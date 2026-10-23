Explained | Can The Haryana Government Cancel HERC's Power Discom Licence To Eleven Power Limited?
The commission can issue licences without formal state consent, while Haryana says it will challenge the order before the appellate tribunal for electricity.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST|
Updated : October 23, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
Chandigarh: Haryana's decision to allow private electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh has triggered a major controversy. Electricity employees are on strike against the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's (HERC) decision.
At the same time, the state government says it will challenge the order and has urged employees to return to work, assuring them it is prepared to fight the decision legally.
But is the government bound to accept HERC's decision, or can it cancel the order? Understanding the commission's formation, powers and the legal options available to the state is key to the dispute.
Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission: Formation, Powers And Legal Options
- What Is The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission?
The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) was established on August 17, 1998, under the Haryana Electricity Reform Act, 1997. It is an independent statutory body and also functions under the Electricity Act, 2003.
The state legislature passed the Haryana Electricity Reform Act, 1997 (Act No. 10 of 1998), under which the commission was constituted. It comprises a chairperson and two members.
- How Are The Chairperson And Members Appointed?
The state government appoints the chairperson and members on the recommendation of a special selection committee. Candidates for the chairperson's post may be serving or retired High Court judges. Other members must have specialised knowledge and experience in fields such as law, accounting, economics, commerce, industry or administration.
A person above 62 cannot be appointed as a member, and the rules are intended to ensure a minimum three-year tenure. The chairperson and members cannot hold another office of profit, occupy a position in a political party or continue in another business or profession.
- What Are HERC's Main Powers?
HERC's key responsibilities include determining electricity tariffs, setting terms and conditions for power companies, issuing licences and protecting consumer interests. It also works to improve electricity supply regulations and advises the state government on matters relating to the energy sector.
- Is The Haryana Government Bound By HERC's Decision?
Under Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003, HERC can grant parallel electricity distribution licences to private companies independently, even if the state government does not support the move.
As an independent, quasi-judicial body operating under central legislation, the commission can consider applications from private or eligible companies and decide whether to issue licences. The law does not require the state government to formally invite an application or give its consent before a licence is granted.
However, the state government can challenge the decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and seek a stay on its implementation.
- What Options Does The State Government Have?
The Haryana government and Energy Minister Anil Vij have maintained that the state did not invite applications for privatisation. The government is preparing to challenge HERC's decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and seek a stay under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.
Both Vij and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the tribunal will hear the challenge.
Opposition Questions Government
Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Sampat Singh alleged that the government had consented to the licence granted to Eleven Power Limited and that the state was now hiding behind HERC's decision.
"This is an attack on electricity consumers," he said, alleging that the government failed to oppose the company's application when the commission considered it.
Singh questioned Vij's opposition to the decision, saying the energy minister was part of the government but had failed to intervene at the appropriate stage. He claimed that no minister or senior government official attended the hearings, although government lawyers were present. Singh said he had attended every hearing and that his party had strongly opposed the licence.
He argued that the parallel licence amounted to privatisation and could weaken existing power distribution corporations, hurt poorer consumers and threaten employees' job security.
Singh also criticised the Congress, alleging that the principal opposition party had failed to challenge the licence before HERC. He said opposition leaders and legislators should also have formally raised objections before the commission.
Questioning Eleven Power Limited's financial capacity, Singh claimed the company had a capital base of Rs 1 crore while the project involved work worth around Rs 4,700 crore.
Singh said he did not know who owned Eleven Power Limited and alleged that the company lacked experience in electricity distribution. He claimed the Union Power Minister granted the Gurugram and Nuh licence under pressure.
He further alleged that Gautam Adani's company had also applied for a licence but was made to withdraw its application, and he said Union Minister Manohar Lal's role should be examined. Singh said the move could cost Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam around 43 per cent of its revenue.
Singh made these allegations, but the information provided did not independently establish them.
Can Section 108 Help The Government?
Singh said the government could consider Section 108 of the Electricity Act, 2003, which, he said, allows the state to issue written policy directions to HERC in the public interest.
"If Vij Sahib gets his power back, he can use a provision of the 2003 Act. Under Section 108, the state government can issue written directions to the commission on policy matters in the public interest," Singh said, adding that he was willing to help the government on the issue.
He argued that the government could tell HERC that the decision was not in the public interest and seek its cancellation. However, he said he would not approach the tribunal himself, expressing doubts about the chances of overturning a decision through an appeal after the matter had already been heard.
The INLD leader also extended his party's support to the striking electricity employees.
Congress leader Kumari Selja criticised the government for opposing HERC's decision while also preparing to challenge it.
"The government itself has been saying that this was not right and that it will appeal. Who is actually running the government?" she asked, accusing the administration of lacking coordination and clarity over who was making decisions.
When asked about the government's claim that electricity distribution corporations were autonomous bodies and that the decision was theirs, Selja said they were still part of the government and could not be treated as entirely separate. She argued that the government should determine policy and that courts would examine the applicable law.
What Do Legal Experts Say?
Legal expert Ashish Goyal said HERC had issued its order under the central regulatory framework and was an independent statutory body. He said anyone challenging its decision could approach the appropriate judicial forum or the High Court.
"That does not mean they should go on strike. That is not right," Goyal said, adding that objections to the order should be pursued through the legal remedies available under the rules.
He said any action the government wished to take under Section 108 was a separate matter, but the dispute should be addressed through the prescribed legal process rather than a strike.
The central question remains how the legal process will determine the future of electricity distribution in Haryana and how the government will address concerns raised by employees and consumers.
The status of the proposed appeal, the government's response to the strike and further action against HERC's order will shape the next phase of the dispute.
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