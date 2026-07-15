Experts Warn Uncertainty May Keep Shipping, Insurance Costs High As Trump Withdraws 20% Hormuz Fee Within 24 Hours
Experts said Trump’s Hormuz fee reversal may ease oil and shipping cost pressures, but uncertainty remains, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw a proposed 20 per cent fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours of announcing it has highlighted the economic risks and volatility surrounding the crucial energy route, petroleum industry experts said.
Trump said he would replace the proposed “20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee” with trade and investment agreements with Gulf countries. However, he maintained a “total blockade” on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports, or vessels carrying Iranian-linked cargo. Sudhir Bisht, a petroleum industry veteran, said the proposed levy could have sharply increased shipping costs and pushed up inflation in the United States.
“President Trump announced a 20 per cent tariff only to withdraw it in less than 24 hours. This is because it would have spiked prices by another few dollars, over and above the existing market-led price economics,” Bisht said.
According to his back-of-the-envelope calculation, the levy could have added around $30 million to the shipping cost of a single supertanker carrying approximately 3,00,000 tonnes of cargo.
Bisht, however, said the reversal itself may not immediately ease market pressures, as the uncertainty surrounding the situation could push up insurance premiums and freight rates.
“While the non-reversal of the 20 per cent levy on ships passing through the Hormuz Strait would have sent shipping prices steeply upwards, the reversal would also raise logistics costs as it shows the volatility of the situation and also means that the situation is very unpredictable,” he said.
The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical energy chokepoint, and the renewed hostilities involving Iran could continue to affect tanker movements and oil prices, he said. “The escalating situation will not allow a rapid fall in prices. Also, shipping companies are reluctant to pass through Hormuz,” Bisht said, adding that the direction of energy markets would depend on how the fresh hostilities are handled.
Bisht said countries could increasingly look at diversifying their energy supplies and reducing dependence on the Strait of Hormuz. He noted that major crude oil and LNG importers such as India had already expanded sourcing from countries including Russia, Venezuela and Nigeria.
“Markets will re-strategise and every country will try to find alternative routes,” he said. He also pointed towards renewed discussions around alternative pipeline corridors, including the Israel-Saudi overland corridor, Trans-Yemen/Trans-Oman routes and expansion of the East-West Petroline.
“While these cannot make Hormuz redundant immediately, they can reduce dependence on it in the next three to five years,” Bisht said.
Ajay Bansal, President of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association, said Trump’s decision appeared to reflect an acknowledgement of the broader global consequences of imposing such a fee. ”In my view, the sudden reversal by President Donald Trump of his announcement to impose a 20% tariff reflects the realization of its potential global consequences,” Bansal told ETV Bharat.
He said the proposed levy could have affected global oil markets, disrupted energy supply chains and adversely impacted South Asian and other energy-dependent economies. “The international reaction and concerns over a possible energy crisis, rising inflation and economic instability prompted this change in stance,” Bansal said.
Had the fee been implemented, the US could have faced widespread criticism for triggering additional disruption to the global economy, he added.
Also Read
Trump Backs Away From Plans To Charge Fees In The Strait Of Hormuz As Attacks Intensify