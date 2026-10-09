ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: How Indian Railways Is Upgrading Digital Systems With AI For Passenger Safety, Crowd Management

New Delhi : Indian Railways is upgrading its digital infrastructure and deploying artificial intelligence (AI)-based tools to improve passenger safety, grievance redressal and onboard cleanliness, while expanding the capacity of its ticketing system fivefold to handle 1.25 lakh tickets per minute.

The initiatives showcased by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) include AI-enabled upgrades to RailMadad, an integrated crowd management solution, the Coach Mitra app for onboard housekeeping and the Railway Security Response System. The railway technology arm is also upgrading its passenger information system, with more than 1,100 of the approximately 4,000 trains covered under the migration programme already upgraded.

“Our passenger information system, which was originally designed in around 1995, is now being upgraded using 21st-century technologies. The existing system can process approximately 25,000 tickets per minute, and we are increasing its capacity fivefold to 1,25,000 tickets per minute. This will significantly improve passenger convenience and reduce ticketing failures,” Dilip Kumar Jain, principal project engineer at CRIS, told ETV Bharat.

Indian Railways' Prediction Working Methodology (ETV Bharat)

“We are using cutting-edge technologies available in the market for this upgrade. Of the approximately 4,000 trains covered under the migration programme, more than 1,100 have already been upgraded. We expect to complete the entire migration by the end of this year,” he said.

AI model to predict station crowds, alert RPF

CRIS has developed an integrated crowd management solution that uses historical passenger data, current bookings and machine-learning models to estimate passenger volumes at railway stations and platforms. The estimates are intended to help the Railway Protection Force (RPF) plan staff deployment and manage crowds, particularly during periods of heavy passenger movement.

The system maps reserved passengers against actual train-running status and estimates unreserved passenger numbers using historical patterns. It combines station-wise and hourly data from the previous two years to calculate expected platform crowds and generates estimates for journeys over the next 60 days.

Reserved passenger projections are based on bookings available up to the date of calculation, while unreserved passenger volumes are extrapolated from previous-year data.

“This is an AI-powered crowd management solution. It predicts the number of passengers expected at a particular station, on a specific date and platform. If there is a sudden increase in passenger numbers on any platform, the system can alert RPF personnel, enabling them to deploy additional staff to manage passenger movement and prevent stampedes,” Jain said.

The display identifies New Delhi, Kolkata, Secunderabad, Chennai and Mumbai among the locations associated with the crowd management solution.

RailMadad to use AI to prioritise grievances

Railways is also showcasing AI-enabled capabilities for RailMadad, its passenger grievance redressal platform. Natural language processing (NLP) can help classify complaints according to their nature and urgency, while voice-to-text technology supports transcription in 13 languages, according to the CRIS display.