ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Can The Haryana Government Cancel HERC's Power Discom Licence To Eleven Power Limited?

Chandigarh: Haryana's decision to allow private electricity distribution in Gurugram and Nuh has triggered a major controversy. Electricity employees are on strike against the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's (HERC) decision.

At the same time, the state government says it will challenge the order and has urged employees to return to work, assuring them it is prepared to fight the decision legally.

But is the government bound to accept HERC's decision, or can it cancel the order? Understanding the commission's formation, powers and the legal options available to the state is key to the dispute.

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission: Formation, Powers And Legal Options

What Is The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission?

The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) was established on August 17, 1998, under the Haryana Electricity Reform Act, 1997. It is an independent statutory body and also functions under the Electricity Act, 2003.

The state legislature passed the Haryana Electricity Reform Act, 1997 (Act No. 10 of 1998), under which the commission was constituted. It comprises a chairperson and two members.

Infographics for power crisis in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

How Are The Chairperson And Members Appointed?

The state government appoints the chairperson and members on the recommendation of a special selection committee. Candidates for the chairperson's post may be serving or retired High Court judges. Other members must have specialised knowledge and experience in fields such as law, accounting, economics, commerce, industry or administration.

A person above 62 cannot be appointed as a member, and the rules are intended to ensure a minimum three-year tenure. The chairperson and members cannot hold another office of profit, occupy a position in a political party or continue in another business or profession.

What Are HERC's Main Powers?

HERC's key responsibilities include determining electricity tariffs, setting terms and conditions for power companies, issuing licences and protecting consumer interests. It also works to improve electricity supply regulations and advises the state government on matters relating to the energy sector.

Is The Haryana Government Bound By HERC's Decision?

Under Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003, HERC can grant parallel electricity distribution licences to private companies independently, even if the state government does not support the move.

As an independent, quasi-judicial body operating under central legislation, the commission can consider applications from private or eligible companies and decide whether to issue licences. The law does not require the state government to formally invite an application or give its consent before a licence is granted.

However, the state government can challenge the decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and seek a stay on its implementation.

Infographics for power crisis in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

What Options Does The State Government Have?

The Haryana government and Energy Minister Anil Vij have maintained that the state did not invite applications for privatisation. The government is preparing to challenge HERC's decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity and seek a stay under the provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003.

Both Vij and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the tribunal will hear the challenge.

Opposition Questions Government

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Sampat Singh alleged that the government had consented to the licence granted to Eleven Power Limited and that the state was now hiding behind HERC's decision.

"This is an attack on electricity consumers," he said, alleging that the government failed to oppose the company's application when the commission considered it.

Singh questioned Vij's opposition to the decision, saying the energy minister was part of the government but had failed to intervene at the appropriate stage. He claimed that no minister or senior government official attended the hearings, although government lawyers were present. Singh said he had attended every hearing and that his party had strongly opposed the licence.

Infographics for power crisis in Haryana (ETV Bharat)

He argued that the parallel licence amounted to privatisation and could weaken existing power distribution corporations, hurt poorer consumers and threaten employees' job security.

Singh also criticised the Congress, alleging that the principal opposition party had failed to challenge the licence before HERC. He said opposition leaders and legislators should also have formally raised objections before the commission.