ETV Bharat / bharat

'Expired, Rotten, Contaminated' Food Items Delivered: Swiggy Instamart Gets 9 Notices By FSSAI Over Customer Complaints

New Delhi: Leading Food Business Operator Swiggy Instamart has been accused by consumers of supplying expired, spoiled and contaminated food products prompting the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India(FSSAI) to issue nine notices to the FBO.

A communique by the FSSAI confirmed consumer complaints alleging the supply of expired, spoiled, rotten, contaminated and otherwise unsafe food products through Swiggy Instamart.

In one of the instances, 'NOICE' eggs were reportedly marketed under a brand name not covered under the product categories approved in the existing FSSAI licence, FSSAI said. “The Food Business Operator was directed not to market the product unless it was covered under the valid licence and to apply for licence modification, if required,” it said.

Likewise, 'Healthify 100% Whey Protein 1 kg' and 'Noice Homestyle Madras Mixture with Peanuts' were allegedly supplied after their expiry dates as per the food regulator.

According to the FSSAI, 'Akshayakalpa Organic Egg' was reportedly found expired, rotten, emitting a foul odour, with signs of contamination, rendering it unfit for human consumption. “No corrective action by FBO taken despite escalation”.

In another complaint, the FSSAI said that 'Kakke da Paratha' was reportedly found spoiled, emitting a foul odour and rendering it unfit for human consumption. No corrective action taken by FBO despite complaints being escalated.