Explained | How Gen Z Protest Influenced The Bankipur Bypoll Result
Prashant Kishor secured his maiden electoral win. The JSP leader won the by-election from Bankipur Assembly constituency, which was the bastion of the BJP.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 4, 2026 at 8:09 PM IST
Patna: The stunning victory of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in which he breached the Bharatiya Janata Party’s impregnable fort for the past three decades, comes against the backdrop of the massive Gen Z protest in New Delhi, which spread to different parts of India, including Bihar, forcing the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks and other lapses.
In fact, Patna and several other cities across the state witnessed vigorous and violent protests marked by lathicharge, use of teargas and water cannon by the police. Hundreds of students and youths, who participated in the protests were detained or arrested.
This happened while the campaign for the bypoll was ongoing. The BJP had roped-in its top leaders, almost the entire National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet in the state, and deployed a large number of its workers in it.
As political parties and experts sit down to evaluate the reasons behind Prashant's astounding victory in an election billed as a "prestige issue" for the BJP — because the seat was the family borough of its national president Nitin Nabin since 1995 — the role of Gen Z is also being considered as one of the main factors that swung the result. The bypoll was necessitated by Nitin's resignation as an MLA in March this year after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Gen Z and Bankipur
Bankipur is a completely urban seat located in the middle of Patna - Bihar's capital. The constituency is the hub of educational institutions and the state government, as the legislative Assembly, secretariat, chief minister’s official residence and the Lok Bhavan are located within its precincts.
The seat, especially the stretch from the historic Gandhi Maidan to Dak Bungalow, and the route to the Assembly and Lok Bhavan, also acts as the centre of all the protests that happen in Patna.
This is how the constituency found itself in the midst of the Gen Z protest in Patna, witnessing the use of force against students and youths, who believed that they were agitating for a just cause.
Incidentally, Bankipur itself could be considered a den of the Gen Z. Around 1.25 lakh or one-third of its 3.80 lakh voters are youths in the age group of 18 to 30 years.
Protest and poll
The Gen Z violently protested twice in Bankipur – once on July 22 and next during the Bihar bandh on July 25. There were clashes with the police, who tried to disperse them by the use of lathis (sticks), tear gas, and water cannon.
A large number of protestors were detained, while many were arrested. They were freed after a truce between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which led the Gen Z protests in New Delhi, and the Centre. But the entire process took two to three days.
Those detained were allowed to go from the police station on July 26, while those arrested were released from jails on July 27 and 28.
Meanwhile, the bypoll campaign was on and the voting was held on July 30. Though public memory is short, it is not so short that the young voters could forget everything – the protests in Delhi, as well as, Bihar. They decided to flex their political muscles.
"The election was unique this time. The Gen Z protest in Delhi and Patna, as well as their cause, pushed me to vote. I have also faced paper leaks, including the 67th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) civil services preliminary examination in 2021 and others. Previously too, I had observed irregularities while appearing for medical entrance exams," Onkar Nath Jha, a student of Patna Law College, told ETV Bharat.
Rising above caste and community for a cause
Gen Z (short for Generation Z) or the group of people born after 1996 presented an exceptional quality of uniting for a cause despite coming from diverse socio-economic and regional backgrounds.
Unlike other voters, they did not act on caste or community lines and stayed focused on examination paper leaks and other lapses in the educational system.
"All of us were unhappy with what was going on in the education and employment spheres. All of us wanted a change. All of us understood the importance of honesty and transparency in examinations. All of us decided to stay united despite various divisions in the society. Those who went to vote, voted against the government out of anger and frustration. The government will now understand that it will have to give priority to our welfare and demands," said Kumar Sudhanshu, who is preparing for job-related competitive examinations.
One of the voters was Ajay Kumar, a 29-year-old graduate staying in Mandiri locality of Bankipur. He elaborated about his thoughts when he went out to exercise his franchise in the bypoll.
“We were closely watching the agitation in Delhi and Bihar, and felt that it was for a just cause. Imagine people like us preparing for months and years and then facing paper leaks. The government was not doing anything for us. It did not even understand the money being spent on us by our parents, or feel the hope they have with us," Ajay confided with ETV Bharat.
The buck did not stop there. Ajay said he motivated others also to vote, reminding them that the youths needed fair opportunity for higher education and jobs not only for their own sake, but also for the sake of society and the country.
"I know that many parents of the protestors who bore the brunt of paper leaks and lathicharge by the police voted against the BJP," Ajay added.
Gen Z psychology and election
According to Patna-based clinical psychologist Binda Singh, the mental make-up and tendencies of Gen Z plays a big role in their choices, including elections.
"Psychologically, Gen Z chases new things, achievements, and betterment. It explores, experiments, and changes. The young people in this category are not fools. They are very talented and see things deeply and in new light. They need a direction or a cause to move ahead. They react when their troubles, worry or anxiety increase and want to change the situation. In such circumstances, they do not stop till change happens,” Binda told ETV Bharat.
She pointed out that this psyche of Gen Z led it to launch a massive agitation for transparency and fairness in examinations and led to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, as well as, a slew of announcements related to the reforms in examinations.
It was this psychology that perhaps influenced the Gen Z vote in the Bankipur bypoll.
"We do not have much political consciousness. We do not know much about the situation before 2014 and what happened after it. But we saw that students were lathicharged for raising pertinent issues. The NEET UG and BPSC paper leaks and the LPG crisis hit us directly. These were the problems at our doorsteps, affecting everybody, and influenced our votes," Ajit Kumar, a 22-year-old postgraduate student of Patna University told ETV Bharat.
Prashant Kishor and Gen Z
Prashant won the Bankipur poll by a margin of over 19,000 votes over his nearest rival – BJP nominee Neeraj Kumar.
After the victory, the poll consultant-turned-politician described it as a sign of political change in the state, and suggested that the atmosphere created by the Gen Z student protests across the country might have influenced the election outcome, but added that the low voter turnout of only 34.30 per cent made it difficult to draw any concrete conclusions.
"The atmosphere created by Gen Z protests might have played a role in the result, but there is nothing to show that young electors had voted in large numbers in Bankipur. It is unfortunate, but that is the reality," Prashant said pointing to the low polling percentage in the bypoll.
However, Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said in Lucknow on Monday that the anger of the Gen Z and their parents led to the defeat of the BJP in the Bankipur bypoll.
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