'Expired, Rotten, Contaminated' Food Items Delivered: Swiggy Instamart Gets 9 Notices By FSSAI Over Customer Complaints
The FSSAI has warned of legal action against the Food Business Operator if it failed to furnish the required explanation/compliance report within the stipulated period.
Published : July 11, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
New Delhi: Leading Food Business Operator Swiggy Instamart has been accused by consumers of supplying expired, spoiled and contaminated food products prompting the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI) to issue nine notices to the FBO.
A communique by the FSSAI confirmed consumer complaints alleging the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products through Swiggy Instamart.
In one of the instances, 'NOICE' eggs were reportedly marketed under a brand name not covered under the product categories approved in the existing FSSAI licence, FSSAI said. “The Food Business Operator was directed not to market the product unless it was covered under the valid licence and to apply for licence modification, if required,” it said.
FSSAI has issued 9 notices to Swiggy Instamart following multiple consumer complaints alleging violations under the FSS Act 2006.— FSSAI (@fssaiindia) July 11, 2026
The FBO has been directed to submit a detailed explanation & compliance report failing which appropriate legal action will be initiated #FSSAINotice pic.twitter.com/wxejz38L7T
Likewise, 'Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg' and 'Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts' were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates as per the food regulator.
According to the FSSAI, 'Akshayakalpa Organic Egg' was reportedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour, with signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption. “No corrective action by FBO taken despite escalation”.
In another complaint, the FSSAI said that 'Kakke da Paratha' was reportedly found spoiled, emitting a foul odour and rendering it unfit for human consumption. No corrective action taken by FBO despite complaints being escalated.
“An infant food formulation was reportedly found in a highly deteriorated and unsafe condition, showing signs of contamination and improper storage and handling. The same product was allegedly re-supplied to the consumer after the defective product had been returned,” the FSSAI said.
Complaints also alleged delivery of contaminated eggs and milk, along with damaged packaged food items through Instamart, it added.
The FSSAI notices to Swiggy Instamart also raised concerns regarding an incorrect, invalid or non-existent FSSAI Licence Number and food business entities allegedly being listed under names different from those reflected against their FSSAI Registration.
Some complaints alleged that no satisfactory response, grievance redressal or corrective action was taken despite the complaints being forwarded or escalated, while one complaint stated that only a refund was offered without addressing the reported food safety concerns.
The notices raised concerns regarding seller onboarding, compliance verification, traceability, food quality monitoring, consumer grievance redressal, supervision of food business activities and the adequacy of food safety compliance systems.
The FSSAI has asked Swiggy Instamart to submit a detailed explanation, supported by documentary evidence, addressing the alleged non-compliances and the circumstances leading to the reported incidents.
It also asked the FBO to submit details of quality assurance, food safety monitoring, inventory management, stock rotation, hygiene, storage, handling practices and internal controls adopted to ensure food safety compliance.
Swiggy Instamart has also been asked to provide details of corrective and preventive actions (CAPA), root cause analysis, consumer grievance redressal, and measures implemented to prevent recurrence of similar incidents. It has also been asked to furnish the required explanation/compliance report within the stipulated period (as directed) failing which appropriate action under the FSS Act, 2006 may be initiated.
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