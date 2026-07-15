ETV Bharat / bharat

Experts Warn Uncertainty May Keep Shipping, Insurance Costs High As Trump Withdraws 20% Hormuz Fee Within 24 Hours

Ships sailing near the Strait of Hormuz off the eastern coast of the United Arab Emirates at Khor Fakkan ( AFP )

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw a proposed 20 per cent fee on ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz within 24 hours of announcing it has highlighted the economic risks and volatility surrounding the crucial energy route, petroleum industry experts said.

Trump said he would replace the proposed “20 per cent United States Reimbursement Fee” with trade and investment agreements with Gulf countries. However, he maintained a “total blockade” on ships arriving at or departing from Iranian ports, or vessels carrying Iranian-linked cargo. Sudhir Bisht, a petroleum industry veteran, said the proposed levy could have sharply increased shipping costs and pushed up inflation in the United States.

“President Trump announced a 20 per cent tariff only to withdraw it in less than 24 hours. This is because it would have spiked prices by another few dollars, over and above the existing market-led price economics,” Bisht said.

According to his back-of-the-envelope calculation, the levy could have added around $30 million to the shipping cost of a single supertanker carrying approximately 3,00,000 tonnes of cargo.

Bisht, however, said the reversal itself may not immediately ease market pressures, as the uncertainty surrounding the situation could push up insurance premiums and freight rates.

“While the non-reversal of the 20 per cent levy on ships passing through the Hormuz Strait would have sent shipping prices steeply upwards, the reversal would also raise logistics costs as it shows the volatility of the situation and also means that the situation is very unpredictable,” he said.