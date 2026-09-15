ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | How New DRDO Initiatives Aim To Build Industrial Depth Behind India's Defence Self-reliance Drive

Union Minister for Defence, Rajnath Singh unveiled key policy initiatives and witnessed the several Strategic MoUs during the ‘VIMARSH – 2026’, a DRDO-Industry Synergy Meet at Dr. D.S. Kothari Auditorium (DRDO Bhawan), in New Delhi on September 15, 2026. ( ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau )

New Delhi: India’s quest for self-reliance in defence is entering a more demanding stage: building the industrial depth to turn indigenous technologies into weapons, systems and components at scale.

While major defence companies are increasingly capable of producing sophisticated platforms, the long-term strength of the sector will depend on a much wider network of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups and specialised technology firms capable of supplying critical components, sub-systems, software and niche technologies.

The initiatives unveiled by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at VIMARSH 2026, a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)-Industry Synergy Meet held here on Tuesday, are designed to strengthen precisely this missing layer of the ecosystem. From direct funding and incubation support for deep-tech companies to dedicated access to DRDO testing facilities, technology transfers and a framework for sharing software source codes with licensed industry, the measures seek to shorten the distance between research laboratory and production line.

According to a statement issued by the Defence Ministry, nine Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LAToTS) were handed over to 13 manufacturing partners in the presence of the Defence Minister to enable commercial production of state-of-the-art systems.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressing the ‘VIMARSH – 2026’, a DRDO-Industry Synergy Meet at Dr. D.S. Kothari Auditorium (DRDO Bhawan), in New Delhi on September 15, 2026. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

"Strategic MoUs (memorandums of understanding) were also formally exchanged with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) and Laghu Udyog Bharati (LUB) to expand industry outreach and foster grass-roots participation," the Ministry stated.

"DRDO also signed a contract with Quality Council of India for System for Advance Manufacturing Assessment and Rating (SAMAR) version 2.0 to benchmark the manufacturing maturity of domestic defence enterprises."

"DRDO possesses knowledge and technology, the industry has scale and manufacturing capability, startups bring innovation and agility, and the youth hold the dream of a New India,” Singh said while addressing the meet. “When these four forces converge and move forward together, no goal is impossible."

He underlined that the goal of Viksit Bharat is not merely to build an economically strong nation, but to also make it technologically self-reliant, socially inclusive, environmentally sustainable, and strategically secure.

“By 2047, we must achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in critical technologies, a significant increase in indigenous content, multi-fold growth in defence exports, and a robust presence for India in global supply chains,” Singh stated.

The significance of the VIMARSH 2026 initiatives goes well beyond easing access to DRDO technologies. Taken together, they represent an attempt to restructure India’s defence-industrial ecosystem by bringing MSMEs, deep-tech startups, academia and established manufacturers closer to the country’s principal defence R&D institution. The larger objective is to move Indian defence manufacturing from a largely platform- and production-oriented model towards an integrated research-to-production ecosystem.

From technology transfer to technology absorption

One of the biggest constraints facing India’s defence industry has traditionally been the gap between technology development and large-scale industrial absorption. DRDO may develop a missile, electronic system, sensor or other advanced technology, but converting that technology into a reliable, cost-effective and scalable production capability requires industrial capacity, specialised testing, skilled manpower and sustained investment.

The VIMARSH initiatives directly address this gap.

The decision to provide dedicated access to DRDO testing facilities, for example, could be particularly important for MSMEs and startups. Advanced defence technologies require expensive testing and validation infrastructure that smaller companies often cannot afford to establish independently. Access to DRDO facilities can therefore reduce development costs, shorten product development cycles and allow smaller firms to demonstrate that their technologies meet military specifications.

Defence Secretary, Rajesh Kumar Singh addressing at the ‘VIMARSH – 2026’, a DRDO-Industry Synergy Meet at Dr. D.S. Kothari Auditorium (DRDO Bhawan), in New Delhi on September 15, 2026. (ETV Bharat via Press Information Bureau)

This could substantially increase the number of companies capable of moving from prototype development to actual defence production.

Lowering the entry barriers for MSMEs and startups

India’s defence manufacturing base has expanded considerably in recent years, but sophisticated defence production remains dominated by a relatively limited number of large public- and private-sector companies.

The new framework seeks to widen this base. Direct funding, incubation support and access to testing infrastructure can help address three major problems confronting emerging defence companies: lack of capital, lack of infrastructure and lack of technical mentorship.

For a deep-tech startup working on artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, quantum technologies or advanced sensors, the initial investment required before a product reaches the armed forces can be substantial. Unlike conventional commercial markets, defence procurement involves lengthy development, testing, certification and acceptance processes.

Financial and institutional support can therefore provide these companies with the runway necessary to survive the long development cycle. More importantly, bringing them into the DRDO ecosystem could give them access to scientists, laboratories and technical expertise that would otherwise be difficult to obtain.

Creating a deeper defence supply chain

The most important long-term impact could be on the depth of India’s defence supply chain. A modern military platform is not produced by a single company. A fighter aircraft, missile, warship or air-defence system requires thousands of components, sub-systems, electronic modules, software packages, sensors, propulsion elements and specialised materials.