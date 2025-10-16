ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained: Green Crackers Vs Traditional Firecrackers, How To Spot The Real Ones?

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: As the festive season approaches, so does India’s recurring debate, whether “green crackers” can really make Diwali celebrations less polluting. In light of worsening winter smog and continued firecracker prohibitions, let's ask the very straightforward and approachable question: What are green crackers, and how do they compare and relate to conventional fireworks?

Green crackers are a newer, advanced generation of firecrackers, developed by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in collaboration with the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI). They were developed after the Supreme Court publicly challenged the government to find alternative fireworks that are less polluting and more environmentally friendly than traditional fireworks.

Dr Hishmi Jamil Husain, environmentalist, explained to ETV Bharat that, "Green crackers are cleaner, but not free of pollution. The composition is different from traditional firecrackers, which usually consist of barium nitrate, potassium chlorate, and aluminium powder. Green crackers feed on carbon compounds and barium chloride instead of these traditional chemicals. This change allows for the decrease of emissions of sulphur oxide, nitrous oxide, and particulate matter (dust) like PM2.5 and PM10 by 30-40%."

In simpler terms, green crackers are designed to produce the same visual and sound effects with less pollution, said Husain. "They use different fuel compositions and oxidizers to produce lower sound intensity, of approximately 110 decibels, as opposed to 120 decibels or more in standard ones, along with less toxic gases," he added.

How Green Crackers Differ from Traditional Fireworks

Traditionally, fireworks are made up of common metallic salts and oxidizers, including barium nitrate, potassium chlorate, sulfur, and aluminium, to produce vibrant colours, but release noxious gases and tiny particulate matter. The emissions of these materials are estimated to significantly contribute to respiratory illnesses and smog, as in the case of Delhi, where, during the wintertime, the air is already stagnant and filled with particulate matter.

Instead of barium chloride and carbon, plus the calculated change of other contributor materials to lower or eliminate exposure to the most harmful gases, Dr Husain explained that the chemical makeup has changed with potentially healthy outcomes. The reduction is calculable in laboratories based on the makeup of the gas and its emissions, but experts question whether the reduction can provide significant health relief alternatives in real-world settings.

Environmental and geospatial analyst Dr Rajesh Paul said, “Green crackers use modified formulations that eliminate or drastically cut down pollutants such as barium nitrate and heavy metals, resulting in 30% to 40% less particulate matter and lower levels of toxic gases. The sound intensity is also limited to about 110 decibels.”

However, he and other experts agree that the word “green” should not be mistaken for “safe.” The reduction is relative, not absolute.

How to Identify Genuine Green Crackers

Perhaps the biggest challenge for consumers is identifying authentic green crackers, as counterfeit products often flood the market during the festive rush.

According to Dr Husain, “Green crackers are certified, whereas traditional ones are not. To ensure that your crackers are genuine, look for the label of CSIR–NEERI on the packaging. There will be a barcode or QR code that you can scan to verify the manufacturer, license number, and contact details. There’s also a mobile app that helps confirm authenticity. Do not fall for false claims, as many sellers put the ‘green’ label without proper certification.”

Dr Rajesh Paul adds, “Consumers should check for the ‘Green Crackers’ logo and the QR code issued by CSIR–NEERI. Scanning this code confirms that the product meets India’s official eco-friendly fireworks standards. Anything without these markings is likely not genuine.”

A green cracker will have:

CSIR–NEERI logo and certification

QR code/barcode for verification

Manufacturer name and license number

Sales through authorised or licensed vendors



Fake or unverified crackers not only negate the environmental purpose but may also violate the Explosives Act, leading to penalties or confiscation.