strong nation, but to also make it technologically self-reliant, socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and strategically secure.
“By 2047, we must achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in critical technologies, a significant increase in indigenous content, multi-fold growth in defence exports, and a robust presence for India in global supply chains,” Singh stated.
The significance of the VIMARSH 2026 initiatives goes well beyond easing access to DRDO technologies. Taken together, they represent an attempt to restructure India’s defence-industrial ecosystem by bringing MSMEs, deep-tech startups, academia and established manufacturers closer to the country’s principal defence R&D institution. The larger objective is to move Indian defence manufacturing from a largely platform- and production-oriented model towards an integrated research-to-production ecosystem.
From technology transfer to technology absorption
One of the biggest constraints facing India’s defence industry has traditionally been the gap between technology development and large-scale industrial absorption. DRDO may develop a missile, electronic system, sensor or other advanced technology, but converting that technology into a reliable, cost-effective and scalable production capability requires industrial capacity, specialised testing, skilled manpower and sustained investment.
The VIMARSH initiatives directly address this gap.
The decision to provide dedicated access to DRDO testing facilities, for example, could be particularly important for MSMEs and startups. Advanced defence technologies require expensive testing and validation infrastructure that smaller companies often cannot afford to establish independently. Access to DRDO facilities can therefore reduce development costs, shorten product development cycles and allow smaller firms to demonstrate that their technologies meet military specifications.
This could substantially increase the number of companies capable of moving from prototype development to actual defence production.
Lowering the entry barriers for MSMEs and startups
India’s defence manufacturing base has expanded considerably in recent years, but sophisticated defence production remains dominated by a relatively limited number of large public- and private-sector companies.
The new framework seeks to widen this base. Direct funding, incubation support and access to testing infrastructure can help address three major problems confronting emerging defence companies: lack of capital, lack of infrastructure and lack of technical mentorship.
For a deep-tech startup working on artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, quantum technologies or advanced sensors, the initial investment required before a product reaches the armed forces can be substantial. Unlike conventional commercial markets, defence procurement involves lengthy development, testing, certification and acceptance processes.
Financial and institutional support can therefore provide these companies with the runway necessary to survive the long development cycle. More importantly, bringing them into the DRDO ecosystem could give them access to scientists, laboratories and technical expertise that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.
Creating a deeper defence supply chain
The most important long-term impact could be on the depth of India’s defence supply chain. A modern military platform is not produced by a single company. A fighter aircraft, missile, warship or air-defence system requires thousands of components, sub-systems, electronic modules, software packages, sensors, propulsion elements and specialised materials.
MSMEs can occupy these niches.
Instead of expecting smaller companies to develop complete weapons systems, integrating them as suppliers of specialised components and sub-systems can create a much broader industrial base. This would make Indian defence manufacturing more distributed and resilient.
Singh’s emphasis on integrating MSMEs and startups alongside large companies is significant in this context. The emerging model could increasingly resemble a tiered defence-industrial supply chain, with large companies serving as system integrators while hundreds or thousands of MSMEs provide components and technologies.
That would also create opportunities for smaller companies to progressively move up the technology ladder.
Nine LAToTs could accelerate commercial production
The handover of nine LAToTs to 13 manufacturing partners is another important component.
Technology transfer is valuable only when it results in industrial production, and the LAToTs provide a mechanism for converting DRDO-developed technologies into commercially manufactured defence products.
The scale of the broader programme is significant. According to Defence Secretary and DRDO Chairman Rajesh Kumar Singh, over 2,300 technology transfers have already been handed over to over 1,100 industries.
This indicates that DRDO’s role is increasingly moving beyond technology development towards creating an industrial ecosystem capable of absorbing those technologies.
SAMAR 2.0 and the quality challenge
The agreement with the Quality Council of India for SAMAR 2.0 is important because expanding the number of defence manufacturers is not sufficient by itself.
India needs companies capable of producing defence equipment to consistent international standards.
A larger supplier base without adequate quality control could create problems in reliability, interoperability and maintenance. SAMAR 2.0’s effort to benchmark manufacturing maturity can help companies identify weaknesses in their production processes and progressively improve their capabilities.
This could become particularly important if Indian companies are expected to participate in global defence supply chains.
India’s ambition is no longer merely to manufacture equipment for its own armed forces. The country wants to become a major defence exporter.
That requires Indian suppliers to meet international standards for quality, reliability, traceability and delivery.
According to Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, it’s a good initiative on the part of the Government of India that it is finally willing to give the source code of important software technologies to some of these defence partners because the needs of the defence industry are expanding and growing.
“Multiple conflict theatres are emerging,” Pandya told ETV Bharat. “So, this is the time where weapon systems, equipment are needed not only to defend yourself but also to harness the international market for arms and ammunition which is emerging very fast and it is India's moment to harness that market."
At the same time, he sounded a note of concern.
"These are very sensitive technologies, so they should not land up in the wrong hands," Pandya said. “Secondly, most of the startups as of now are basically assembling different products from other countries and they are assembling them in India, particularly in the drone sector. They are importing Chinese parts and assembling them in India. So, I think that’s one area which is very sensitive and needs to be taken care of properly."
He further explained that, to overcome this, India needs indigenous technological development.
"For this, India needs to make some fundamental changes in its education systems, enhance its science and tech sector at the very primary, secondary and graduate education level,” he said.
To sum up, the broader significance of the September 15 initiatives is that delf-reliance is gradually moving from import substitution towards capability creation.
India’s earlier objective was largely to manufacture more defence equipment domestically. The next stage is to develop the technologies, industrial capabilities, intellectual property, skilled manpower and supply chains needed to continuously design and manufacture the next generation of defence systems.
That requires DRDO to function not merely as a government R&D laboratory but increasingly as an anchor institution for a national defence-technology ecosystem. Industry, meanwhile, has to move beyond licensed production towards independent R&D, co-development and global-scale manufacturing.
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