Explained: Green Crackers Vs Traditional Firecrackers, How To Spot The Real Ones?
Experts say green crackers slightly reduce emissions and noise, but are not pollution-free, and authenticity checks are essential
Published : October 16, 2025 at 4:36 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: As the festive season approaches, so does India’s recurring debate, whether “green crackers” can really make Diwali celebrations less polluting. In light of worsening winter smog and continued firecracker prohibitions, let's ask the very straightforward and approachable question: What are green crackers, and how do they compare and relate to conventional fireworks?
Green crackers are a newer, advanced generation of firecrackers, developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). They were developed after the Supreme Court publicly challenged the government to find alternative fireworks that are less polluting and more environmentally friendly than traditional fireworks.
Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain, environmentalist, explained to ETV Bharat that, "Green crackers are cleaner, but not free of pollution. The composition is different from traditional firecrackers, which usually consist of barium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and aluminium powder. Green crackers feed on carbon compounds and barium chloride instead of these traditional chemicals. This change allows for the decrease of emissions of sulphur oxide, nitrous oxide, and particulate matter (dust) like PM2.5 and PM10 by 30-40%."
In simpler terms, green crackers are designed to produce the same visual and sound effects with less pollution, said Husain. "They use different fuel compositions and oxidizers to produce lower sound intensity, of approximately 110 decibels, as opposed to 120 decibels or more in standard ones, along with less toxic gases," he added.
How Green Crackers Differ from Traditional Fireworks
Traditionally, fireworks are made up of common metallic salts and oxidizers, including barium nitrate, potassium chlorate, sulfur, and aluminium, to produce vibrant colours, but release noxious gases and tiny particulate matter. The emissions of these materials are estimated to significantly contribute to respiratory illnesses and smog, as in the case of Delhi, where, during the wintertime, the air is already stagnant and filled with particulate matter.
Instead of barium chloride and carbon, plus the calculated change of other contributor materials to lower or eliminate exposure to the most harmful gases, Dr Husain explained that the chemical makeup has changed with potentially healthy outcomes. The reduction is calculable in laboratories based on the makeup of the gas and its emissions, but experts question whether the reduction can provide significant health relief alternatives in real-world settings.
Environmental and geospatial analyst Dr Rajesh Paul said, “Green crackers use modified formulations that eliminate or drastically cut down pollutants such as barium nitrate and heavy metals, resulting in 30% to 40% less particulate matter and lower levels of toxic gases. The sound intensity is also limited to about 110 decibels.”
However, he and other experts agree that the word “green” should not be mistaken for “safe.” The reduction is relative, not absolute.
How to Identify Genuine Green Crackers
Perhaps the biggest challenge for consumers is identifying authentic green crackers, as counterfeit products often flood the market during the festive rush.
According to Dr Husain, “Green crackers are certified, whereas traditional ones are not. To ensure that your crackers are genuine, look for the label of CSIR–NEERI on the packaging. There will be a barcode or QR code that you can scan to verify the manufacturer, license number, and contact details. There’s also a mobile app that helps confirm authenticity. Do not fall for false claims, as many sellers put the ‘green’ label without proper certification.”
Dr Rajesh Paul adds, “Consumers should check for the ‘Green Crackers’ logo and the QR code issued by CSIR–NEERI. Scanning this code confirms that the product meets India’s official eco-friendly fireworks standards. Anything without these markings is likely not genuine.”
A green cracker will have:
- CSIR–NEERI logo and certification
- QR code/barcode for verification
- Manufacturer name and license number
- Sales through authorised or licensed vendors
Fake or unverified crackers not only negate the environmental purpose but may also violate the Explosives Act, leading to penalties or confiscation.
Do Green Crackers Really Help?
While the scientific basis for green crackers appears sound, their real-world impact remains deeply contested. Environmental activist Bhavreen Kandhari told ETV Bharat, “Green crackers are not pollution-free; they emit only 25–30% less particulate matter under lab conditions, which makes no real difference in Delhi’s toxic winter air. During Diwali, PM2.5 levels rise 800–1,500% above WHO limits, so a 30% cut is statistically meaningless in real-world conditions.”
She argues that substituting barium nitrate with potassium or strontium salts might reduce some heavy metals but can increase other harmful compounds, such as chlorine-based gases and ozone precursors.
“Studies by TERI, IIT-Delhi, and NEERI confirm that so-called green formulations still release toxic gases and heavy metals,” she said. “Certification is theoretical; batches mix, labels are reused, and fake QR codes make real-world verification impossible. The Supreme Court itself observed in 2019 that Delhi Police cannot visually distinguish green from conventional crackers.”
The Enforcement Problem
One of the biggest hurdles is implementation. The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), which oversees licensing and safety, still functions under the Explosives Act of 1884, a colonial-era law that lacks digital tracking and chemical auditing mechanisms.
Kandhari pointed out, “Enforcement is practically impossible; less than 0.1% of crackers are ever chemically verified, and those from NCR easily enter Delhi despite bans. The idea of ‘green’ fireworks is a contradiction; there is no safe way to burn chemicals in the air and call it progress.”
Indeed, Supreme Court orders in 2021 and 2023 acknowledged that green crackers failed to achieve desired results because of poor enforcement and counterfeit sales. Many so-called “green” products in markets do not meet the prescribed emission standards, undermining the initiative’s credibility.
Health and Environmental Costs
The health impacts of firecracker pollution remain severe. During and after Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and other northern cities routinely plunges into the “severe” category. Hospitals report spikes in respiratory illnesses, particularly among children and the elderly.
According to an AIIMS–SAFAR estimate cited by Kandhari, post-Diwali health costs in Delhi alone amount to ₹1,000–1,500 crore annually, largely due to respiratory and cardiac ailments aggravated by air pollution.
“Even limited emissions can push Delhi’s AQI from ‘poor’ to ‘severe’ because pollutants get trapped in stagnant winter air,” Kandhari added. “Allowing so-called green crackers contradicts the Environment (Protection) Act, which requires progressive reduction, not selective relaxation, of pollution.”
Balancing Celebration and Responsibility
Despite the criticism, experts agree that cultural celebrations are deeply ingrained and cannot change overnight. The focus, they say, should be on awareness and moderation.
Dr Husain emphasised that consumers must be informed and vigilant, “Until you don’t see the barcode, don’t buy it. Buy only certified crackers and use them responsibly. Even a small reduction in emissions can help if everyone participates consciously.”
Similarly, Dr Rajesh Paul recommends celebrating in moderation and combining traditional joy with modern responsibility: “Buy verified products, celebrate in moderation, and protect air quality. That’s the spirit of green crackers, a step forward, not a full solution.”
Kandhari, however, offers a different vision: “The real need is to transform celebrations, not rebrand pollution. Promote light shows, community events, and safe, creative alternatives. Delhi doesn’t need greener smoke; it needs cleaner air.”
Green crackers are a technological compromise, a cleaner, but not clean, version of fireworks. While they reduce emissions and noise marginally, they cannot eliminate pollution. As Dr Husain put it, “They are cleaner, not clean.” And as Kandhari warned, “Delhi doesn’t need greener smoke, it needs courage to say no to tokenism.”
