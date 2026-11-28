How Cybercriminals Siphoned Off Rs 109 Crore From Haryana Panchayat Accounts
Haryana ordered a security overhaul and launched a multi-state probe after cyber fraudsters siphoned Rs 109 crore from Panchayats via mule accounts, reports Avinash Sharma
Published : November 28, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Panchkula: The Haryana government has launched an emergency security review and a multi-state police crackdown after cyber fraudsters allegedly siphoned off Rs 109 crore from the state’s Panchayat Department.
Officials alleged the fraudsters had diverted public funds held in Punjab National Bank (PNB) accounts belonging to Gram Panchayats, Panchayat Samitis and Zila Parishads across several districts of Haryana.
“The fraud came to light after a departmental audit flagged 1,897 suspicious transactions. It uncovered a coordinated racket that funnelled government money through hundreds of intermediary accounts,” the official said.
How the Payment Portal Was Exploited
Haryana panchayats process payments through the Financial Data Management System (FDMS) portal, developed by a private firm named M/s Austere Systems Private Limited. Under this arrangement, local bodies prepare payment files using Digital Signature Certificates (DSC) followed by execution through the private vendor’s system and PNB.
Police suspect that cybercriminals hacked this digital channel to submit fraudulent payment files, allowing illegal transfers into outside accounts. “We are currently examining whether the breach occurred within the vendor’s portal or inside the banking system,” they said.
The PNB has denied any lapse in its own infrastructure, saying that it processed all transactions strictly based on payment files received from the company’s system.
Trail of Mule Accounts and Arrests
The scam first came to light after the Panchkula office of the Department of Development and Panchayats filed a complaint over Rs 75 lakh missing from its accounts.
Subsequently, a probe revealed that crores of rupees had been drained across the state in October, soon after the State Finance Commission grants were released to 6,230 local bodies. To avoid detection, the fraudsters funnelled the stolen money through a vast network of “mule accounts.”
Authorities have so far seized 600 bank accounts and frozen more than 1,000 suspected mule accounts to stop further withdrawals and recover the stolen funds. Police said a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed, which has deployed four separate units across multiple states and arrested 15 suspects so far.
The SIT is also probing the possible involvement of an international cybercrime syndicate known as “Crafty Falcon,” though officials have not yet confirmed a foreign link.
Fund Freeze And Cybersecurity Overhaul
Police said authorities had received warnings regarding potential hacking threats to government portals much before the breach. This has prompted the state to issue updated cybersecurity guidelines.
Cyber police are now working to trace the individual who sent the warning email, while the state government has temporarily halted all fund withdrawals from Panchayati Raj institution accounts.
In response to the possible fraud, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi directed the Department of Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, along with the National Informatics Centre (NIC), to prepare a comprehensive report listing all government schemes handling digital payments.
Review committees have been asked to audit payment platforms, technology service providers, software applications and past security audit records to identify vulnerabilities and evaluate whether existing safeguards are sufficient. The chief secretary instructed officials to prioritise factual accuracy and a thorough investigation over speed as inquiries continue.
The order comes after Rastogi chaired an emergency meeting with senior officials from the Education, Development and Panchayats, and Urban Local Bodies departments to review digital payment infrastructure and cloud-based systems.
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