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Explained | How NEET Changed India’s Medical College Admissions

Students and their parents outside an examination centre for a medical stream exams from in Hyderabad on Sep 28, 2020 ( File/ANI )

New Delhi: Over 20 lakh students sit for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) every year but, few remember that India’s medical admission process once involved dozens of entrance examinations conducted by states, private colleges and central authorities.

The recent controversies surrounding NEET have once again brought attention to the exam’s origins, its predecessor, the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), and the recurring challenge of maintaining the integrity of high-stakes examinations.

Prior to NEET, the Indian medical admission system consisted of a maze of entrance exams. First, the Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) introduced the AIPMT in 1988 for 15 per cent of the medical seats to be filled through the All India quota.

States would also conduct its own medical entrance exam in addition to the AIPMT. A number of private medical colleges and associations had separate entrance exams as well. As a result of this fragmented system, the average applicant would travel to different cities and states for months at a time to take numerous entrance exams.

Aspirants leave the examination centre after appearing for the NEET 2026 exam at Lucknow Montessori School, in Lucknow on May 03, 2026. (File/ANI)

Dr Rohan Krishnan, Chairman of the Delhi Medical Association (DMA) and Chief Patron of the Federation of All India Medical Associations (FAIMA), recalls that the process was far more complicated than what students experience today.

According to him, AIPMT itself followed a two-stage format in its earlier years. Candidates first cleared an objective preliminary examination and then appeared for a subjective mains examination conducted through traditional pen-and-paper methods.

“The challenge extended far beyond AIPMT,” he said, noting that students had to simultaneously prepare for different examination patterns and travel extensively during the admission season.

Birth of NEET and a Supreme Court twist

The concept of a single national medical entrance examination was proposed by the Medical Council of India (MCI) to create a uniform admission system across the country. The first NEET-UG examination was conducted in 2013. However, the experiment was short-lived.

In July 2013, the Supreme Court struck down NEET after challenges from several states and private institutions, restoring the earlier system of AIPMT and state-level examinations.

A pivotal moment occurred in April 2016 when the Supreme Court reinstated NEET. The shift from AIPMT to NEET was completed in two steps. The AIPMT that had been held on May 1, 2016, became NEET phase 1, while NEET phase 2 occurred on July 24, 2016.

From 2017 onwards, NEET became the sole entrance examination for admissions to MBBS and BDS courses across most of the country.

2015 AIPMT leak that shook the system

The biggest examination scandal before the NEET era occurred in 2015. Prior to the implementation of NEET, a sophisticated cheating operation had been revealed by the Haryana Police during AIPMT 2015. A set of vests fitted with SIM and Bluetooth devices was seized and used to transmit answers electronically during that exam.

Numerous arrests took place in Rohtak following the discovery, uncovering the vulnerability of the national examination process. The Supreme Court subsequently ruled that the examination process had been compromised and cancelled the entire AIPMT 2015 examination, despite around 6.3 lakh candidates having appeared for it. A fresh examination was ordered.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan visits the headquarter of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to assess the on-ground conduct of the NEET UG 2026 examination, in New Delhi on March 3, 2026 (Office of Dharmendra Pradhan/ANI Photo)

The incident remains one of the most significant medical entrance exam scandals in India and the only nationwide medical entrance test before NEET that was fully cancelled due to a leak and cheating controversy.