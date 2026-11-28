ETV Bharat / bharat

How Cybercriminals Siphoned Off Rs 109 Crore From Haryana Panchayat Accounts

Panchkula: The Haryana government has launched an emergency security review and a multi-state police crackdown after cyber fraudsters allegedly siphoned off Rs 109 crore from the state’s Panchayat Department.

Officials alleged the fraudsters had diverted public funds held in Punjab National Bank (PNB) accounts belonging to Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across several districts of Haryana.

“The fraud came to light after a departmental audit flagged 1,897 suspicious transactions. It uncovered a coordinated racket that funnelled government money through hundreds of intermediary accounts,” the official said.

​How the Payment Portal Was Exploited

Haryana panchayats process payments through the Financial Data Management System (FDMS) portal, developed by a private firm named M/s Austere Systems Private Limited. Under this arrangement, local bodies prepare payment files using Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) followed by execution through the private vendor’s system and PNB.

Police suspect that cybercriminals hacked this digital channel to submit fraudulent payment files, allowing illegal transfers into outside accounts. “We are currently examining whether the breach occurred within the vendor’s portal or inside the banking system,” they said.

The PNB has denied any lapse in its own infrastructure, saying that it processed all transactions strictly based on payment files received from the company’s system.

​Trail of Mule Accounts and Arrests

​The scam first came to light after the Panchkula office of the Department of Development and Panchayats filed a complaint over Rs 75 lakh missing from its accounts.

Subsequently, a probe revealed that crores of rupees had been drained across the state in October, soon after the State Finance Commission grants were released to 6,230 local bodies. To avoid detection, the fraudsters funnelled the stolen money through a vast network of “mule accounts.”