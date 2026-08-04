ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | How Gen Z Protest Influenced The Bankipur Bypoll Result

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor celebrates with supporters after taking the lead in the Bankipur Assembly by-election during the counting of votes, in Patna, Bihar ( PTI )

Patna: The stunning victory of Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor in the Bankipur Assembly bypoll in which he breached the Bharatiya Janata Party’s impregnable fort for the past three decades, comes against the backdrop of the massive Gen Z protest in New Delhi, which spread to different parts of India, including Bihar, forcing the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over examination paper leaks and other lapses.

In fact, Patna and several other cities across the state witnessed vigorous and violent protests marked by lathicharge, use of teargas and water cannon by the police. Hundreds of students and youths, who participated in the protests were detained or arrested.

This happened while the campaign for the bypoll was ongoing. The BJP had roped-in its top leaders, almost the entire National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cabinet in the state, and deployed a large number of its workers in it.

Onkar Nath Jha, Student, Patna Law College (ETV Bharat)

As political parties and experts sit down to evaluate the reasons behind Prashant's astounding victory in an election billed as a "prestige issue" for the BJP — because the seat was the family borough of its national president Nitin Nabin since 1995 — the role of Gen Z is also being considered as one of the main factors that swung the result. The bypoll was necessitated by Nitin's resignation as an MLA in March this year after being elected to the Rajya Sabha.

Gen Z and Bankipur

Bankipur is a completely urban seat located in the middle of Patna - Bihar's capital. The constituency is the hub of educational institutions and the state government, as the legislative Assembly, secretariat, chief minister’s official residence and the Lok Bhavan are located within its precincts.

The seat, especially the stretch from the historic Gandhi Maidan to Dak Bungalow, and the route to the Assembly and Lok Bhavan, also acts as the centre of all the protests that happen in Patna.

This is how the constituency found itself in the midst of the Gen Z protest in Patna, witnessing the use of force against students and youths, who believed that they were agitating for a just cause.

Incidentally, Bankipur itself could be considered a den of the Gen Z. Around 1.25 lakh or one-third of its 3.80 lakh voters are youths in the age group of 18 to 30 years.

Protest and poll

The Gen Z violently protested twice in Bankipur – once on July 22 and next during the Bihar bandh on July 25. There were clashes with the police, who tried to disperse them by the use of lathis (sticks), tear gas, and water cannon.

Kumar Sudhanshu, student preparing for job-related competitive examinations (ETV Bharat)

A large number of protestors were detained, while many were arrested. They were freed after a truce between the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), which led the Gen Z protests in New Delhi, and the Centre. But the entire process took two to three days.

Those detained were allowed to go from the police station on July 26, while those arrested were released from jails on July 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, the bypoll campaign was on and the voting was held on July 30. Though public memory is short, it is not so short that the young voters could forget everything – the protests in Delhi, as well as, Bihar. They decided to flex their political muscles.

"The election was unique this time. The Gen Z protest in Delhi and Patna, as well as their cause, pushed me to vote. I have also faced paper leaks, including the 67th Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) civil services preliminary examination in 2021 and others. Previously too, I had observed irregularities while appearing for medical entrance exams," Onkar Nath Jha, a student of Patna Law College, told ETV Bharat.